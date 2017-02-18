Coldwater boys snag bowling sectional

MINSTER — The Coldwater boys duplicated the girls’ Friday feat by capturing the Division II sectional Saturday at Pla-Mor Lanes.

“We know that we need to start strong and both teams were able to do that this weekend,” Coldwater coach Rick Hartings said. “Beyond that it is the fact that we believe in hard work and our kids have always been more than willing to work as hard as needed to reach a goal.

“We are really pleased with today.”

The sectional crown is a step toward the goal of making it to state.

“You always want to get there and it is definitely a goal.” Hartings said. “We are blessed with two deep and talented teams and we would love to get back. We will prep for the district and continue to work hard.”

Shawnee High School also gained a district bid, finishing second .

“One of these days we are going to but it all together,” Shawnee coach Chris Giese said. “We usually bowl real well in baker games and it has helped bail us out from some tough regular game scores. Today it was the other way around.”

Shawnee trailed Coldwater by 41 pins (2,997-2,956) entering the baker games and finished 137 back (4,197-4,059).

Giese is hopeful that the fans can get out for Thursday’s district in Rossford at Interstate Lanes starting at 5 p.m..

“We have found that when the fans are cheering that it really helps or team chemistry and we bowl better,” he said. “We were pleased with today’s placement but we know we can and will do better.”

St Henry (3,981) and St. Marys (3,833) also advanced.

Trey James of Coldwater was medalist Saturday with a (686) followed by St. Henry’s Troy Buhler (670), Coldwater’s Joe Wenning (534), Shawnee’s Alex Weiser (630) and Coldwater’s Caden Seitz (626).

Shawnee’s Jeff Geise (623) and Skylar Briggs (616) were among the those who rolled better than 600 as were St. Marys’ Gunner Kruse (620) and Austin Cook (612).

Moving on as individuals were Fort Recovery’s Gabe Grieshop (574) and Chris Link (561) and Minster’s Jordan Brackman (573) and Austen Vanderhorst (553).

Girls coach Rayleen Arthur was pleased with the outcome from the Bath first-year program, especially with the girls’ team qualifying for district.

“One of our main goals at the start of the season was just to get better every week and the team pulled together and did that,” Arthur said. “The girls’ win was a total team effort. It was not based on the efforts of just one star bowler.

“We were hopeful we could represent the school well in the conference and challenge for a spot at the district.” Arthur said. “It was beyond our expectation for the girls to win the berth and for the boys …” to finish in the middle of the pack.

The girls D-II district at Rossford begins at 5 p.m. Friday.

Division I sectional play begins at 5 p.m. Friday with the girls competing at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton. The boys will compete at the same venue beginning at noon Saturday.

Napoleon sectional

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Cody Johns finished fifth overall and earned a district spot as individual with a 606 series at River City Bowl-A-Way. O-G finished sixth as a team.

