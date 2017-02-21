Late shot lifts Baldwin Wallace past Ohio Northern

ADA — Ohio Northern’s Ryan Bruns swatted away Jay Battle’s driving layup to keep ONU in the lead.

But out of nowhere came Baldwin Wallace’s Jake Fetherolf to gobble up the blocked shot and flip it back in the basket.

Fetherolf’s follow shot with 10 seconds left gave Baldwin Wallace a 72-71 victory over Ohio Northern in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Athletic Conference’s men’s basketball tournament Tuesday at the ONU Sports Center.

“Bruns got a piece of it and I saw an opportunity. The ball kind of fell right into my lap,” Fetherolf said. “And nobody was there.”

Added BW coach Tom Heil, “He (Bruns) had a lot to do with why (Jay) Battle missed it (the driving layup), but he gave up rebounding position and fortunately Jake (Fetherolf) was able to follow it up.’’

BW (14-12), the No. 6 seed, advances to the OAC semifinals on Thursday to meet No. 7 seed Muskingum at BW. Muskingum upset No. 2 seed John Carroll on Tuesday.

ONU, the No. 3 seed, ends its season 16-10.

The Polar Bears trailed 46-33 at the half and fell behind by as many as 17, 54-37, with 18 minutes to go.

“There were some bad bounces down the stretch, but you can’t come out in the first half and play with the energy that we did,” ONU coach Rich Bensman said. “In a tournament situation, you can’t let that happen. That was big.

“We got the block from Bruns, but we weren’t able to secure it. But It comes down to being ready in the first half and executing.”

ONU came all the way back to take several leads, the final one coming at 71-70 on a Aron Thress 6-foot hook shot with 46 seconds to go.

An ONU turnover gave the ball to BW with 24 seconds left.

That set up Bruns’ block on Battle, with Fetherolf tossing in the off-balanced follow shot to give BW a 72-71 lead with 10 seconds left.

ONU called timeout with nine seconds left.

The Polar Bears hustled the ball down the floor and Devon Allen got off a shot at the top of the key with two seconds left.

He missed it and BW flagged down the rebound in the left corner as the horn went off.

Bruns, a 6-foot-8 sophomore from Marion Local, finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Thress, a 6-7 senior, added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Joey DiOrio had eight points and six rebounds for ONU. Devon Allen had eight points and Nate Burger had eight points and eight rebounds.

Battle led BW with 18 points. Freshman guard Michael Quiring had 16 points and was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. Quiring had four 3-pointers in the first half.

ONU entered the night second in the nation in 3-point percentage at 42.8 percent.

But it was BW (34.5 percent on threes) which hit 12 of 28 on 3-pointers in the first half to build a 13-point lead.

Meanwhile BW extended its man defense to take away the ONU long-range, 3-point shooters.

In the second half, ONU went inside early and often to Bruns and Thress.

The inside duo led a 19-4 run in which ONU tied the game at 62 with 6:58 to go. Bruns had 18 points in the second half, while Thress scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

“They (Bruns and Thress) did give us some problems, but we were pretty committed to taking them away from the 3-point line,” Heil said.

ONU also played some 2-3 and 3-2 extended zone in the second half, which helped slow down the BW bombers.

ONU won the boards, 40-37.

ONU shot 51 percent from the field, but was 3 of 15 on 3-pointers.

BW shot only 32 percent, but was 16 of 40 on 3-pointers.

The Polar Bears finished tied for second in the OAC regular season with John Carroll at 14-4. It was their best finish in the OAC since the 2006 team finished second under coach Jeff Coleman.

“They’re very disappointed,” Bensman said. “The seniors did a great job and were pretty good leaders.”