Grove turns away Miller City

COLUMBUS GROVE – Miller City came into Saturday’s Putnam County League matchup with Columbus Grove needing to win, in order to clinch at least a share of the league crown.

Columbus Grove, which has been struggling for a good part of the season, had its sights set on notching its third consecutive win of the campaign, and to build momentum as the postseason tournament draws closer.

A big third quarter for Columbus Grove paved the way for a thrilling 61-58 victory over Miller City in boys basketball action at Columbus Grove Saturday night.

After Miller City slipped out with a 25-22 halftime lead, Columbus Grove came out of the locker room and established itself, outscoring the Wildcats 17-5 in the third quarter and then staving off Miller City from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, making 14-of-21 shots from the stripe.

Columbus Grove (7-13, 3-4 PCL) had five players score in double figures. Caiden Grothaus led the way with 13 points and five rebounds. Grant Cassidy scored 12 points off the bench, including 9-of-10 shooting from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Ryan Tabler scored 11 points and dished out four assists. Logan Schroeder scored 10 points, including two third-quarter 3-pointers. Rece Roney, a 6-foot-4 post player, added 10 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for Columbus Grove.

“I don’t think we’ve had three guys score in double figures this year,” Columbus Grove coach Chris Sautter said. “So, to score 61 points, and we’ve been averaging about 41, and to get five guys in double figures, that was good to see.”

Noah Otto led Miller City (12-7, 5-2 PCL) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers (three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter). Jacob Kuhlman scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds. Matt Niese added 10 points and five boards for the Wildcats.

In that big third quarter for Columbus Grove, Miller City was just 1-of-7 shooting from the floor. Columbus Grove, on the other hand, was 6-of-13 from the floor. Schroeder hit two 3-pointers in the third stanza.

“There was a time there in the third quarter where we got outplayed,” Miller City coach Bryan Kuhlman said. “They made some shots. We didn’t respond. It grew from two or three points up to nine. That was just too much for us. The kids gave as good of an effort as I could expect.

“We talked at halftime about being aggressive. We thought that when we came out (in the second half) that we would take it to the basket, try to dribble drive on the baseline and try to get into the middle of the paint. They actually did a better job than what we did. They were able to dribble drive inside of our defense. They didn’t necessarily at the beginning (of the game) shoot the ball well from the inside, but they kicked it out to the outside and that allowed them to get some shots.”

Columbus Grove led 39-30 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final eight minutes of the game, Miller City shot a sizzling 11-of-19 from the floor, but still could not reclaim the lead. Miller City was just 2-of-2 from the stripe, while Columbus Grove cashed in from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Columbus Grove shot 45 percent from the floor. Miller City countered with 46-percent shooting from the field.

Both teams handled the defensive pressure pretty well. Columbus Grove committed seven turnovers, while Miller City turned it over eight times.

Now, Miller City needs to hope that Pandora-Gilboa, which is 5-1 in the PCL, loses to Continental on Thursday, in order to grab a piece of the league title.

“At the beginning of the year, we looked at it, and we said we wanted to win the league,” Kuhlman said. “We’re still not out of it. We need a little bit of help now. We would have at least clinched a share tonight if we won.”

Added Sautter, “Right now, we got three wins in a row. We’re feeling pretty good. That was a first-place team in the PCL that we just beat. We’re starting to play our best basketball. So, I’m happy.”

Columbus Grove’s Caiden Grothouse puts up a shot during Saturday night’s home game against Miller City. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Miller-City-at-Col-Grove-SA_6.jpg Columbus Grove’s Caiden Grothouse puts up a shot during Saturday night’s home game against Miller City. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Teammate Mark Kuhlman (22) provides a screen as Miller City’s Jacob Schimmoeller drives against Columbus Grove’s Rece Roney during Saturday night’s game at Columbus Grove. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Miller-City-at-Col-Grove-SA_1.jpg Teammate Mark Kuhlman (22) provides a screen as Miller City’s Jacob Schimmoeller drives against Columbus Grove’s Rece Roney during Saturday night’s game at Columbus Grove. Columbus Grove’s Rece Roney grabs a rebound against Miller City’s Matt Niese during Saturday night’s game at Columbus Grove. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Miller-City-at-Col-Grove-SA4.jpg Columbus Grove’s Rece Roney grabs a rebound against Miller City’s Matt Niese during Saturday night’s game at Columbus Grove. Columbus Grove’s Grant Cassidy defends Miller City’s Jacob Schimmoeller during Saturday night’s game at Columbus Grove. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Miller-City-at-Col-Grove-SA_3.jpg Columbus Grove’s Grant Cassidy defends Miller City’s Jacob Schimmoeller during Saturday night’s game at Columbus Grove.

By Mark Altstaetter sports@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.