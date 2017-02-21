Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 21

Boys Basketball
Adams Central, Ind. 50, Rockford Parkway 46
Akr. Buchtel 71, Tallmadge 65
Akr. Coventry 67, Youngs. Mooney 43
Akr. Hoban 61, Youngs. Ursuline 49
Akr. Kenmore 59, Mogadore 47
Akr. SVSM 79, N. Can. Hoover 68
Ashland Crestview 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56
Ashland Mapleton 92, Jeromesville Hillsdale 90, OT
Avon 75, Medina Highland 53
Bristol 86, Youngs. Liberty 54
Carey 70, Fostoria 55
Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Gahanna Christian 51
Copley 86, Wooster 53
Cuyahoga Falls 51, Barberton 46
Defiance Ayersville 58, Liberty Center 45
Dover 64, Can. South 40
Elyria Cath. 92, Lorain Clearview 68
Fostoria St. Wendelin 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 54
Garfield Hts. 98, Akr. North 48
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 43
Green 89, Akr. Firestone 58
Hanoverton United 100, Mineral Ridge 76
Hubbard 70, Ravenna SE 39
Huron 64, Bellevue 48
Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Canfield S. Range 50
Lewis Center Olentangy 68, Marysville 59
Lima Perry 77, Lima Bath 41
Malvern 84, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46
Mt. Gilead 87, Bucyrus 66
New Albany 49, Westerville Cent. 46
Oberlin 64, Wickliffe 47
Oregon Clay 60, Elmore Woodmore 50
Oregon Stritch 60, Swanton 45
Peninsula Woodridge 88, Akr. Garfield 68
Port Clinton 60, Tiffin Columbian 56
Racine Southern 58, Glouster Trimble 56
Rocky River 66, Rocky River Lutheran W. 56
Rossford 54, Maumee 32
Salem 81, Niles McKinley 61
Strongsville 83, Berea-Midpark 54
Tol. Ottawa Hills 67, Pemberville Eastwood 55
Uniontown Lake 68, Louisville 44
Wadsworth 51, Kent Roosevelt 46
Warren Harding 100, Maple Hts. 88
Waterford 82, Wahama, W.Va. 46
Youngs. Boardman 60, Massillon Perry 58
Division II
Greenfield McClain 47, Hillsboro 40
Washington C.H. 53, Circleville 48
Division III
Ironton 45, Chesapeake 28
Minford 69, Crooksville 58
Portsmouth 67, Lucasville Valley 47
Seaman N. Adams 56, W. Union 36
Division IV
Green 59, Reedsville Eastern 50
Manchester 55, Latham Western 52
Postponements and cancellations
Van Buren vs. Bloomdale Elmwood, ppd. to Feb 22.
Girls Basketball
Petersburg Summerfield, Mich. 47, Monclova Christian 21
Division I
Tol. Start 75, Tol. Bowsher 18
Cin. Walnut Hills 51, Morrow Little Miami 35
Cols. Watterson 47, Cols. Northland 42
Findlay 50, Ashland 42
Grove City 61, Canal Winchester 45
Kings Mills Kings 51, Middletown 42
Lebanon 51, Trenton Edgewood 31
Logan 53, Hilliard Darby 46
Newark 100, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 9
Notre Dame Academy 101, Tol. Waite 33
Oregon Clay 43, Springfield 31
Springboro 48, Troy 32
Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
Thomas Worthington 61, Lewis Center Olentangy 41
Tol. Whitmer 60, Mansfield Madison 37
Ursuline Academy 74, Hamilton 37
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Anderson 22
Westerville S. 43, Powell Olentangy Liberty 38
Zanesville 44, Mt. Vernon 31
Division II
Batavia 35, Cin. Taft 27
Goshen 52, Cin. Wyoming 40
Monroe 45, Germantown Valley View 42, OT
Tipp City Tippecanoe 77, Urbana 31
Trotwood-Madison 53, Spring. Shawnee 37
Wilmington 58, Day. Thurgood Marshall 42
Division III
Amanda-Clearcreek 55, Cols. School for Girls 22
Attica Seneca E. 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31
Baltimore Liberty Union 87, Day. Northridge 37
Bluffton 55, Harrod Allen E. 36
Casstown Miami E. 41, Day. Christian 27
Cin. Madeira 60, Cin. Clark Montessori 42
Cin. Summit Country Day 66, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 29
Cols. Africentric 82, Columbus Torah Academy 17
Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, W. Jefferson 47
Delta 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 44
Galion Northmor 54, Fredericktown 46
Hamilton Badin 70, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 21
Marion Elgin 51, Centerburg 40
Marion Pleasant 58, Medina Highland 31
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, Huron 55
Pemberville Eastwood 44, Genoa Area 30
St. Henry 65, Van Buren 36
Utica 41, Cols. Ready 35
Versailles 67, Day. Northridge 19
Division IV
Arlington 97, Cory-Rawson 20
Cin. Christian 46, Miami Valley Christian Academy 31
Continental 47, Ft. Jennings 42, OT
Defiance Ayersville 50, Montpelier 28
Edgerton 49, Pioneer N. Central 34
Fayetteville-Perry 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 63
Fremont St. Joseph 63, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48
Holgate 54, Edon 35
Jackson Center 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 22
McComb 40, Delphos St. John’s 36
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Perry 18
Monroeville 39, Lucas 35
New Riegel 40, Vanlue 24
Sandusky St. Mary 49, Plymouth 31
Shekinah Christian 42, Delaware Christian 33
Tol. Christian 33, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 24
Troy Christian 39, Botkins 38