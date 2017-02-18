Wapakoneta collects 18th boys basketball victory

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta’s Nick Schoonover, who had five 3-pointers, pumped in a game-high 17 points and Aaron Good added 16 points as Wapakoneta defeated St. Marys 71-35 Friday night. Nate Schroer chipped in 12 points. For St. Marys, Ethan Milke scored 13.

Wapakoneta improves to 18-2 overall and 7-1 in the Western Buckeye League. St. Marys falls to 2-6 in league play and 8-13 for the season.

Kenton 71, Bath 56

KENTON — Kenton’s Thomas Phillips scored 26 points followed by Jaron Sharp with 18 and Hunter Phillips added 13 points. For Bath, Kaden Sullivan and Chad Frey both scored 14 points and Harrison Gough added 12 points.

In the game, Kenton shot 57 percent from the field and 42 percent from behind the 3-point arc and Bath was 16 percent from 3-point land.

Kenton ups its record 12-8 overall and 2-6 in the WBL. Bath drops to 0-8 in league play and 3-15 for the season.

Celina 79, Shawnee 60

SHAWNEE — Celina’s Cole Murlin pumped in 23 points and Brett Schwietermann scored 18 points. Lucas Hone added 14 points. For Shawnee, Sean McDonald, who hit four 3-pointers, knocked down 25 points.

Celina improves to 3-5 in the WBL and 5-15 overall. Shawnee drops to 4-4 in the league and 12-9 overall.

Columbus Grove 42,

Bluffton 39

Columbus Grove’s Caiden Grothaus scored 15 points and Bluffton’s Gabe Denecker notched 14 points.

For the year, Columbus Grove improves to 6-13 overall and 2-5 in the Northwest Conference. Bluffton dips to 10-10 on the year and 4-3 in conference play.

Crestview 72, Allen East 55

HARROD — Crestview’s Derek Stout pumped in 20 points and Spencer Rolsten added 18 points. Javin Etzler scored 15 points and Wade Sheets chipped in 10 points. For Allen East, Spencer Miller scored 20 points and Kain Foster added 14 points with Caleb Smelcer knocking down 11 points.

Crestview improves to 6-1 in the NWC and 13-6 overall. Allen East slips to 1-6 in conference play and 9-11 for the year.

Lincolnview 68, Ada 39

ADA — Chayten Overholt scored 18 points for Lincolnview, followed by Tristin Miller with 13 points and Caden Ringwald added 12 points. For Ada, Owen Conley scored 11 points.

Lincolnview ups its overall record to 9-12 and improves to 3-4 in conference play. Ada falls to 0-7 in the NWC and 4-16 for the season.

Continental 62, Kalida 52

CONTINENTAL — Kalida’s Trent Siebeneck, who had five 3-pointers, scored 15 points and Collin Nartker added 12 points. For Continental, Wyatt Stauffer scored a game-high 26 points, followed by Trevor Williamson who dished out six assists, with 14 points. Caleb Olds chipped in 12 points. Jacob Williams grabbed six rebounds.

Continental improves to 12-7 overall and 4-2 in the Putnam County League. Kalida falls to 9-11 for the season and 4-3 in league action.

Leipsic 59, Hopewell-Loudon 37

BASCOM — Leipsic’s Grant Schroeder scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jordan Berger recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. For Hopewell-Loudon Gauge Sadler scored 10 points.

Leipsic improves to 12-7 overall. Hopewell Loudon falls to 13-7.

Liberty-Benton 67, Pandora Gilboa 63

PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa’s Drew Johnson scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds, followed by Riley Larcum with 19 points. Jared Breece added 11 points. For Liberty-Benton, Anthony Masterlasco scored 24 points, recorded four steals and dished out seven assists and Wyatt Young added 22 points.

Liberty-Benton improves to 17-3 overall and 10-0 in the Blanchard Valley Conference and Pandora-Gilboa slides to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in conference play.

Delphos St. John’s 60, New Bremen 41

NEW BREMEN — Delphos St. John’s Tim Kreeger scored 19 points and Robby Saine added 14 points. Connor Hulihan scored 10 points. For New Bremen, Avery Powers scored 16 points and Nolan Bornhorst chipped in 10 points.

Delphos ups its record to 6-3 in the Midwest Athletic Conference and 14-4 overall. New Bremen falls to 1-7 in conference play and 1-18 for the year.

Fort Recovery 86,

Minster 82 4 OT

FT. RECOVERY — Minster’s Aaron Ernst scored 28 points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded five steals, and Isaac Dorsten scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jarod Schulze added 11 points. For Fort Recovery, Micaiah Cox scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Payton Jutte scored 23 points. Caleb Martin scored 11 points and snared eight caroms.

Fort Recovery ups its record to 5-3 in the MAC and 13-7 overall. Minster falls to 4-4 in conference play and 10-9 for the season.

St. Henry 55, Parkway 46

ST. HENRY — Tyler Schlarman scored a game high 21 points for St. Henry and Ryan Luttimer added 10 points. Mitch Schwietermann grabbed eight rebounds in the win. For Parkway, Caleb Kinney recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and 15 points. Andrew Baker added 10 points.

St. Henry evens its MAC record at 4-4 and ups its overall record to 13-8. Parkway falls to 1-7 in conference action and 6-14 for the season.

Marion Local 74, New Knoxville 60

MARIA STEIN —Marion Local’s Kyle Kornig scored 18 points followed by Tyler Mescher with 17 points and Nathan Bruns with 11 points. For New Knoxville, Nick Topp notched 20 points, followed by Johan Lagerman with 13 points and Nathan Timmerman with 12 points.

Marion Local ups its record to 6-2 in the MAC and 12-8 for the season. New Knoxville falls to 1-7 in conference action and 5-15 overall.

Game start time

OTTOVILLE — The Ottoville junior varsity game at Leipsic today will be two quarters and start at 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Miller City 49, Fort Jennings 37

MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Chrissy Berger recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. and Megan Warnimont scored 11 points and dished out three assists. Tiffany Welty recorded eight steals and five points. For Fort Jennings, Abby Van Sossan scored nine points.

Fort Jennings falls to 1-21 for the year and Miller City improves to 7-15.

Area roundup

