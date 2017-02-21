Hardin Northern turns back Ada

BATH TOWNSHIP — The opening night of the 2017 girls’ basketball tournament brings high hopes and perhaps the chance to gain a little revenge for a regular season loss.

Hardin Northern gained that revenge as they knocked off Ada 60-49 at Bath in Division IV sectional opening action after dropping a 56-43 regular season game to the Bulldogs.

The Polar Bears got off to a hot start as senior Holly Wilson hit a pair of 3-point shots to give Northern a quick 8-2 lead. Ada stayed close thanks to hitting their free throws as they connected on 5-of-6 in the first quarter to stay with-in 13-10 after one period of play. Wilson scored 10 points in that quarter and would go on to post 23 points in the game.

“I wanted to go in confident and I hit a couple of shots,” Wilson said. “Everyone was contributing and going all out; this is a big rivalry and we wanted to show we could beat them.”

But the basket had the proverbial lid on it for the Bulldogs as they made only 2-of-15 from the field in the first quarter. The shooting woes continued in the second period for Ada as they connected on 1-of-12 from the floor in the quarter and were fortunate to go to the half-time break trailing only 28-17.

Ada shot a miniscule 11 percent from the field in the first half on 3-of-27 shooting.

The Polar Bears, meanwhile, got a 10 point second quarter from sophomore guard Ashton Dye who would go on to post a game-high 25 point effort that also included 14 rebounds.

Ada coach Bill Taflinger told his squad at halftime that they were going to go down fighting and employ a full court press the entire second half.

The press seemed to energize the Bulldogs who caught fire and outscored the Polar Bears 18-6 in the quarter to take a 35-34 lead into the final period of play.

But Hardin Northern (10-13) was able to regroup and took advantage when Ada was forced to foul by making 15-of-19 free throws in the final quarter to secure the win.

“We did a nice job at the line in the fourth quarter,” Polar Bears coach Brady Mast said. “We showed character when they took the lead and showed character by weathering the storm. Wilson and Dye have been good for us all year and got us off to a good start, it feels good to get 10 wins two years in a row.”

The Bulldogs, who bow out at 7-16, were paced by senior Haley Wyss who finished with a team high 20 points while junior Madisyn Gossard added 10 and Anny Archer chipped in with 9 points for Ada.

“I loved our energy in the third quarter and how our kids got ahead,” Taflinger said. “I’m proud of our effort in the second half but they found open people for lay-ups and then made their free –throws.”

The Bulldogs had trouble rebounding all season and got out rebounded by a 44-28 margin in the game.

Ada finished the game shooting 25 percent on 14-of-54 while the Polar Bears finished the game hitting 35 percent on 20-of-57 from the floor.

Hardin Northern advances to take on number one seed Minster (20-2) Saturday night at 6:15 p.m. at Bath.

