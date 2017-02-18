Entering the home stretch in bowling

This has been one of the more interesting seasons that I can recall. I have had the opportunity to look more closely inside the sport/game that we all enjoy from my perch at the counter at 20th Century Lanes.

I have watched four year-olds get balls stuck in the bumpers and 90-year-old birthday celebrations. I realized just how much of the season has flown by when Patrick Darnell asked me when the season would end. We are indeed into the stretch.

Darnell has been an interesting person to observe this season. Earlier this season he was frustrated to say the least as he battled the nuances of the game but over the past couple of weeks the game seems to have slowed down some for him. He has gone from frustrated Patrick to Smiling Patrick.

Bowling can kind of do that for you as can involvement in any activity that we may want to commit to. The more we work at it, especially if we can do so while hanging out with people that we like, things will eventually get better.

Over the next three weeks these pages are going to be filled with several stories on high school bowling. It does not make Patrick Darnell any less important. It can simply be because while Darnell is into the stretch the high school youth are into the home stretch.

The OHSAA Division II sectional that serves our area was held in Minster this weekend and you can find a wrap up of it in the paper today. While I am not a big believer in participation trophies normally the winners go beyond the four boys teams and girls teams and the eight individuals that will be heading to Interstate Lanes in Rossford later this week.

With the growth of the WBL there will be a lot of good bowlers that will not be making those trips north. The stakes will be as tough next week when four teams will win berths at the Division I district at 20th Century Lanes.

I will say one more time that we have some sensational bowlers in our area. The WBL and the MAC, long factors in all state sports may be even more gifted in the bowling world. When you factor in Lima Senior High, Lima Central Catholic and Temple Christian we become even stronger.

Bowling is a sport of skill and luck thus it makes it near impossible to predict gold for this region. The pedigree of the area is strong and accordingly it is easy to say that some team or individual could make a charge.

Wapakoneta, Coldwater and St Marys have all captured titles in the past. Any of that group could make another run. Shawnee boys and girls are strong as is Celina. Lima Senior High girls closed the season with a great day in the WOHSBC finale. The Spartans are strong on the guys side also.

If the teams fail we are loaded with a ton of individual talent that could also make a run. Gabe Diallo and Lexi Bayliff of Temple Christian advanced to District

last year and Jordyn Stewart of Elida made a great state run they would love to make a return trip.

Cousins Cecilia and Hannah Riepenhoff of LCC and Bath’s Bryanna and LSH Morgan Twining could all make a run as well.

Meanwhile back in the land of the grownups … and the counter …

It was just the other day that a gentlemen by the name of Dave Wheeler stopped in to bowl a couple of dollar day games at 20th. He introduced himself to me although I am not sure he knew who I was and it was my first encounter with him. He was still excited about his first 300 game that he had bowled a few weeks earlier.

“The older I am, it seems that I am getting better!” were the first words out of his lips. He continued laughing, “I had to wait until I was 60 to roll my first 300!”

His good friend Glen chimed in, “That way you can enjoy it more, really enjoy it.”

Wheeler seems to be the counter to those that feel that you have to throw the newest and the most current equipment. He threw, drum roll please … A swamp monster.

He related that the night that he shot the perfect game that he was actually sick. That’s what you get Dave for going out into those swamps for your equipment.

In fact it was a ball given to him by Larry Tomlinson who was left handed. Wheeler did the wise thing and had it retooled by Don Boyed at Xtreme Reaxxxion in Lima.

Wheeler clearly is a bowler who loves the game and the people in it. It was evident that he loves the sport on the days that he rolls 400 series or a 300 game.

Does anybody else have any great stories they would like to tell … get them to me at hammill@wcoil.com

