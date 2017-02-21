Kimbrough’s career night brings honor

FINDLAY — University of Findlay guard Martyce Kimbrough has been named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference South Division men’s basketball Player of the Week after scoring 70 points in two wins by the Oilers last week.

The 6-foot junior from Lima Central Catholic scored a career-high 41 points and hit a school-record 11 3-point shots in a 105-87 win over Tiffin. He was 11 of 15 from behind the 3-point line in that game.

He followed that up with 29 points and five 3-pointers in an 85-65 win over Ashland.

This is the second time Kimbrough has earned Player of the Week honors this season. His Findlay teammate, Taren Sullivan, of Bath High School, has received that honor four times this season.

Men’s lacrosse

Kenyon 15, ONU 7

GAMBIER — Cameron Marous registered a hat trick in his first collegiate game in Ohio Northern’s season-opener at McBride Field.

Women’s basketball

Polar Bears No. 5

ADA — The Ohio Northern remained at No. 5 in the D3Hoops.com poll.

The Polar Bears (25-0 overall) completed their first ever undefeated regular season in school history with victories over Otterbein and Marietta last week.

ONU earned a double-bye in this week’s OAC Tournament and will play host to a semifinal round at the ONU Sports Center on Thursday evening. Amherst (Mass.) remained in first place with 621 points and 22 first place votes, St. Thomas (Minn.) came in second with 585 points and Tufts (Mass.) rounded out the top-3 with 572 points. The Polar Bears received 522 points in the poll.

Area college roundup

By Staff Reports [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.