Coldwater wins girls bowling sectional

MINSTER — Coldwater did the expected Friday evening at Community Lanes by capturing another sectional bowling title.

The Cavaliers rolled a 3,737 set highlighted by a 1,016 in game one across a “sporty” condition. St. Marys was second with a score of 3,335 with Minster (3,206) and Bath (3,188) also advancing to the district by finishing in the top four.

The Wildkittens finished strong in the final three baker games to overtake New Bremen which had a roughly 100 pin advantage going into the those three games.

Coldwater’s Paige Hartings was medalist with games of 233, 222 and 212 for a 667. Teammate Emily Fortener had a 244 game and 611 set.

The next four bowlers in the medal chase were each from schools that did not advance to district play, earning them spots in the district Friday at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.

Lima Central Catholic’s Cecilia Riepenhoff was at the top of the group with a 597. Cousin Hannah will also represent the Thunderbirds. She rolled a 540 series that included a couple of 190 games. Tara Springer of New Bremen and Anessah Jones of Van Wert also advanced with series of 583 and 546.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to go to district,” Cecilia Riepenhoff said.

Riepenhoff just missed the district trip last season by five pins when she bowled in the boys division. This season she declared her desire to bowl in the girl’s event after supporting the boys team throughout the season.

“I am just happy the boys understood, I do not have any real regrets.”

Advice from coach and brother James added Hannah Riepenhoff.

“He told me to move two boards on the approach and I moved two dots,” Hannah Riepenhoff said.

Napoleon sectional

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Katie Lane advanced to district by finishing fifth overall and with the high series (497) among those not on qualifying teams at River City Bowl-A-Way.

