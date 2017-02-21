Posted on by

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 21


Boys Basketball

Adams Central, Ind. 50, Rockford Parkway 46

Akr. Buchtel 71, Tallmadge 65

Akr. Coventry 67, Youngs. Mooney 43

Akr. Hoban 61, Youngs. Ursuline 49

Akr. Kenmore 59, Mogadore 47

Akr. SVSM 79, N. Can. Hoover 68

Ashland Crestview 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56

Ashland Mapleton 92, Jeromesville Hillsdale 90, OT

Avon 75, Medina Highland 53

Bristol 86, Youngs. Liberty 54

Carey 70, Fostoria 55

Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Gahanna Christian 51

Copley 86, Wooster 53

Cuyahoga Falls 51, Barberton 46

Defiance Ayersville 58, Liberty Center 45

Dover 64, Can. South 40

Elyria Cath. 92, Lorain Clearview 68

Fostoria St. Wendelin 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 54

Garfield Hts. 98, Akr. North 48

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 43

Green 89, Akr. Firestone 58

Hanoverton United 100, Mineral Ridge 76

Hubbard 70, Ravenna SE 39

Huron 64, Bellevue 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Canfield S. Range 50

Lewis Center Olentangy 68, Marysville 59

Lima Perry 77, Lima Bath 41

Malvern 84, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46

Mt. Gilead 87, Bucyrus 66

New Albany 49, Westerville Cent. 46

Oberlin 64, Wickliffe 47

Oregon Clay 60, Elmore Woodmore 50

Oregon Stritch 60, Swanton 45

Peninsula Woodridge 88, Akr. Garfield 68

Port Clinton 60, Tiffin Columbian 56

Racine Southern 58, Glouster Trimble 56

Rocky River 66, Rocky River Lutheran W. 56

Rossford 54, Maumee 32

Salem 81, Niles McKinley 61

Strongsville 83, Berea-Midpark 54

Tol. Ottawa Hills 67, Pemberville Eastwood 55

Uniontown Lake 68, Louisville 44

Wadsworth 51, Kent Roosevelt 46

Warren Harding 100, Maple Hts. 88

Waterford 82, Wahama, W.Va. 46

Youngs. Boardman 60, Massillon Perry 58

Division II

Greenfield McClain 47, Hillsboro 40

Washington C.H. 53, Circleville 48

Division III

Ironton 45, Chesapeake 28

Minford 69, Crooksville 58

Portsmouth 67, Lucasville Valley 47

Seaman N. Adams 56, W. Union 36

Division IV

Green 59, Reedsville Eastern 50

Manchester 55, Latham Western 52

Postponements and cancellations

Van Buren vs. Bloomdale Elmwood, ppd. to Feb 22.

Girls Basketball

Petersburg Summerfield, Mich. 47, Monclova Christian 21

Division I

Tol. Start 75, Tol. Bowsher 18

Cin. Walnut Hills 51, Morrow Little Miami 35

Cols. Watterson 47, Cols. Northland 42

Findlay 50, Ashland 42

Grove City 61, Canal Winchester 45

Kings Mills Kings 51, Middletown 42

Lebanon 51, Trenton Edgewood 31

Logan 53, Hilliard Darby 46

Newark 100, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 9

Notre Dame Academy 101, Tol. Waite 33

Oregon Clay 43, Springfield 31

Springboro 48, Troy 32

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

Thomas Worthington 61, Lewis Center Olentangy 41

Tol. Whitmer 60, Mansfield Madison 37

Ursuline Academy 74, Hamilton 37

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Anderson 22

Westerville S. 43, Powell Olentangy Liberty 38

Zanesville 44, Mt. Vernon 31

Division II

Batavia 35, Cin. Taft 27

Goshen 52, Cin. Wyoming 40

Monroe 45, Germantown Valley View 42, OT

Tipp City Tippecanoe 77, Urbana 31

Trotwood-Madison 53, Spring. Shawnee 37

Wilmington 58, Day. Thurgood Marshall 42

Division III

Amanda-Clearcreek 55, Cols. School for Girls 22

Attica Seneca E. 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31

Baltimore Liberty Union 87, Day. Northridge 37

Bluffton 55, Harrod Allen E. 36

Casstown Miami E. 41, Day. Christian 27

Cin. Madeira 60, Cin. Clark Montessori 42

Cin. Summit Country Day 66, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 29

Cols. Africentric 82, Columbus Torah Academy 17

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, W. Jefferson 47

Delta 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 44

Galion Northmor 54, Fredericktown 46

Hamilton Badin 70, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 21

Marion Elgin 51, Centerburg 40

Marion Pleasant 58, Medina Highland 31

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, Huron 55

Pemberville Eastwood 44, Genoa Area 30

St. Henry 65, Van Buren 36

Utica 41, Cols. Ready 35

Versailles 67, Day. Northridge 19

Division IV

Arlington 97, Cory-Rawson 20

Cin. Christian 46, Miami Valley Christian Academy 31

Continental 47, Ft. Jennings 42, OT

Defiance Ayersville 50, Montpelier 28

Edgerton 49, Pioneer N. Central 34

Fayetteville-Perry 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 63

Fremont St. Joseph 63, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48

Holgate 54, Edon 35

Jackson Center 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 22

McComb 40, Delphos St. John’s 36

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Perry 18

Monroeville 39, Lucas 35

New Riegel 40, Vanlue 24

Sandusky St. Mary 49, Plymouth 31

Shekinah Christian 42, Delaware Christian 33

Tol. Christian 33, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 24

Troy Christian 39, Botkins 38

