Columbus Grove claims another conference championship in girls basketball

PANDORA — Columbus Grove secured its second outright league title Saturday with a 66-33 Putnam County League victory against Pandora-Gilboa.

The Bulldogs (21-1) had already completed an 8-0 Northwest Conference campaign Thursday. Grove finished 7-0 in the PCL.

Paige Bellman had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Rylee Sybert contributed 13 points and five assists, Macy McCluer had 12 points, Jade Clement finished with 11 points and three steals and Grace Schroeder had four assists for Grove.

Alexa Maag had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kristen Mullins finished with seven points for P-G (14-8, 5-2 PCL).

The Bulldogs won the rebound battle 30-29 and committed eight turnovers to the Rockets’ 14. Grove also connected on 42 percent of its 3-point attempts (14-33).

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Tinora and Delphos Jefferson for a Division III sectional title at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Lincolnview. The Rockets play North Baltimore in a Division IV sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Bluffton High School.

Fort Recovery 58,

McComb 28

FORT RECOVERY — The host Indians built on a 24-17 halftime lead to finish the regular season at 17-3. Whitney Will had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals and Grace Thien had 14 points and five steals for Fort Recovery, which will play a Division III sectional semifinal against Parkway at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wapakoneta.

Division IV

Botkins 41,

Houston 28

SIDNEY — The Trojans advanced to play Troy Christian in the sectional final at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sidney High School.

Sarah Bergman had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Paige Lane had eight points and seven rebounds and Jenna Pitts had eight points for Botkins.

Girls high school basketball

