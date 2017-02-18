Good scores 30 in Wapakoneta boys basketball win

COLDWATER — Aaron Good had 30 points and Gage Schenk (12), Kyle Huffman (12) and Nick Schoonover (11) also scored in double digits as Wapakoneta defeated Coldwater 79-73 in boys high school basketball Saturday night. Derek Albers (19), Dylan Thobe (17), Jacob Wenning (17) and Neal Muhlenkamp (13) each scored in double digits for the host Cavaliers.

Leipsic 52, Ottoville 43

LEIPSIC — Jordan Berger (16), Grant Schroeder (14) and Dylan Schroeder (11) all scored in double digits for Leipisic in a clash between Putnam County foes. Nick Moorman had 17 points and Logan Kemper scored 14 for Ottoville.

Pandora-Gilboa 56,

Fort Jennings 44

PANDORA — Drew Johnson (23), Cooper McCullough (13) and Riley Larcom (10) all scored in double digits for P-G. Brandem Wehri (14), Ian Finn (13) and Cole Horstman (10) were double digits scorers for Fort Jennings in the Putnam County matchup.

Temple Christian 63, Ada 39

ADA — Seth Hohlbein had 20 points and Brody Bowman scored 14 for Temple Christian. Owen Conley had 14 points for the host Bulldogs.

Spencerville 46,

New Bremen 33

SPENCERVILLE — Bailey Croft (12), Daniel Corso (10) and Dakota Prichard (10) were double digits scorers for the host Bearcats. Avery Powers and Nolan Bornhorst each had nine points for the Cardinals.

Van Buren 54, Kalida 49

KALIDA — Collin Nartker and Grant Laudick each had 17 points and Trent Siebeneck scored 11 for the host Wildcats.

Perry 91, Botkins 50

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Jakoby Lane-Harvey (24), Kobe Glover (23) and Orion Monford (14) were double digit scorers for Perry. Lucas Bergman had 29 points and Spencer Heuker scored 13 for Botkins.

Delphos St. John’s 64, Bath 33

BATH TOWNSHIP — Tim Kreeger had 19 points and Jared Wurst scored 11 for the visiting Blue Jays. Kaden Sullivan had seven points for the Wildcats.

Bluffton 54, Kenton 47

BLUFFTON — Gabe Denecker had 19 points and Luke Denecker scored 17 for the host Pirates. Jaron Sharp had 11 points and Thomas Phillips scored 10 for the Wildcats.

Celina 48,

Lima Central Catholic 46

LIMA — No other information was received about this game at deadline.

Swimming

Division I district

BOWLING GREEN — No one from Lima Senior advanced to state by finishing in the top two in any of the swim events.

The boys 200 medley relay team had the highest finish for the Spartans, coming in 20th.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy mpurdy@limanews.com

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.