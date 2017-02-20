Spartans rally to defeat Northview

Girls High School Basketball

Division I Sectional

Lima Senior 59, Northview 51.

FOSTORIA — Lima Senior’s Kierre James pumped in a team-high 24 points to lead the Spartans past Sylvania Northview, 59-51, in the opening round of the Division I Sectional. Ta’lor Washington added 11 points and Missy Jackson and Destiny McDonald each scored 10 points.

Sylvania Northview owned a 26-23 advantage at halftime but the Spartans rallied to take a 39-36 lead after three quarters and then held off Northview to record the victory. In the fourth quarter Jackson scored seven of her points and James was clutch from the free throw line down the stretch by converting 6 of 7 from the charity stripe. For the game, James was 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

For Northview, Kyley Keene scored 25 points.

The Spartans advance to play in the Toledo Start on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

O-G remains No. 5

COLUMBUS — Ottawa-Glandorf remained at No. 5 in the Ohio Associated Press Division II Boys High School basketball poll released Monday.

The Titans, who picked up a big win over Elida Friday, improved to 19-2 on the year and garnered a share of the Western Buckeye League title. Ottawa-Glandorf can capture its second consecutive league title this week when they battle St. Marys. Last year, they split the leagute title with Defiance with an 8-1 mark. This would mark eighth outright title for the Titans and 17th overall, matching the most basketball WBL titles with Celina.

Wapakoneta, who picked up back-to-back wins over St. Marys and Coldwater this past week, remain at No. 12

In Division III, Wayne Trace is ranked No. 7 and in Division IV, Ayersville is ranked No. 3 and Ft. Lorabmie is ranked No. 15.

Van Wert players to play at Rio Grande

Two Van Wert High School baseball players have signed a letters of intent to attend Rio Grande University and continue their baseball careers.

Caleb Fetzer, a senior P/IF for the Cougars is planning on majoring in special education at Rio. Fetzer will be a three- year starter on the Cougar baseball team. On the mound, he has started 16 games accumulating a 11-3 record with one save. He has thrown more than 100 innings, allowing 66 hits and striking out 99 hitters. Fetzer has a 2.16 ERA over the past two seasons. Offensively, Fetzer has hit .315 in 180 plate appearances at Van Wert. He has driven in 47 runs and scored 31 runs. Fetzer was named 2nd Team All WBL and Honorable Mention All District in 2016.

Mason Carr, a senior OF/C at Van Wert will major in environmental science at Rio. He will be a four year starter on the Cougar baseball team. Carr has hit .307 in 272 plate appearances at Van Wert. He has scored 56 runs and driven in 25. Carr has excelled defensively in the outfield throughout his career at Van Wert as well. Carr earned honorable mention All District in 2016.

Both players were key contributers to the 2015 Van Wert Baseball team that won a district championship as well as the 2015 summer acme team that won the state acme baseball championship in 2015.