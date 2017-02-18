Celina boys win district in swimming

BOWLING GREEN — Celina claimed the boys championship Friday at the Division II swimming and diving district at Bowling Green State University.

The Bulldogs finished with 251 points followed by Lexington (200.5), Wauseon (193.5), Wapakoneta (181.5) and Ontario (142). Shawnee (137.5) was sixth and Ottawa-Glandorf (111) finished ninth in the 33-team field.

Celina’s Keaton McMurray finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with teammates Justin Fleagle and Mason Baker coming in second and fourth respectively. McMurray also won the 100 butterfly and Fleagle was first in the 100 backstroke.

Other area competitors winning events included: Coldwater’s Caleb Keck (diving), Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Sealts (200 IM),

The Celina 200 medley relay team of Fleagle, Ian Darras, Grant Guggenbiller and Baker and the 200 freestyle relay team of Fleagle, Garrett Weininger, McMurray and Baker finished first.

Those also qualifying for state with second-place finishes in swimming events included: Sealts in the 100 backstroke and the Wapak 440 freestyle relay team of Branden Arredondo, Austin Schuette, Nicholas Dilworth and Ryan Scherer.

Divers joining Keck as state diving qualifiers by finishing in the top nine included: Shawnee’s Brock Fletcher (fourth), Wapakoneta’s Shannon Donaghey (sixth) and St. Marys’ T.J. Mele (ninth)

In the girls competition, Lexington was first with 263 points. Celina (139) was sixth, O-G (123) was seventh and Lima Central Catholic finished 10th out of 35 teams.

No area girls won an individual event or a relay. Swimmers making state with second-place finishes included: O-G’s Briana Fenbert (50 freestyle), Ada’s Klava Katayama (100 freestyle) and LCC’s Madison Gendreau (100 backstroke)

St. Marys’ Alison Weitzel and Celina’s Sawyer Weitzel qualified for state in diving with eighth- and ninth-place finishes respectively.

Sixteen at-large spots from the districts in each swimming event based on times will be filled by those who did not already qualify for state. State qualifiers will be announced on OHSAA.org. The state competition will be held at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton with the D-II girls diving competition starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the boys competition beginning at 2 p.m. The D-II swimming event will be at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Division I district is scheduled for today at BGSU.

Girls Swimming Division II Northwest District At Bowling Green State University Team Scores: 1. Lexington 263, 2. Napoleon 257, 3. Bryan 218, 4. Wauseon 192, 5. Oak Harbor 145, 6. Celina 139, 7. Ottawa-Glandorf 123, 10. Lima Central Catholic 87, 11. Wapakoneta 82, 14. Fort Recovery 61, 16. Minster 58, 17. Shawnee 51, 21. Ada 30, 25. St. Marys 11, 27. New Bremen 6, 30. Coldwater 4, 35. St. Henry 1. (Out of 32 teams) Event Winner/Area Finishers in Top 10: 1 Meter Diving: 1. Erica Henrichsen (Perkins) 440.80, 8. Alison Sandberg (St. Marys) 358.25, 9. Sawyer Weitzel (Celina) 356.65, 10. Brooke Steinbrunner (Celina) 333.15 200 Medley Relay: 1. Lexington 1:49.38, 4. Celina (Kenzie Conn, Paige Duncan, Amanda Slechter, McKenna Black) 1:52.91, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (Morgan Sealts, Brooke Kleman, Sydney Porinchok, Briana Fenbert) 1:53.48, 6. Wapakoneta (Jordyn Law, Mya Hager, Madelyn Moody, Abbi Gesler) 1:53.70, 8. Shawnee (Ali Albano-Sellati, Rachel Russ, Grace Zickafoose, Kayana Cook) 1:54.98 200 Freestyle: 1. Brooke Schuette (Wauseon) 1:55.87, 8. Cassie Rose (LCC) 2:02.10, 9. Kaitlynn Albers (M) 2:02.16 200 IM: 1. Alli McFarland (L) 2:08.48, 6. Brooke Kleman (OG) 2:16.86 50 Freestyle: 1. Ashleigh Franks (Bryan) 24.26, 2. Briana Fenbert (OG) 24.39, 6. Klava Katayama (Ada) 24.92, 7. Madison Gendreau (LCC) 25.06, 10. Cassy Martin (FR) 25.31 100 Butterfly: 1. Molly Franklin (Sandusky) 57.68, 7. Sydney Porinchok (OG) 1:00.93, 8. Amanda Slechter (Ce) 1:01.75 100 Freestyle: 1. Ashleigh Franks (B) 52.00, 2. Klava Katayama (A) 53.66, 3. Kenzie Conn (Ce) 53.87, 8. Jordyn Law (Wap) 55.03, 9. Cassy Martin (FR) 55.23 500 Freestyle: 1. Brooke Schuette (Wau) 5:09.52, 10. Cassie Rose (LCC) 5:40.25 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bryan 1:38.34, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (Brooke Kleman, Kennedy Schmenk, Sydney Proinchok, Briana Fenbert)1:41.54, 7. Celina (Kenize Conn, Zoe Rolfes, McKenna Black, Amanda Slechter) 1:42.36, 8. LCC (Anna Janowski, Cassie Rose, Jenna Rose, Madison Gendreau) 1:43.12, 10. Wapak (Kalie Miller, Mya Hager, Abbi Gesler, Jordyn Law) 1:43.58 100 Backstroke: 1. Amanda Hudson (Napoleon) 59.13, 2. Madison Gendreau (LCC) 1:00.37 100 Breaststroke: 1. Alli McFarland (L) 1:05.59, 5. Brooke Kleman (OG) 1:09.09, 7. Mya Hager (Wap) 1:10.24, 8. Sydney Porinchok (OG) 1:10.26, 10. Sophie Timmerman (FR) 1:10.38 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Lexington 3:39.18, 6. Celina (Kenzie Conn, Zoe Rolfes, Paige Sutter, Amanda Slechter) 3:48.21, 7. Minster (Claire Borgerding, Madeline Magoto, Emma Watcke, Kaitlynn Albers) 3:48.85, 8. Fort Recovery (Cassy Martin, Faith Hull, Sophie Timmerman, Alexis Bubp) 3:50.14, 9. LCC (Jenna Rose, Cassie Rose, Anna Janowski, Madison Gendreau) 3:50.75, 10. Wapak (Madelyn Moody, Abbi Gesler, Mya hager, Jordyn Law) 3:51.27 Boys Swimming Division II Northwest District At Bowling Green State University Team Scores: 1. Celina 251, 2. Lexington 200.5, 3. Wauseon 193.5, 4. Wapakoneta 137.5, 5. Ontario 142, 6. Shawnee 137.5, 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 111, 17. Ada 42, 19. Coldwater 35.5, 24. St. Marys 12, 29. Lima Central Catholic 6, 29. New Bremen 6, 31. Miller City 4.5, 32. Bath 3. (Out of 33 teams) Event Winner/Area Finishers in Top 10: 1 Meter Diving: 1. Caleb Keck (Co) 493.30, 4. Brock Fletcher (S) 410.00, 6. Shannon Donaghey (Wap) 374.65, 9. TJ Mele (SM) 324.70 200 Medley Relay: 1. Celina (Justin Fleagle, Ian Darras, Grant Guggenbiller, Mason Baker) 1:39.05, 3. Wapak (Michael Johnston, Tristan Gesler, Ryan Schneider, Nate Miller) 1:41.36, 4. Shawnee (Jacob Magula, Gabe Williams, Brett Basinger, Chris Soules) 1:42..72, 6. Ottawa-Glandorf (Ben Sealts, Trent Basinger, Seth Nelson, Evan Kaufman) 1:43.24, 10. Ada (Andrew Ross, Zach Beaschler, Isaac Spar, Andrew Robey) 1:45.69 200 Freestyle: 1. Nicholas Dilworth (Wau) 1:43.18, 6. Michael Johnston (Wap) 1:48.83 200 IM: 1. Ben Sealts (OG) 2:00.83, 8. Grant Guggenbiller (Ce) 2:06.60, 10. Zach Beaschler (A) 2:08.42 50 Freestyle: 1. Keaton McMurray (Ce) 21.36, 2. Justin Fleagle (Ce) 21.48, 4. Mason Baker (Ce) 21.84, 5. Chris Soules (S) 21.96, 9. Jacob Magula (S) 22.41, 10 Caleb Keck (Co) 22.76 100 Butterfly: 1. Keaton McMurray (Ce) 51.76, 4. Ryan Schneider (Wap) 53.20, 7. Grant Guggenbiller (Ce) 54.88, 9. Trent Basinger (OG) 55.53 100 Freestyle: 1. Hudson McDaniel (Ashland) 47.62, 3. Chris Soules (S) 48.14, 10. Joey Metzger (Wap) 50.26 500 Freestyle: 1. Nicholas Dilworth (Wau) 4:40.37 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Celina (Justin Fleagle, Garrett Weininger, Keaton McMurray, Mason Baker) 1:26.69, 5. Shawnee (Jacob Magula, Charlie Spyker, Cooper Conley, Chris Soules) 1:31.51, 7. Ottawa-Glandorf (Seth Nelson, Evan Kaufman, Ben Sealts, Trent Basinger) 1:31.78 100 Backstroke: 1. Justin Fleagle (Ce) 51.07, 3. Michael Johnston (Wap) 54.42, 8. Kurt Schlenker (Wap) 59.22 100 Breaststroke: 1. Hudson McDaniel (Ash) 57.61, 5. Trent Basinger (OG) 1:01.91, 7. Gabe Williams (S) 1:02.82, 10. Ian Darras (Ce) 1:03.80 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Wauseon 3:16.31, 2. Wapak (Ryan Schneider, Kurt Schlenker, Joey Metzger, Michael Johnston) 3:17.37, 3. Celina (Garrett Weininger, Grant Guggenbiller, Keaton McMurray, Mason Baker) 3:17.51, 10. Ada (Andrew Robey, Isaac Spar, Andrew Ross, Zach Beaschler) 3:29.60

