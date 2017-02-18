Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Leipsic 52, Ottoville 43
At Leipsic
Ottoville
Nick Moorman 17, Logan Kemper 14, Andy Schmmoeller 8, Ryan Bendele 2, Drew Fisher 2. Totals: 16–7–43.
Leipsic
Jordan Berger 16, Grant Schroeder 14, Dylan Schroeder 11, Grant Radar 6, Cole Rieman 3, Devin Hiegel 2. Totals: 17–18–52.
Score by quarters:
Ottoville` 14` 9` 7` 13`–`43
Leipsic` 16` 9` 13` 14`–`52
3-point goals: Ottoville – Schmmoeller 2, Kemper, Moorman.
Records: Leipsic 13-7 (PCL 3-3); Ottoville 8-11 (PCL 2-4).
Delphos Jefferson 57,
Elida 43
Elida`18`10`2`13` — `43
DJ`18`9`14`16` — `57
Delphos Jefferson
Jace Stockwell 11, Drew Reiss 9, Brenen Auer 12, Alex Rode 12, Tyler Bratton 7, Davion Tyson 4, Nick Long 2. Totals: 22-7-57.
Elida
Drew Sarno 5, Donte Johnson 8, Baylen Stinson 8, Skyler Smith 3, Daniel Unruh 13, Calan Henderson 2, Isaac McAdams 2, Trey Harris 2. Totals: 17-4-43.
3-point goals: DJ: Stockwell, Reiss, Auer 3, Bratton. Elida: Sarno, Smith, Unruh 3.
Records: Elida 13-8. DJ 10-11.
JV score: Elida 59-33.
Pandora-Gilboa 56,
Fort Jennings 44
At Pandora-Gilboa
Ft. Jennings
Brandem Wehri 14, Ian Finn 13, Cole Horstman 10, Luke Trentman 7. Totals: 13–15–44.
Pandora-Gilboa
Drew Johnson 23, Cooper McCullough 13, Riley Larcom 10, Jared Breece 8, Chase Huffman 2. Totals: 21–11–56.
Score by quarters:
Ft. Jennings` 6` 17` 13` 8`–`44
Pandora-Gilboa` 9` 12` 17` 18`–`56
3-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa – McCullough 3; Ft. Jennings – Finn, Trentman, Horstman.
Records: Pandora-Gilboa 14-6; Ft. Jennings 8-13.
Temple Christian 63, Ada 39
At Ada
Temple Christian
Seth Hohlbein 20, Brody Bowman 14, Ty Callahan 9, Noah Howell 7, DJ Clay 6, Taran Zwiebel 3, Dakota Clay 2, Adrian Williams 2, . Totals: 23–7–63.
Ada
Owen Conley 14, Phillip Coulson 7, Jordan Bailey 6, Seth Evans 5, Cade Mullins 3, Jakob Hoschak 2, Connor Frazier 2. Totals: 14–6–39.
Score by quarters:
Temple Christian` 14` 17` 21` 11`–`63
Ada` 7` 9` 13` 10`–`39
3-point goals: Temple Christian – Hohlbein 6, Bowman 3, Zwiebel; Ada – Conley 3, Coulson, Conrad.
Records: Temple Christian 10-11; Ada 4-17.
JV score: Ada – 57, Temple Christian – 46.
Spencerville 46, New Bremen 33
At Spencerville
New Bremen
Avery Powers 9, Nolan Bornhorst 9, Tate Myers 6, Brandon Heitkamp 6, Eric Bowers 2, Luke Vonderhaar 1. Totals: 13–2–33.
Spencerville
Bailey Croft 12, Daniel Corso 10, Dakota Prichard 10, Gary Schrolucke 9, Griffen Croft 4, Ben Dues 1. Totals: 18–4–46.
Score by quarters:
New Bremen` 7` 10` 9` 7`–`33
Spencerville` 13` 12` 13` 8`–`46
3-point goals: Spencerville – Corso 2, Schrolucke 2, Prichard 2; New Bremen – Bornhorst 3, Powers, Heitkamp.
Records: Spencerville 17-4; New Bremen 1-20.
Van Buren 54, Kalida 49
At Kalida
Van Buren
Braxton Fasone 22, Ryan Turner 19, Kade Steveson 4, Riley Adolph 4, Matthew Iliff 2, Tyler Saltzman 2, Unidentified player 1. Totals: 12–28–54.
Kalida
Collin Nartker 17, Grant Laudick 17, Trent Siebeneck 11, Jeffrey Knueve 4. Totals: 19–8–49.
Score by quarters:
Van Buren` 12` 3` 16` 23`–`54
Kalida` 13` 10` 15` 11`–`49
3-point goals: Van Buren – Turner; Kalida – Siebeneck 3.
Records: Van Buren 18-2; Kalida 9-12.
Perry 91, Botkins 50
At Perry
Botkins
Lucas Bergman 29, Spencer Heuker 13, Alex Bergman 3, Bryce Metz 2, Gage Zimpfer 2, Ethan Butcher 1. Totals: 11–16–50.
Perry
Jakoby Lane-Harvey 24, Kobe Glover 23, Orion Monford 14, Logan Dray 8, Lamonte’ Nichols 7, Plummie Gardner 4, Luke Floyd 4, Louis Hoersten 3, Jamal Whiteside 2, Nylan Cannon 2. Totals: 29–12–91.
Score by quarters:
Botkins` 3` 21` 11` 15`–`50
Perry` 22` 26` 32` 11`–`91
3-point goals: Perry – Monford 2, Dray 2, Lane-Harvey 2, Glover; Botkins – L. Bergman 4.
Records: Perry 17-3; Botkins 8-14.
JV score: Perry – 38, Botkins – 18.
Marion Local 50, Russia 43
At Russia
Marion Local
Tyler Mescher 20, Nathan Bruns 11, Matt Rethman 5, Collin Everman 4, Matt Kahlig 3, Tyler Prenger 3, Kyle Koenig 2, Ryan Thobe 2. Totals: 22–3–50.
Russia
Cole Tebbe 9, Daniel Kearns 8, Ethan Monnier 8, Drew Sherman 6, Drew Poling 4, Samuel Cook 3, Dylan Cordonnier 3, Hunter Cohee 2. Totals: 15–9–43.
Score by quarters:
Marion Local` 16` 9` 16` 9`–`50
Russia` 14` 10` 8` 11`–`43
3-point goals: Marion Local – Prenger, Rethman, Kahlig; Russia – Monnier 2, Cook, Sherman.
Records: Marion Local 13-8; Russia 16-5.
Delphos St. John’s 64, Bath 33
At Bath
St. John’s
Tim Kreeger 19, Jared Wurst 11, Robby Saine 9, Owen Rode 8, Connor Hulihan 6, Grant Csukker 3, Richard Cocuzza 2, Colin Will 2, Troy Elwer 2, Jacob Hellman 2. Totals: 22–11–64.
Bath
Kaden Sullivan 7, Will Clark 6, Chad Frey 5, Harrison Gough 4, Logan Magrum 4, Ryan Gossard 3, Devon Kinyon 3, Jeremiah Bolon 1. Totals: 10–9–33.
Score by quarters:
St. John’s` 11 ` 21` 18 ` 14`–`64
Bath` 9 ` 12` 4` 8`–`33
3-point goals: DSJ – Wurst 3, Saine 3, Hulihan 2, Csukker 1; B – Clark 2, Gossard 1, Kinyon 1.
JV score: St. John’s – 51, Bath – 27.
Continental 41, Tinora 36
At Tinora
Continental
Tyler Brecht 3, Trevor Williamson 12, Wade Stauffer 8, Caleb Olds 10, Jacob Williams 8. Totals: 19–7–41.
Tinora
Giesgie 6, Bumb 5, Mohr 11, Kimkle 8, Gilbert 6. Totals: 20–0–36.
Score by quarters:
Continental` 5 ` 9` 5 ` 22`–`41
Tinora` 7 ` 10` 9` 10`–`36
3-point goals: C – Brecht 1, Williamson 2, Olds 1; T – Giesgie 2, Bumb 1, Mohr 1.
Records: Continental 13-7.
Crestview 60, New Knoxville 51
At Crestview
New Knoxville
Nick Topp 14, Ben Lammers 14, Jonah Lagemen 4,Nathan Tinnerman 18, Nick Thobe 1. Totals: 20–4–51.
Crestview
Wade Shorts 11, Drew Kline 7, Derek Stout 6, Brett Schumm 7, Javin Etzler 12, Trevor Gibson 5, Grant Schlagbaum 7, Spencer Rolsten 5. Totals: 20–18–60.
Score by quarters:
New Knoxville` 11 ` 13` 12 ` 15`–`51
Crestview` 17 ` 15` 11` 17`–`60
3-point goals: C – Shorts 1, Schlagbaum 1; NK – Topp 1, Lammers 4, Lageman 1, Tinnerman 1.
Ft. Recovery 81, McComb 40
At Ft. Recovery
McComb
Kody Gustwiller 3, Jacob Case 6, Skye Gustwiller 14, Adrian Grubb 1, Caden Schroeder 7, Tanner Schroeder 6, Sherick Tristan 3. Totals: 14–5–40.
Ft. Recovery
Coleb Martin 16, Cade Wendel 2, Matt bihn 2, Jason Roessner 2, Micaiah Cox 31, Ryan Braun 6, Payton Jutte 5, Travis Sutter 12, Reese Rogers 3, Max Klingshirn 2. Totals: 30–14–81.
Score by quarters:
McComb` 9 ` 10` 10 ` 11`–`40
Ft. Recovery` 22 ` 30` 16` 13`–`81
3-point goals: FR – Martin 1, Micaiah 2, Jutte 1, Sutter 2, Rogers 1; M – K. Gustwiller 1, Case 1, S. Gustwiller 1, C. Schroeder 1, T. Schroeder 2, Sherick 1.
Bluffton 54, Kenton 47
At Bluffton
Kenton
Brady Donnelly 5, Jaron Sharp 11, Trent Hites 8, Hunter Phillips 4, Tye Sherman 8, Thomas Phillips 10. Totals: 19–6–47.
Bluffton
Cole Fruchey 3, Kaleb Jefferson 3, Antony Kingsley 7, Luke denecker 17, Zane Myers 5, Gabe Denecker 19. Totals: 18–15–54.
Score by quarters:
Kenton` 15 ` 12` 7 ` 7` 6`–`47
Bluffton` 11 ` 11` 10` 9` 13`–`54
3-point goals: B – Denecker 2, Myers 1; K – Sahrp 1, Hites 2.
Records: Bluffton 11-10; Kenton 12-9.
North Baltimore 61,
Upper Scioto Valley 58
At North Baltimore
USV
Chase Rose 18, Trevor Dotson 12,Wyatt Daniels 8, wayne Lowery 7, Quinn Sanders 7, Brady Hipsher 3, Dylan Thompson 3. Totals: 22–9–58.
North Baltimore
Gazarel 9, Hogemyer 8, Flores 2, Bader 12, Brian 13, Franjie 4, Naugle 13. Totals: 23–10–61.
Score by quarters:
USV` 9 ` 17` 15 ` 17`–`58
North Baltimore` 10 ` 18` 17` 16`–`61
3-point goals: NB – Hogemyer 2, Brian 2, Naugle 1; USV – Daniels 2, Lowery 2, Thompson 1.
Records: USV 12-10.
Girls Basketball
Leipsic 55, Cory-Rawson 27
At Cory-Rawson
Leipsic
Carlee Siefker 4, Peyton Henry 4, Hope Lawrence 6,Tessa Haselman 6, Mindy Ellerbrock 2, Sickmiller 1, Kierra Meyer 9, Heather Lammers 7, Claire Rigel 2, Brooke Gerdman 8, Alaina Haselman 6. Totals: 21–5–55.
Cory-Rawson
Mikaela Ricksecker 4, Amanda Green 3, Nicki Biery 4, Brittany Roth 9, Ayanna Vekaryasz 5. Totals: 11–2–27.
Score by quarters:
Leipsic` 19 ` 9` 21 ` 6`–`55
Cory-Rawson` 4 ` 4` 6` 13`–`27
3-point goals: L – Hope Lammers 2, T. Haselman 1, Meyer 1; CR – Vekanryasz 1.
Records: Cory Rawson 0-22.
Columbus Grove 66,
Pandora-Gilboa 33
at Columbus Grove
Pandora-Gilboa
Alexa Maag 11, Kristen Mullins 7, Brittany Hovest 6, Kayla Ferguson 6, Paige Fenstermaker 3 Totals:13–6–33
Columbus Grove
Paige Bellman 16, Rylee Sybert 13, Macy McClure 12, Jade Clement 11, Lauren Schroeder 6, Carlee McClure 5, Grace Schroeder 3 Totals: 25–2–66
Score by quarters:
P-G `7`7`8`11`—`33
CG `14`15`22`15`—`66
3-point goals: Columbus Grove – M. McClure 4, Sybert 3, Clement 3, L. Schroeder 2, G. Schroeder 1, C. McClure 1 ; Pandora-Gilboa – Fenstermaker 1
Records: Columbus Grove 21-1 (7-0 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 13-8 (5-2 PCL)
JV score: Columbus Grove 61, Pandora-Gilboa 8
Fort Recovery 58, McComb 28
at Fort Recovery
McComb
Jenna Herr 13, Nora Hemminger 6, Hannah Schroeder 3, Kadalena Duran 2, Lauren Grubb 2, Maddie Buck 2 Totals: 12–5–28
Fort Recovery
Whitney Will 19, Grace Thien 14, Jocelyn Kaiser 7, Kiah Wendel 7, Carley Stone 3 Totals: 29–6–58
Score by quarters:
McComb `6`11`2`9`—`28
FR `14`10`15`19`—`58
3-point goals: Fort Recovery – Thien 4, Will 1, Wendel 1; McComb – Schroeder 1
JV score: Fort Recovery 21, McComb 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 44,
Wapakoneta 38
at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf
K. Hemplfing 15, K. White 12, A. Schroeder 5, E. Kautman 5, D. Warnecke 3, C. Bockrath 2, B. Schimmoeller 2 Totals: 14–12–44
Wapakoneta
S. Pothast 14, L. Jacobs 9, M. Fisher 8, J. Davis 6, K. Engle 1 Totals: 11–13–38
Score by quarters:
O-G `7`7`12`16`—`44
Wapakoneta `7`8`12`11`—`38
3-point goals: Wapakoneta – Fisher 2, Davis 1 ; Ottawa-Glandorf – Warnecke 1, Kautman 1, White 1, Hempfling 1.
Division IV
Sectional Semifinal
Botkins 41, Houston 28
at Sidney
Houston
Rebekah New 7, Jess Monnier 6, Kara Maier 6, Morgan Ely 4, Jenna Jarrett 4, Hayden Riesenbeck 1 Totals: 15–1–28
Botkins
Sarah Bergman 13, Jenna Pitts 8, Paige Lane 8, Casey Woodhall 4, Janell Greve 4, Taira Greve 2, Grace Homan 2 Totals: 17–11–41
Score by quarters:
Houston `8`11`3`6`—`28
Botkins `4`11`10`16`—`41
3-point goals: Botkins – Lane 2, Bergman 1, Pitts 1 ; Houston – Maier 2, New 1
Records: Botkins 16-6, Houston 8-15
Colleges
Women’s Basketball
Bluffton University 83,
Hanover 68
at Bluffton
Hanover
Allison Nash 17, Claire Cromer 13, Brooke Todd 7, Audrey Wetzel 7, Kristin Mills 6, Alexis Nall 5, Holly Kallmeyer, 4, Maleha Motter 4, Katie Hartman 3, Haley Huddleston 2 Totals: 27–15–68
Bluffton
Rachel Beining 22, Macey Sheerer 21, TJ Mills 11, Kaycee Rowe 10, Chelsea Moore 6, Breanna Graham 5, Abigail O’Donnell 4, Jessica Boggan 2, Ashley Slayer 2 Totals: 34–18–83
Score by quarters:
Hanover `15`15`21`17`—`68
Bluffton `17`14`24`28`—`83
3-point goals: Bluffton – Sheerer 1, Mills 1, Graham 1 ; Hanover – Cromer 1
Records: Bluffton 21-4 (15-3 HCAC), Hanover 13-12 (11-7 HCAC)
UNOH 60, Cornerstone 45
at Cornerstone
UNOH
Linda Ulasi 12, Danielle VanDyne 11, Shatisha Dukes 9, Kierra Billingsley 7, Sogona Sidibe 6, Keundra Cox 5, Yasmine Dorrielan 5, Laken Johnson 2, Laticia Johnson 2, Toni Benson 1 Totals: 29–7–60
Cornerstone
Cass Vredevoogd 11, Jesse Sheridan 11, Shania DenBesten 7, Lizzy Otten 4, Ellery Mast 4, Alyssa Van Ham 4, Mya Udell 2, Julie Brown 2 Totals: 18–10–45
Score by quarters:
UNOH `12`15`18`15`—`60
Cornerstone `14`8`12`11`—`45
3-point goals: UNOH – VanDyne 3, Cox 1, Billingsley 1 ; Cornerstone – Sheridan 1
Records: UNOH 12-18 (10-12 WHAC), Cornerstone 14-16 (11-11 WHAC)
Ohio Northern 82, Marietta 43
at Ohio Northern
Marietta
Jordanna Rauch 14, Corrie Burkhardt 6, Marra Woods 5, Brooke Borich 4, Amisha Herd 4, Jenna Andersen 3, Erin Warvell 2, Jo Herd MiddleBrooks 2, Ashley Barker 2 Totals: 19–10–43
ONU
Amy Bullimore 18, Britt Lauck 17, Abby Weeks 9, Jenna Dirksen 8, Lindsey Black 6, Emily Mescher 5, Angela Tesny 4, Cheyenne Baker 4, Alyssa Manley 3, Alexis Kirkbride 3, Courtney Cramer 2, Amauria Campbell 2, Kaitlyn Hurd 1 Totals: 28–29–82
Score by quarters:
Marietta `10`6`17`10`—`43
ONU `13`27`17`25`—`82
3-point goals: ONU – Lauck 2, Kirkbridge 1 ; Marietta – Rauch 4, Warvell 1
Records: ONU 25-0 (18-0 OAC), Marietta 15-10 (9-9 OAC)
Colleges
Men’s Basketball
Marietta 100, Ohio Northern 85
at Marietta
ONU
Joey Diorio 21, Ryan Bruns 16, Nate Burger 14, Aron Thress 12, Devon Allen 10, Joey Hurless 5, Konnor Baker 3 Totals: 45–8–85
Marietta
Jack Thome 25, Dillion Young 18, Anthony Wallace 18, Keith Richardson 14, RaNeal Ewing 12, A.J Edwards 6, Kyle Nixon 5, Mel Shuler 2 Totals: 50–9–100
3-point goals: ONU – Diorio 7, Allen 2, Burger 2, Baker 1, Hurless 1 ; Marietta – Thome 3, Wallace 2, Richardson 2, Young 1, Dixon 1
Halftime score: Marietta 52, ONU 41
Records: ONU 16-9 (14-4 OAC), Marietta 21-4 (16-2 OAC)
Hanover 65, Bluffton 64
at Bluffton
Hanover
Wes McKinney 23, Corey Muchmore 11, Levi Buck 10, Colin Smith 8, Cam Fails 7, Nick White 4, Logan Ratts 2 Totals: 29–11–65
Bluffton
Austin Rohde 22, Jared Wentling 12, Trey Elchert 8, Kevin Christie 8, Martin Maksvytis 7, Andrew Hunter 3, Justis Dowdy 2, Josh Carey 2 Totals: 31–11–64
3-point goals: Bluffton – Rohde 4, Elchert 2, Christie 2, Hunter 1 ; Hanover – McKinney 2, Fails 1, Buck 1
Halftime score: Hanover 29, Bluffton 28
Records: Bluffton 13-12 (6-12 HCAC), Hanover 21-3 (16-2 HCAC)
Cornerstone 94, UNOH 62
at Cornerstone
UNOH
Desmond Duke 13, Lawrence Jackson 12, Trey Guilliam 10, Sadeeq Bello 6, Ray Beatty 6, Corbin Pierce 5, Willis Mackey 5, Nate Bradley 3, Daniel Page 2 Totals: 28–12–62
Cornerstone
Michael Bradshaw 16, Michael McLaughlin 13, Sam Vander Sluis 11, Kyle Steigenga 10, Cory Cox 10, Eric Readman 9, Tyler Smith 9, Jake Brubaker 7, Riley Costen 5, Kyle Hayes 4 Totals: 46–14–94
3-point goals: UNOH – Guilliman 2, Jackson 1, Duke 1, Pierce 1, Mackey 1 ; Cornerstone – Bradshaw 4, Smith 2, McLaughlin 2, Cox 1, Readman 1, Brubaker 1, Costen 1
Halftime score: Cornerstone 42, UNOH 30
Records: UNOH 18-12 (13-9 WHAC), Cornerstone 27-3 (20-2)
Colleges
Baseball
UNOH 14, St Ambrose 8
at UNOH
SA `030`500`0`—`8`7`4
UNOH `812`012`0`—`14`14`2
WP–Steven Amos LP–Jake Shelley
2B–Tanner Enis (St Ambrose); Kyle Fisher, Jeff Cardenas (UNOH).
HR–Jose Paulino (UNOH)
Records: UNOH 12-6; St. Ambrose 0-1.
St. Ambrose 8, UNOH 7
at UNOH
SA `105`000`2`—`8`9`0
UNOH `140`200`0`—`7`9`3
WP–Cooper Sant Amour LP–Abrahan Flete
2B–Zach Hart, Kevin Zanger (St Ambrose); Jeff Cardenas, Rafael Lozada, Carlos Baerga Jr (UNOH).
3B–Kyle Fisher (UNOH)
HR–Matt Baldwin (St Ambrose); Jeff Cardenas (UNOH).
Records: UNOH 12-7; St Ambrose 1-1.