Wildcats recover from OT defeat

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson had a Grand Canyon-like hole to climb out of after Friday night.

But the Wildcats made it all the way back to level ground Saturday.

Delphos Jefferson recovered from its last-second, overtime loss in the Northwest Conference title race on Friday with a powerful 57-43 victory over Elida in a boys basketball game Saturday on the Delphos Middle School stage.

Spencerville’s Dak Prichard stunned Delphos Jefferson on a game-winning shot with two seconds left in overtime Friday.

One night later, the Wildcats charged out of the locker with passion. They dove after every loose ball, grabbed rebounds and played sticky defense.

“That was the first thing we talked of after the game last night and today when we got here was bouncing back,” Jefferson coach Jordan Jettinghoff said. “I was really, really pleased the way we defended and rebounded for 32 minutes. …. I think we grew up a little bit tonight.”

Elida, on the other hand, didn’t respond on defense in the second half. The Bulldogs were coming off Friday’s loss to Ottawa-Glandorf, in which they were in the Western Buckeye League title hunt.

Delphos Jefferson guard Jace Stockwell, who had 19 points on Friday, played a complete game at both ends with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

“I think this shows what kind of guts our team has,” Stockwell said. “It’s really tough to bounce back from a tough conference loss like that last night, but we came out ready to play.”

Jefferson’s Brenen Auer had 12 points and three 3-pointers. Alex Rode had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Drew Reiss had nine points.

Daniel Unruh led Elida with 13 points, with three 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds.

Baylen Stinson and Donte Johnson both had eight points for the Bulldogs.

Elida is 13-8, while Delphos Jefferson is 10-11.

“It was definitely a tough one last night, but it’s good to get in double-digit wins going into the tournament,” Stockwell said.

Elida led 28-27 at the half, with both teams defending well for the first two quarters.

Jefferson started the third quarter with a 5-0 run to pull out to a 32-28 lead. In that burst Reiss hit a driving layup and an open 3-pointer.

It was Reiss’ layup which gave the Wildcats the lead to stay, 29-28, with 6:45 left in the third.

After that 5-0 burst, Elida coach Denny Thompson called timeout and had a chat with his team.

“I asked them a lot of things,” Thompson said. “But Jefferson had energy and positive vibes going and (for us) this is the sixth game in a 13-day stretch. It’s not an excuse. You still have to find a way to get things done.’’

Jefferson ended up outscoring Elida 14-2 in the third quarter to take a 41-30 lead after the third.

“We did a good job of defending and contesting shots (in the third quarter),” Jettinghoff said. “And we rebounded well and didn’t give them second-chance points.”

The Wildcats’ Tyler Bratton scored the final seven points of the third quarter, including hitting a 3-pointer.

Stockwell hit a 3-pointer just into the fourth quarter to complete a 12-0 Jefferson run. That gave the Wildcats a 44-30 lead.

Elida’s Stinson received a pass at the foul line and drove through the heart of the Jefferson 3-2 zone for a layup and a foul shot.

That brought Elida within 44-36 with 6:15 to go.

But the Wildcats weren’t letting go of this game.

They continued to slash their way to the basket for a 9-0 run, with Rode and Reiss both hitting driving layups.

With 2:28 left, Jefferson’s lead grew to 55-37.

“We were getting stops on defense and getting rebounds and it worked out,” Stockwell said.

Jefferson dominated the boards, 43-26 overall, and 14-8 at the offensive end.

Jefferson shot 41 percent from the field and was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Elida shot 50 percent from the field, but was only 5 of 27 on 3-pointers.

Elida closes out the regular season Friday at Bath. Jefferson ends its regular season Friday at home against Allen East.

“We have to regroup,” Thompson said. “We have a WBL game to get to yet and we still have intentions of making a tournament run, but we have work to do.”

By Tom Usher sports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.