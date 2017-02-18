Ohio Northern goes to 25-0 in women’s basketball

ADA — The No. 5-ranked Ohio Northern women’s basketball team completed its first-ever undefeated regular season in school history as it celebrated Senior Day with a 82-43 victory over Marietta on Saturday afternoon.

The Polar Bears improved to 25-0 overall and an 18-0 Ohio Athletic Conference record, while the Pioneers fell to 15-10 (9-9 OAC).

Amy Bullimore led the Polar Bears with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds.

Senior Britt Lauck, a Shawnee graduate, added 17 points and three assists for ONU.

The Polar Bears have earned a double bye in this week’s conference tournament and will await the results of the first two rounds of play to see who they host at the ONU Sports Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal.

Bluffton 83, Hanover 68

BLUFFTON — The Beavers delivered a victory on Senior Day to finish the regular season 21-4 and in second place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 15-3 mark. Hanover feel to 13-12 overall and 11-7 in the league.

Senior Rachel Beining, an Ottoville graduate, had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Macey Sheerer, who reached the 1,000-point plateau earlier in the week, scored 21 and pulled down 10 rebounds, Allen East alum Kaycee Rowe had 10 points and six assists and TJ Mills contributed 11 points and six assists also for Bluffton.

The Beavers will play in the HCAC tourney semifinals at 8 p.m. against the winner of Defiance and Transylvania at Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute, Indiana.

UNOH 60, Cornerstone 45

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Linda Ulasi had 12 points and eight rebounds and Bath grad Danielle VanDyne scored 11 in the season finale for the University of Northwestern Ohio (12-18, 10-12 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference).

Men’s basketball

Marietta 100, ONU 85

MARIETTA — Ohio Northern will be the the No. 3 seed in this week’s OAC Tournament after falling to the No. 9 Pioneers, who will be the top seed.

The Polar Bears fell to 16-9 overall (14-4 OAC) while the Pioneers improved to 21-4 (16-2 OAC).

Joey DiOrio led the Polar Bears with a season-high 21 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Marion Local graduate Ryan Bruns added a double-double for Northern with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior Nate Burger (14), Aron Thress (12) and Lima Senior Devon Allen (10) also scored in double digits for the Polar Bears.

ONU will play host to Baldwin Wallace (13-12, 8-10 OAC) in the first round of the conference tournament at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the ONU Sports Center.

Hanover 65, Bluffton 64

BLUFFTON — The Beavers were unable to advance to the HCAC tournament. Bluffton finished its season 13-12 overall and 6-12 in the conference. Hanover improved to 21-3 overall and won the league regular season title at 16-2.

Austin Rohde had 22 points, Jared Wentling finished with 12 points and and seven rebounds and Jackson Center grad Trey Elchert contributed eight assists for Bluffton.

Cornerstone 94, UNOH 62

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Duke Desmond (13), Lawrence Jackson (12) and Trey Guilliam (10) all scored in double digits for the visiting Racers (18-12, 13-9 WHAC) against top-ranked Cornerstone (27-3, 20-2).

Baseball

UNOH splits

LIMA — The host Racers defeated Saint Ambrose 14-8 before falling 9-8 in a doubleheader.

Jeff Cardenas had four hits and four RBI in the opener and Erich Gonzalez had three hits and an RBI in Game 2 for UNOH (12-7).

Women’s indoor

track & field

Mount Union Tune Up

ALLIANCE — ONU’s Madeleine Routhier (5:34.61) and Zoe Schilling (5:35.82) finished second and third respectively in mile run. No team scores were kept.

Men’s indoor

track & field

Mount Union Tune Up

ALLIANCE — ONU’s Alec Lunney won the 800-meter run in 2:01.80. No team scores were kept.

