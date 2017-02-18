Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball
Akr. Coventry 77, Norton 56
Akr. Hoban 62, Parma Padua 53
Akr. Manchester 47, Navarre Fairless 42
Akr. SVSM 74, Massillon Jackson 72
Alliance 69, Alliance Marlington 42
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Dalton 59, OT
Arcanum 68, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 52
Archbold 76, Delta 38
Arlington 52, Vanlue 40
Ashtabula Edgewood 79, Ashtabula St. John 44
Ashville Teays Valley 66, Circleville 50
Athens 75, Nelsonville-York 47
Atwater Waterloo 56, Rootstown 54
Avon 67, Berea-Midpark 56
Avon Lake 61, Grafton Midview 44
Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Piketon 57
Batavia 60, Norwood 53
Batavia Amelia 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 42
Batavia Clermont NE 63, Felicity-Franklin 59
Beaver Eastern 88, New Boston Glenwood 48
Bellbrook 55, Eaton 48
Bellefontaine 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 35
Beloit W. Branch 69, Can. South 62
Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Lowellville 38
Bethel-Tate 41, Williamsburg 35
Blanchester 56, Georgetown 51
Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Tontogany Otsego 28
Brookville 46, Monroe 40
Brunswick 66, Euclid 59
Bryan 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 56
Cambridge 69, Philo 55
Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Milton-Union 45
Can. McKinley 70, Warren Harding 61
Canfield S. Range 48, New Middletown Spring. 44
Carey 84, Bucyrus 60
Carlisle 60, Day. Northridge 52
Celina 79, Lima Shawnee 60
Centerville 56, Huber Hts. Wayne 53
Chardon NDCL 43, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40
Chillicothe 62, Wilmington 56
Chillicothe Huntington 58, Williamsport Westfall 43
Chillicothe Unioto 68, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46
Cin. Anderson 36, Cin. Turpin 34
Cin. Christian 78, Hamilton New Miami 38
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59
Cin. Hughes 60, Cin. Shroder 49
Cin. Indian Hill 64, Reading 35
Cin. La Salle 57, Cin. St. Xavier 44
Cin. Madeira 37, Cin. Mariemont 27
Cin. Moeller 53, Cin. Elder 35
Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Trenton Edgewood 54
Cin. N. College Hill 70, Cin. Clark Montessori 44
Cin. NW 44, Harrison 43
Cin. Oak Hills 43, Fairfield 25
Cin. Princeton 57, Hamilton 45
Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Hamilton Badin 53
Cin. Summit Country Day 70, Cin. Seven Hills 32
Cin. Taft 86, Cin. Western Hills 42
Cin. Walnut Hills 61, Kings Mills Kings 51
Cin. Withrow 49, Milford 33
Cin. Woodward 61, Cin. Aiken 52
Cin. Wyoming 78, Cin. Deer Park 38
Circleville Logan Elm 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 36
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 73, Lees Creek E. Clinton 57
Clayton Northmont 71, Miamisburg 54
Cle. Benedictine 77, Mentor Lake Cath. 55
Cle. Cent. Cath. 85, Louisville Aquinas 62
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Cle. E. Tech 61
Cle. St. Ignatius 82, Massillon Washington 55
Cle. VASJ 69, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42
Clyde 80, Castalia Margaretta 77, 2OT
Collins Western Reserve 56, Norwalk St. Paul 51
Cols. Bexley 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48
Cols. DeSales 49, Cols. Ready 39
Cols. Grandview Hts. 84, London 46
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 69, Amanda-Clearcreek 43
Cols. St. Charles 49, Cols. Hartley 46
Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Dublin Coffman 57
Columbia Station Columbia 77, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54
Columbiana 56, Leetonia 48
Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 39
Continental 62, Kalida 52
Convoy Crestview 72, Harrod Allen E. 55
Copley 89, Kent Roosevelt 38
Corning Miller 63, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Cory-Rawson 68, Arcadia 50
Crooksville 60, New Lexington 48
Cuyahoga Falls 58, N. Royalton 52
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 53, Massillon Tuslaw 36
Day. Christian 60, Yellow Springs 46
Defiance Ayersville 70, Hicksville 38
Delphos St. John’s 60, New Bremen 41
Dover 46, New Philadelphia 34
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Zanesville Maysville 57
Dublin Scioto 71, Dublin Jerome 69
Eastlake N. 70, Mayfield 56
Elmore Woodmore 49, Fostoria 42
Elyria Cath. 79, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55
Fairview 64, Brooklyn 36
Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, Pandora-Gilboa 63
Frankfort Adena 44, Southeastern 43
Fremont Ross 53, Oregon Clay 41
Ft. Recovery 86, Minster 82, 4OT
Gahanna Christian 76, Delaware Christian 71
Gallipolis Gallia 81, Portsmouth 57
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Gates Mills Hawken 50
Geneva 62, Kirtland 46
Genoa Area 54, Rossford 34
Glouster Trimble 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 25
Goshen 51, New Richmond 36
Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42
Greenfield McClain 57, Hillsboro 45
Greenwich S. Cent. 69, Ashland Crestview 56
Grove City Cent. Crossing 83, Galloway Westland 74
Groveport-Madison 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 37
Hamilton Ross 60, Oxford Talawanda 53
Hanoverton United 69, Columbiana Crestview 52
Hartville Lake Center Christian 95, Ravenna SE 58
Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Defiance Tinora 36
Heath 66, Utica 43
Hilliard Davidson 60, Marysville 52
Holgate 46, Edgerton 41
Hudson WRA 61, Cle. John Adams 53
Huron 74, Vermilion 59
Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47
Jackson Center 62, Houston 40
Jamestown Greeneview 78, Mechanicsburg 34
Jefferson Area 85, Girard 71
Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Doylestown Chippewa 55
Johnstown-Monroe 60, Johnstown Northridge 45
Kenton 71, Lima Bath 55
Kettering Alter 68, Day. Chaminade Julienne 49
Kettering Fairmont 62, Beavercreek 53
Kidron Cent. Christian 50, Loudonville 41
Lakewood St. Edward 82, Cle. JFK 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 61, Bloom-Carroll 41
Leavittsburg LaBrae 77, Warren Howland 60
Lebanon 68, Springboro 64
Leipsic 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37
Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Powell Olentangy Liberty 58
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, Cin. Colerain 40
Lisbon David Anderson 59, Salineville Southern 42
Logan 53, Vincent Warren 46
Lorain 74, Bedford 34
Lorain Clearview 75, Oberlin 63
Louisville 70, Carrollton 41
Loveland 38, Cin. Glen Este 35
Lucasville Valley 45, McDermott Scioto NW 35
Malvern 82, Newcomerstown 49
Manchester 51, Sardinia Eastern Brown 48
Mansfield Christian 47, Lucas 43
Mansfield Sr. 56, Lexington 53
Mansfield St. Peter’s 106, Danville 67
Mantua Crestwood 81, Middlefield Cardinal 45
Maple Hts. 78, E. Cle. Shaw 47
Maria Stein Marion Local 74, New Knoxville 60
Marietta 80, Zanesville 67
Mason 65, Cin. Sycamore 56
McArthur Vinton County 96, Wellston 57
McConnelsville Morgan 57, New Concord John Glenn 53
McDonald 92, Sebring McKinley 54
Medina Buckeye 56, LaGrange Keystone 38
Medina Highland 54, Barberton 41
Mentor 61, Elyria 49
Middletown Fenwick 58, Day. Carroll 53
Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Spring. Cath. Cent. 41
Millersburg W. Holmes 64, Bellville Clear Fork 58
Millersport 54, Granville Christian 44
Minerva 64, Salem 52
Mogadore 59, Garrettsville Garfield 50
Mogadore Field 53, Ravenna 35
Monroeville 53, Plymouth 52, OT
Montpelier 91, Edon 51
Mowrystown Whiteoak 59, Seaman N. Adams 56, OT
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, McComb 49
Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Madison 51, 2OT
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64, Cin. Finneytown 55
N. Can. Hoover 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 36
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 66, Mineral Ridge 55
N. Ridgeville 59, Lakewood 50
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51
Napoleon 66, Bowling Green 54
New Albany 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 59
New London 92, Ashland Mapleton 90, 2OT
New Madison Tri-Village 46, Ansonia 45
New Paris National Trail 54, Bradford 45
New Riegel 53, Fostoria St. Wendelin 46
Newark 85, Canal Winchester 45
Newark Licking Valley 47, Hebron Lakewood 33
Newton Falls 66, Youngs. Liberty 59
Oak Harbor 69, Port Clinton 60
Oak Hill 58, S. Webster 51
Oberlin Firelands 54, Sullivan Black River 42
Old Fort 55, Tiffin Calvert 45
Olmsted Falls 46, N. Olmsted 45
Ontario 55, Norwalk 42
Oregon Stritch 43, Gibsonburg 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Elida 34
Painesville Riverside 67, Chardon 53
Parma 68, Bay Village Bay 64
Parma Hts. Holy Name 90, Parma Normandy 66
Peebles 68, Leesburg Fairfield 58
Pemberville Eastwood 76, Millbury Lake 35
Peninsula Woodridge 71, Akr. Springfield 31
Perrysburg 71, Maumee 45
Pickerington Cent. 75, Gahanna Lincoln 64
Pickerington N. 61, Grove City 48
Piqua 35, Troy 34
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, Casstown Miami E. 43
Poland Seminary 55, Canfield 53
Pomeroy Meigs 61, Bidwell River Valley 50
Portsmouth Clay 84, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 60, OT
Proctorville Fairland 64, Chesapeake 26
Reedsville Eastern 59, Racine Southern 56
Reynoldsburg 58, Lancaster 42
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, Lynchburg-Clay 50
Rittman 60, Smithville 49
Riverside Stebbins 64, W. Carrollton 59
Russia 46, Ft. Loramie 45
S. Point 70, Ironton Rock Hill 51
Sandusky 64, Tiffin Columbian 63
Sandusky Perkins 50, Milan Edison 45
Sandusky St. Mary 60, Kansas Lakota 45
Shaker Hts. 72, Medina 66
Shekinah Christian 58, Groveport Madison Christian 47
Shelby 55, Bellevue 54
Sherwood Fairview 51, Antwerp 37
Sidney 62, Greenville 60
Sidney Fairlawn 77, Anna 60
Solon 93, Strongsville 63
Spencerville 49, Delphos Jefferson 46, OT
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 51, East Dayton Christian School 35
Spring. NE 65, London Madison Plains 57
Spring. NW 68, Lewistown Indian Lake 55
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. McNicholas 44
St. Henry 55, Rockford Parkway 46
St. Paris Graham 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39
Streetsboro 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 45
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Berlin Hiland 47
Swanton 64, Liberty Center 46
Sycamore Mohawk 48, Morral Ridgedale 40
Sylvania Northview 51, Sylvania Southview 48
Tallmadge 68, Richfield Revere 53
Thomas Worthington 51, Worthington Kilbourne 31
Thornville Sheridan 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44
Tipp City Bethel 81, Newton Local 46
Tol. Bowsher 99, Tol. Woodward 38
Tol. Christian 81, Northwood 52
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 62, Lakeside Danbury 56
Tol. Maumee Valley 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 61
Tol. Rogers 59, Tol. Start 57
Tol. St. Francis 64, Tol. Cent. Cath. 60
Tol. St. John’s 54, Findlay 48
Tol. Waite 70, Tol. Scott 58
Tol. Whitmer 77, Lima Sr. 74
Tree of Life 69, Northside Christian 58
Trotwood-Madison 88, Springfield 73
Troy Christian 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 42
Twinsburg 56, Macedonia Nordonia 52
Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, Covington 51
Uniontown Lake 79, Youngs. East 45
Upper Sandusky 96, Bucyrus Wynford 56
Urbana 52, Spring. Shawnee 40
Van Buren 64, N. Baltimore 51
Van Wert 49, Defiance 48
Van Wert Lincolnview 68, Ada 39
Vandalia Butler 60, Tipp City Tippecanoe 58, OT
Versailles 70, Coldwater 56
W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Middletown 38
W. Liberty-Salem 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 30
W. Unity Hilltop 68, Pioneer N. Central 55
Wadsworth 57, Hudson 48
Wapakoneta 71, St. Marys Memorial 35
Warren JFK 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 50
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Washington C.H. 49
Waterford 81, Belpre 42
Wauseon 53, Metamora Evergreen 20
Waverly 73, Minford 59
West Salem Northwestern High School 53, Creston Norwayne 50
Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47
Westerville S. 73, Westerville Cent. 44
Westlake 57, Amherst Steele 46
Wheelersburg 75, Portsmouth W. 55
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Holland Springfield 37
Wickliffe 64, Perry 45
Willoughby S. 74, Chagrin Falls Kenston 60
Wooster 69, Ashland 60
Wooster Triway 55, Orrville 52
Worthington Christian 66, W. Jefferson 49
Xenia 66, Fairborn 60
Youngs. Mooney 42, Austintown Fitch 40
Youngs. Ursuline 59, Massillon Perry 56
Zanesville Rosecrans 59, Uhrichsville Claymont 45
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48
OVAC Playoffs
Class 5A
Third Place
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 92, Lisbon Beaver 59
Class 3A
Third Place
Linsly, W.Va. 62, Beverly Ft. Frye 48
OVAC Playoffs
Consolation
Bellaire St. John 72, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 66
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Weir, W.Va. 53
Cameron, W.Va. 65, Bellaire 64
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 45
E. Liverpool 54, Belmont Union Local 35
Hundred, W.Va. 83, Beallsville 69
Paden City, W.Va. 52, New Matamoras Frontier 40
Sarahsville Shenandoah 68, Bridgeport 55
St. Clairsville 66, John Marshall, W.Va. 55
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 65, Magnolia, W.Va. 60
Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Brooke, W.Va. 40
Girls Basketball
Bidwell River Valley 65, Richwood N. Union 51
Miller City 49, Ft. Jennings 37
Division I
Reynoldsburg 107, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26