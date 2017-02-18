Spencerville claims NWC outright

SPENCERVILLE — Every time Spencerville needed a big shot, there was Dak Prichard.

And Prichard saved his best shots for last.

Prichard’s 30-foot, 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime lifted Spencerville to a 49-46 overtime victory over Delphos Jefferson to capture the Northwest Conference boys basketball title outright Friday at Spencerville.

“It felt good, but I thought it may have gone a little left,” Prichard said of the game-winning shot. “It feels good to end league play as a senior like this. It was a blast.”

Prichard, who scored from every angle on the court, also hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 44 and force overtime.

“I had a good week shooting around and I told my dad before we left for the game, ‘Tonight’s the night. I’m going to have a good game,’ ’’ Prichard said. “Then, about the third quarter, I hate losing, so I did what I had to do to win.”

Prichard finished with 32 points, with four 3-pointers, and eight rebounds. He scored 13 of his team’s 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Then, Prichard scored four of his team’s five points in overtime.

“We didn’t do a whole lot right all night, except let Dak make shots,” Spencerville coach Kevin Sensabaugh said. “He was in a zone and I’ve never seen him like that before. Delphos played well enough to win and it took that kind of performance.”

Added Prichard, “It felt good. Every time it left my hand it felt like it was going in.”

Spencerville (16-4) won its eighth NWC boys basketball title with a perfect 8-0 record. It marks the Bearcats’ first NWC basketball title since 2015.

“I didn’t feel we played nearly our best, but Dak played the best he ever played,” Sensabaugh said. “It means a lot to win it outright and I know our guys wanted it.”

Delphos Jefferson (9-11, 5-2 NWC) was led by a strong performance by guard Jace Stockwell, who had 19 points. Stockwell had nine points in the fourth quarter.

“We had a good game plan, but when Dak is hitting, it’s hard to stop him,” Jefferson coach Jordan Jettinghoff said.

The game was tied at 46 in overtime when Spencerville called timeout with 14.5 seconds left.

Spencerville’s Bailey Croft inbounded the ball on the side in front of the scorer’s table. Griffen Croft took a pass in the corner, but the ball was stolen by Jefferson’s Brenen Auer.

Auer brought it upcourt, but just as he passed halfcourt, he started to lose the ball. Prichard was there to gobble up the loose ball and head the other way.

Prichard threw it to Bailey Croft and Croft set a screen for Prichard’s game-winner.

Prichard launched the 30-footer from straight out and the ball hit the bottom of the net with just under two seconds to go.

The packed Spencerville crowd immediately headed for midcourt to celebrate.

“He (Auer) was going out of bounds and tried to send the ball back and I just caught it and threw to Bailey,” Prichard said.

Sensabaugh added, “Delphos did a pretty good job, defensively, but one thing they couldn’t do is was guard him (Prichard). They didn’t have an answer for him.”

Griffen Croft added five points and 11 rebounds for Spencerville. Bailey Croft, who was in foul trouble most of the night, had four points and 11 rebounds.

Spencerville came back from being 11 down in the fourth quarter.

“We buckled down (in the fourth quarter),” Griffen Croft said. “That’s what it’s all about, trying to win the title. I thought at the end of the game (in regulation) we were on another level.’’

Delphos Jefferson’s man defense caused fits for the Bearcats most of the night.

Jefferson led 16-10 after the first quarter and 25-19 at the half. Leading the way early for the Wildcats was Alex Rode, who drove his way to the basket for eight first-half points. Rode finished with 11 points.

Jefferson led 33-24 after three quarters and pulled out to an 11-point lead, 35-24 with 7:20 to go.

Bailey Croft then hit a follow shot.

Then, it was Prichard time.

Prichard hit a 15-footer, a 17-foot step-back jumper and a 3-pointer.

That 9-0 run brought Spencerville within 35-33 with 4:01 to go.

Prichard again hit a 17-footer, but Stockwell answered with a pair of driving 5-footers.

Stockwell hit one of two free throws to keep Jefferson ahead 44-41 with 18 seconds left.

Spencerville handed the ball to Prichard and cleared out a path. He stormed into the frontcourt and hammered down the game-tying 3-pointer to knot the game at 44 with seven seconds left.

Spencerville won the boards, 35-24.

Spencerville shot only 35 percent from the field, but was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Jefferson hit 50 percent from the field and was 2 of 5 on threes.

“He (Stockwell) was very good,” Jettinghoff said. “But tip your cap to Dak Prichard and Spencerville.”

Spencerville’s Dak Pritchard puts up a shot against Delphos Jefferson’s Davion Tyson, left, and Tyler Bratton during Friday night’s game at Spencerville. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Spencerville-Boys-BB-vs-Jefferson-DS8.jpg Spencerville’s Dak Pritchard puts up a shot against Delphos Jefferson’s Davion Tyson, left, and Tyler Bratton during Friday night’s game at Spencerville. Delphos Jefferson’s Brenen Auer, left, and Tyler Bratton go after a loose ball against Spencerville’s Dak Prichard during Friday night’s game at Spencerville. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Spencerville-Boys-BB-vs-Jefferson-DS11.jpg Delphos Jefferson’s Brenen Auer, left, and Tyler Bratton go after a loose ball against Spencerville’s Dak Prichard during Friday night’s game at Spencerville.

Prichard 3-pointer delivers victory

By Tom Usher sports@limanews.com

