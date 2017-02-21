Lima Senior’s James name first team all-TRAC

LIMA — Lima Senior’s Kierre James has been named first team all-Three Rivers Athletic Conference in girls basketball.

James teammates Destiny McDonald and Talor Washington were named honorable mention. Notre Dame’s Bre Hampton-Bey and Travis Galloway were named as the top player and coach respectively.

All-MAC

Minster’s Rosie Westerbeck (player of the year) and Mike Wiss (coach of the year) received top honors on the all-Midwest Athletic Conference teams.

Joining Westerbeck on the first team were Madilyn Schulte of Delphos St. John’s, Coldwater’s Kourtney Diller, Fort Recovery’s Grace Thien and Whitney Will, Marion Local’s Sarah Fesenmyer and Macey Griesdorn, Minster’s Courtney Prenger, New Knoxville’s Kenzie Schroer, St. Henry’s Danielle Lange and Versailles’ Kami McEldowney and Danielle Winner.

Division IV

Sectionals

Division III

St. Henry 65, Van Buren 36

WAPAKONETA — The Redskins advance to play Liberty-Benton at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Wapakoneta High School.

Danielle Lange and Nikki Keller each had 16 points and Allison Siefring scored 12 for St. Henry.

Bluffton 55, Allen East 36

MIDDLE POINT — Bluffton’s Abbie Parkins reached 1,000 career points as the Pirates advanced to play Coldwater at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lincolnview High School. No other information was received about this game at deadline.

Tinora 53, Delphos Jefferson 36

MIDDLE POINT — Tinora will play Columbus Grove at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Lincolnview High School. No other information was reported about this game at deadline.

Division IV

McComb 40, Delphos St. John’s 36

PAULDING — Madilyn Schulte had 13 points and Betty Vorst scored 10 for St. John’s.

Continental 47, Fort Jennings 42

PAULDING — The Pirates advanced to play Ottoville at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Paulding High School.

Amber Logan had 25 points for Continental. Abby Von Sossan had 13 points and Marissa Krietemeyer scored 11 Fort Jennings.

Arlington 97,

Cory-Rawson 20

BLUFFTON — The Red Devils (20-3) advanced to play Miller City at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Bluffton High School.

Brittney Roth had nine points, Mikaela Ricksecker scored six, Nicki Biery had three rebounds and Sarah Curth had two steals for Cory-Rawson (0-23). Arlington outrebounded C-R (46-10) and had fewer turnovers (16-29).

Boys Basketball

Perry 77, Bath 41

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Orion Monford (25), Jakoby Lane-Harvey (17), Plummie Gardner (15) and Kobe Glover (11) all scored in double digits for the Commodores (18-3) won their 14th straight. Harrison Gough scored nine for Bath (3-18).

Adams Central 50, Parkway 46

MONROE, Ind. — Mason Baxter had 13 points and Caleb Kinney scored 11 for Parkway.

Area roundup

