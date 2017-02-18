Ottawa-Glandorf stays alone atop WBL

ELIDA — In the last couple of games, Ottawa-Glandorf has thrown a zone defense against its opponents to put up victories. On Friday, the Titans reverted back to their traditional man-to-man against Elida and it paid off with a 45-34 victory in a key Western Buckeye League clash.

The win gives Ottawa-Glandorf a share of the league title with an unblemished 8-0 mark and the Titans improved to 18-2 overall.

“Traditionally we play man-to-man I thought our guys rose to the challenge,” Titans head coach Tyson McGlaughlin said. “We really did a good job of contesting shots. We wanted to take them out of some of their sets and our guys did a job of contesting shots all night.”

The 34 points scored by Elida was its lowest offensive output of the season and it marked the second time this year the Bulldogs had been held under 40 points. For the game, Elida shot 33 percent from the floor and 23 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Daniel Unruh, who came in averaging 18 points a contest, was the lone Bulldog to eclipse the double-digit barrier in points with 11 points.

Elida head coach Denny Thompson praised his team’s intensity and while it showed most on defense he added that if some of the Bulldogs early shots fell it might have been a different game.

“I thought some of our looks weren’t bad looks we just didn’t capitalize on them and we had four turnovers in the first six possessions,” Thompson said. “The missed shots were just lost opportunities in the first two minutes.”

Thompson added that he was not surprised by the Titans’ man-to-man defense.

“I thought there was times they took us out of what we wanted to do offensively,” Thompson said. “You can’t shoot the ball like we did shot tonight and beat good teams.”

The first quarter was when the Titans established a big lead when they outscored the Bulldogs 18-7 in the first eight minutes. In that pivotal first period, the Bulldogs committed seven turnovers.

“We forced some turnovers and I thought our hands were pretty active,” McGlaughlin said. “I thought we had a couple times where they had t rushed some shots and we were able to convert those. We got into a good rhythm and then we got into foul trouble.”

The Titans’ would would never relinquish that double-digit lead in the remaining three quarters and even though the Bulldogs would get it down to as much as 11 points, Ottawa-Glandorf, in particular Jay Kaufman, always came up with a bucket to stem any real Elida run.

Kaufman, who finished with a game-high 18 points, ran into foul trouble in the fourth quarter, also grabbed eight rebounds.

“Kaufman was really good tonight,” Thompson said. “I have watched a lot of tape on him and I not sure that is the best I have seen him play.”

For the game, Ottawa-Glandorf shot 43 percent from the floor but 16 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Even though the Titans have clinched a share of the WBL title, McGlaughlin said they want the title outright and can do so with a win over St. Marys Friday night.

“This is one thing our kids are allowed to be greedy about,” McGlaughlin said. “They have worked really hard. We graduated seven seniors last year and four starters and we really had to fill some big shoes. I am just really proud they our guys have competed all year and to have a piece of it is great but they are hungry. They don’t just want a WBL title. They want to do something in March.”

Elida’s Skyler Smith looks to pass around Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ethan White during Friday night’s game at the Elida Fieldhouse in Elida. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_021717ElidaOG04cardinal.jpg Elida’s Skyler Smith looks to pass around Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ethan White during Friday night’s game at the Elida Fieldhouse in Elida.

Elida knocked out of league title race

By Jose Nogueras jnogueras@civitasmedia.com

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on Twitter @JoseNogueras1

