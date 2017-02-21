Upper Scioto Valley rolls against Perry

HARROD – Upper Scioto Valley got its postseason off in dominating fashion after defeating Perry, 75-18, in the first round of the Division IV Wapakoneta District bracket Tuesday night.

The Rams (19-3) advance to the next round to play Crestview, seeded No. 5 in the bracket, at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Perry ends its season with a 3-17 mark.

“We just want to play one at a time and get out to a good start and make sure the girls are ready to play,” USV head coach Mike Risner said. “I thought the girls were looking for each other early. We just wanted to make sure we played hard.”

Perry head coach Kevin Wilkerson said he knew this was going to be a tough outing. Earlier in the year, the Rams beat the Commodores 92-24.

“The bottom line is that is a good basketball team,” Wilkerson said. “They pass the ball very well and shoot the ball very well. They shot inside and outside on us and we couldn’t stop them.

All five of the Rams starters broke the double-digit barrier with Emily Patton leading the way with 22 points. The standout senior also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out nine assists and recorded eight steals.

Teammate Alyssa Miller pumped in 16 points followed by Kaycee Carroll with 14 points and Haylee Hunsicker added 11. Shelby Spradlin produced a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

As a team, USV hit 62 percent of its shots and was a efficient 8 of 15 from behind the 3-point arc.

“We have a lot of weapons on this team if we look for each other,” Risner said. “I think we had five in double digits tonight and that is a big key. It is hard to key on one player with us. We have a bunch of girls that can shoot it.”

For Perry, no Commodore broke the double-digit barrier. Tia Barfield, who hit two 3-pointers, finished with eight points. As a team, Perry hit 18 percent of its shots from the floor and was 3 of 17 from 3-point land.

Upper Scioto Valley’s defense was instrumental in the victory with their press in the first half that yielded a number of steals and turnovers that allowed the Rams to jump out to a 28-2 lead after the first quarter. For the game, USV recorded 19 steals.

The 18 points allowed was the least amount USV has given up this year.

Risner said there are still areas the team needs to improve on as the tournament trail gets tougher.

“A little too many turnovers for my liking,” Risner said. “We know it is going to be tougher. We had several girls that hand’t played much tournament and I wanted to get them some time on the court.”

As the Rams tournament trail continues, Perry ends its season and Wilkerson said he is looking to the future.

“This kids have learned basketball the last two years than they ever had,” Wilkerson said. “I see them doing things now that they were not doing at the beginning of the year and last year. I feel bad for our three seniors because I think they are going to miss a big part of things of something that the girls are coming around in a year or so.”

Upper Scioto Valley’s Kaycee Carroll drives on Perry’s Shanda Cowan during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional game at Allen East High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_022117PerryUSV02cardinal.jpg Upper Scioto Valley’s Kaycee Carroll drives on Perry’s Shanda Cowan during Tuesday night’s Division IV sectional game at Allen East High School.

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on Twitter @JoseNogueras1.

