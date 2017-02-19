Top 10 things to watch in girls tournament

As the girls high school basketball tournament starts this week, The Lima News offers 10 things to look for in the postseason.

1. Who are a few key players in the tournament run?

Ottawa-Glandorf has two top notch players in Kadie Hempfling and Kylie White. The Titan duo are imposing combination that has easily handled opponents this past year. Hempfling is an all-around shooter and defensive specialist, and White also provides an additional scoring punch to an already potent offense.

Staying in Putnam County, Ottoville boasts Brooke Mangas and Bridget Landin, and Columbus Grove boasts the pair of Jade Clement and Paige Bellman.

Outside of Putnam County, Lima Central Catholic’s Madison Stolly is a scoring machine with loads of talent.

2. Can O-G return to Columbus?

By the way the Titans are playing, it appears they will be making reservations in Columbus.

Coming up short at state only seems to have motivated the Titans to return. Ottawa-Glandorf has been ranked No. 1 in Division III for the entire year, and it has yet to lose a game this year. The Titans have had several close calls, but they have met all comers.

3. Can O-G stay focused to get through the district round?

The Paulding District is pretty much a Western Buckeye League tournament. The Titans should be leery of Wapakoneta, which has a history of playing its best in the postseason, and Kenton, which had a highly successful campaign this year.

4. What other teams could make a deep run?

Sounding like a broken record but one must look at Putnam County for this.

Columbus Grove, ranked sixth overall in Division III, only has one loss. The Bulldogs’ lone loss came against Ottawa-Glandorf, and it was by one point, 45-44.

Ottoville also is another squad poised for a run. The Big Green, ranked seventh overall in Division IV, only has three losses. Two of Ottoville’s three losses came to Columbus Grove and Ottawa-Glandorf. The Big Green did pick up a huge victory late in the season when they defeated Minster, who was also a top-five ranked team.

5. Is Ottoville ready for a showdown with Arlington?

Last year, Ottoville was eliminated from the postseason by Arlington, when the Red Devils eliminated the Big Green in the district finals last year.

Earlier this year, the Big Green got a little revenge, when they defeated Arlington with a 53-47 victory. This year in the Ottawa-Glandorf Division IV district, Ottoville is the top seed, and Arlington is the No. 2 seed.

6. What does Columbus Grove’s early tournament trail look like?

In the Division III Elida district, the Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs’ opening game will be against Tinora or Delphos Jefferson, and then they will most likely face Coldwater in the district semifinals.

Coldwater only had four losses and was third in the always tough Midwest Athletic Conference. If Columbus Grove can get past Coldwater, the Bulldogs will more than likely face Fort Recovery, the No. 2 seed.

In other words, two MAC hurdles stand in Columbus Grove’s way of collecting a district title.

7. What are the chances for Lima Senior?

Lima Senior has had a rocky, inconsistent season but has gotten better as the season progressed. Still, the Spartans have a tough district to get through. The Spartans open with Sylvania Northview, which owns a .500 record, but then more than likely it will face No. 3-ranked Toledo Start. The Spartan will need one of their best games from Kierra James and Co. if they are going to make a run in the postseason.

8. How far can Madison Stolly carry LCC?

Stolly is one on of the most talented basketball players out there, but she will need help from her teammates if they are going to advance deep into the postseason. Freshman Rosie Williams is developing, but she is still inexperienced.

The Thunderbirds have an easy first round opponent in Ridgemont but will then have to play New Bremen. The Cardinals will be a stiff challenge. But to realistically get out of this bracket, a team will have to defeat Minster in the district final.

9. Can Upper Scioto Valley beat Minster?

Like LCC, if Upper Scioto Valley, seeded second in the district, is going to get out of this district, the Rams will have to beat Minster. The Rams, with just three losses, will need a flawless game if they are going to beat Minster in the district finals. Emily Patton and Shelby Spradlin lead the Rams in scoring, and they will need a big game from both players. USV has had trouble against top-tier players. Their three losses are against Liberty-Benton, Arlington and New Bremen.

10. Which district offers some of the best basektball?

To see some of the better teams square off, look no further than the Elida District, featuring Columbus Grove, Coldwater, Liberty-Benton and Fort Recovery. Even though Columbus Grove is the favorite, any of the other mentioned teams could take this district, and it would be no surprise.

Honorable mention goes to the Paulding District. O-G is by far the No. 1 favorite, however also in the bracket are Kenton, Bath, Wapakoneta and St. Marys. All have been beaten by the Titans earlier this year, but all are capable of coming up with a big game that could upset O-G. In any case, this bracket features some of the best talent in the area.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Kadie Hempfling has been a force to be reckoned with all season with a versatile game that includes scoring, rebounding and laser-targeted passing. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_OG-Hempfling-Kadie-1.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf’s Kadie Hempfling has been a force to be reckoned with all season with a versatile game that includes scoring, rebounding and laser-targeted passing. Dennis Saam | The Lima News Kylie White, left, of Ottawa-Glandorf works past Kenton’s Layne Taylor during a regular-season matchup. The Titans are No. 1 in the state and appear to be the team to beat in the region behind the one-two punch of White and Kadie Hempfling. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_OG-White-Kylie-1.jpg Kylie White, left, of Ottawa-Glandorf works past Kenton’s Layne Taylor during a regular-season matchup. The Titans are No. 1 in the state and appear to be the team to beat in the region behind the one-two punch of White and Kadie Hempfling. Dennis Saam | The Lima News Continental’s Jaylen Armey, lleft, tries to stop the shot by Ottoville’s Bridget Landin during a Jan. 12 regular-season game. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Ottoville-Landin-Bridget-1.jpg Continental’s Jaylen Armey, lleft, tries to stop the shot by Ottoville’s Bridget Landin during a Jan. 12 regular-season game. Dennis Saam | The Lima News Jade Clement, of Columbus Grove, goes up for a layup during a regular-season game against Liberty-Benton. The state-ranked Bulldogs are the top seed in their bracket in Division III. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CG-Clement-Jade-1.jpg Jade Clement, of Columbus Grove, goes up for a layup during a regular-season game against Liberty-Benton. The state-ranked Bulldogs are the top seed in their bracket in Division III. Dennis Saam | The Lima News

By Jose Nogueras jnogueras@civitasmedia.com