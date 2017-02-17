Lima area sports calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to [email protected]

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation is providing youth after school programs from Feb. 26 to April 7. For more details call Bluffton Family Recreation at 419-358-4150, or visit the facility at 215 Snider Road in Bluffton.

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning in March and running through September, the Allen County Archers will be holding two day shooting events the first Saturday and Sunday of every month. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

Columbus Grove

The Columbus Grove Archers will have the indoor traditional shoots at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesdays all winter. The Columbus Grove Archers will also be holding Thursday competition at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Delphos

The eighth annual Nathan Miller Memorial Baseball Tournament will be June 2-4 at the Delphos Stadium Park. The tournament is a 16-20 team tournament for boys age 11-12 years old (age cutoff is April 1). The tournament will be pool play with a 3-game guarantee. Players must be from the same school district. Awesome awards are given. Cost is $150. Deadline to enter is May 12. For more information contact Sam Miller (567-825-8631) or Brent Binkley (419-235-7919).

BASKETBALL

Lima

The Northwest Ohio Basketball Club will be holding tryouts for boys wanting to play on a traveling basketball team in grades 5-8 on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. and for boys in 9-11 on Sunday, March 26. This is a traveling AAU team that travels throughout the late spring and summer. It has been a successful program since 1997. Try Outs will be at the Van Wert YMCA (241 W. Main Street, Van Wert, Ohio). For more information please contact Coach Rob Welch at 419-238-3620 or email [email protected]

Bath

The 14th annual Bath girls 5-6 grade basketball tournament will be held March 11-12. Entry fee is $125 per team with Saturday pool play and single elimination tournament Sunday. The event will only take 24 teams per grade. Call Mike Frey at 419-234-2400 or send email to [email protected] to register.

The 14th annual Bath Boys 5-6 grade basketball tournament will be held March 18-19. Entry fee is $125 per team with Saturday pool play and single elimination tournament Sunday. The event will only take 24 teams per grade. Please call Mike Frey at (419) 234-2400 or email at [email protected] to register.

Delphos

The the 12th annual Wildcat fourth, fifth and sixth grade tournament will be held March 10-12 at Delphos Jefferson School. This is for boys teams. There will be separate divisions for each grade level. Each team will be guaranteed a minimum of three games. Entry fee for this event is $125. For more information, Coach Mark Jettinghoff at (419) 230-9569.

Delphos

The 12th annual Wildcat fourth, fifth and sixth grade tournament will be held March 17-19 at Delphos Jefferson High School. This is for girls teams. There will be separate divisions for each grade level. Each team will be guaranteed a minimum of three games. Entry fee for this event is $125. For more information, Coach Doug Geary at (567) 204-1524.

Delphos

St. John’s will be playing host to a fifth and sixth grad boys tournament Feb. 25 and 26. To reserve a spot or for more information call Scott Hamilton at 419-233-3251 or email Aaron Elwer at [email protected]

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be conducting a men’s basketball for individuals over the age of 18. The league begins March 8 and game times will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m Wednesdays. Registration has begun and the league will be limited to eight teams. Team fees are $500 and teams must pay fee at the time of registration.

Lima

The 16th Annual Bean City Challenge boys basketball tournament will take place April 8-9 in Lima, and will be held at many schools in the area (Lima Senior High School and all three middle schools and Heritage elementary, OSU-Lima, Perry HS, LCC, Elida HS and MS, and Bradfield Center and The Axis recreation centers). More than 100 teams between 4 and 11 grade participated last year. The cost is $275 per team and each team is guaranteed at least 3 games. To register, go to ohioyouthbasketball.com or contact Warren Pughsley at 419-371-4811.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation offers three low-impact exercise classes at the Maple Crest pool. The following classes will be: Level 1 for strength, ROM and cardio, held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Level 2 for higher level cardio, held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Aqua Zumba, held from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Mondays. Kelly Honse and Kealy Goodale are the instructors. Fees are $6 per class or $4 per class with a BFR membership. Maple Crest residents may take the classes at no charge. For more information contact BFR, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, or call 419-358-4150.

FOOTBALL

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation is accepting registrations for flag football which will run from March 27 to May 6, with games being played Saturday mornings. Practice times will be up to the coaches, though most teams have practiced at 6 p.m. Monday nights. The deadline to register is March 19. For more details or to register call Bluffton Family Recreation at 419-358-4150, or visit the facility at 215 Snider Road in Bluffton.

Lima

The Lima YMCA spring flag football league for 6 to 8 years-old will be holding registration Feb. 20 to Mar. 24. Practice begins April 3 and games begin April 19. The fee is $25 for YMCA members and $50 for non members.

GOLF

Lima

The 2017 Lima City Golf Men’s Tournament will take place June 21-25 at courses throughout the Lima area. The tournament will open Wednesday, June 21, for the Senior Flights at Colonial Golfers Club and the Open Flight will begin qualifying rounds at Hidden Creek. Thursday, June 22, begins the Championship Flight at Hidden Creek with two rounds of play. The Senior Flights will play Bluffton while the Open Flights will play at the Oaks which comes aboard for the 2017 tournament. All flights will play at Shawnee Country Club from June 23 through June 25. Online registration and additional details will soon be available at limacitygolf.com.

PICKLEBALL

Lima

Pickleball is played at Bradfield Center from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All skill levels are welcome.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is holding open pickleball play from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (appointment only). Free for YMCA members and $3 per visit for nonmembers or $20 per month for non members (unlimited play). Individuals can register online at limaymca.net.

PERSONAL PROTECTION WORKSHOP

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be conducting a professional protection workshop from 9 a.m. to noon March 18. Lima YMCA instructor Mark Hunter, who has 29 years of experience, will be overseeing the classes. The fee is $10 for YMCA members and $30 for non members. Individuals will get training on common grabs and holds, how to handle violent physical attacks and nuisance date situation.

RUN/WALKS

Delphos

The annual Run Your Ashes Off 5K will be held March 1. Race takes off at 5:30 p..m from the Delphos St. John’s Annex located at 722 South Jefferson St. Race day registration begins 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults which includes a t-shirt and $15 for students. Questions please contact Linda Schulte 419-549-6933 or Julie Rode 419-230-3485. All proceeds benefit St. Vincent DePaul Society.

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres has various shooting events. Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

SOCCER

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation is accepting registrations for the following programs: Session III indoor soccer will run from Feb. 19 to April 1. It is a five-week league, plus a tournament. The deadline to register is Sunday. U6 soccer will occur from April 4 to May 4, with game days from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The registration deadline is March 26. For more details or to register call Bluffton Family Recreation at 419-358-4150, or visit the facility at 215 Snider Road in Bluffton.

Lima

The Lima YMCA Spring soccer league for 4-year-olds to sixth grade will be having registration Feb. 20 to March 24. Practices begin April 3 and games begin April 18. The Fee is $25 for YMCA members $50 for non members.

SOFTBALL

Umpire training course

The Fifth District Umpires Association is offering an OHSAA approved softball umpiring course to become an OHSAA certified softball umpire. There is a tremendous need for new softball umpires and this is an accelerated course to help new umpires to learn as quickly as possible. This course is open to adults and high school students of all ages. The prospective umpire will receive over 25 hours of instruction on the playing rules and mechanics (positions, movement, signals, related topics and handling game situation. Course Sessions are: March 3 6 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 315 W. Williams St., Archbold, OH 43502; March 4 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ruihley Park Pavilion, 315 W. Williams St., Archbold, OH 43502; March 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ruihley Park Pavilion, 315 W. Williams St., Archbold, OH 43502; March 6, 6 - 9 p.m.Ruihley Park Pavilion, 315 W. Williams St., Archbold, OH 43502. Participants are expected to attend every course session. But, if necessary, make-up sessions may be scheduled with the instructor. Course fees are $130. Registration and payment must be completed online with OHSAA prior to the first class. To register and pay, type the link below into your browser. http://officials.myohsaa.org/logon. For additional information contact, Ned Ewers, e-mail: [email protected] , phone: 419-439-6047.

TENNIS

Lima

A free tennis event for children ages four to eight will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, at Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center, 3101 W. Elm St., Lima.

Registration is due by Friday, Feb. 24. Call 419-222-1515 or 419-905-7634.