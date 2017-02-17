No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf improves to 21-0 in girls basketball

OTTAWA — No. 1 ranked Division II Ottawa-Glandorf kept its record unblemished Thursday night with a 77-27 Western Buckeye League victory against Elida.

It was the Titans’ 21st win of the season and they will try for an unbeaten regular season and outright WBL championship when they travel to Wapakoneta on Saturday with the junior varsity game scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Kylie White had 24 points, eight rebounds and five steals, Lexi Schroeder scored 11 and Kadie Hempfling had eight assists for O-G. Shyah Wheeler had 11 points and Cienna Kuhn had three steals for Elida (7-14, 3-6 WBL).

Findlay 60, Lima Senior 52

FINDLAY — Destiny McDonald had 17 points and Kierre James scored 13 for the visiting Spartans who finished the regular season at 9-13 overall and 3-11 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.

Lima Senior opens Division I sectional play at 8 p.m. Monday against Sylvania Northview at Fostoria High School.

New Bremen 44,

Delphos St. John’s 38

DELPHOS — Jane Homan had 12 points and Hanna Tenkman scored nine for the visiting Cardinals. Madilynn Schulte had 12 points and Hayleigh Bacome and Taylor Zuber scored eight for the Blue Jays.

Kalida 50, Continental 24

KALIDA — Sarah Klausing had 21 points and Kara Siefker scored 10 for the host Wildcats. Amber Logan and Brooke Bradford had six points each for the Pirates.

Delphos Jefferson 77, Spencerville 49

DELPHOS — Macy Wallace (24), Sarah Miller (14), Alli McClurg (13) and Devyn Carder (10) all scored in double digits for the host Wildcats. Nelaya Burden (14), Kaiden Grigsby (13) and Jenna Henline (11) were double digit scorers for the Bearcats.

Leipsic 59, Van Buren 35

LEIPSIC — Brooke Gerdeman had 10 points and Heather Lammers scored nine for the host Vikings.

Shawnee 56, Celina 30

CELINA — Allie Boone (14), DeAsia Smith (13) and Alissa Stahler (11) all scored in double digits for the visiting Indians. Lauren Jackson had 16 points for Celina.

Pandora-Gilboa 48,

Arcadia 45 (OT)

PANDORA — The host Rockets bounced back as Arcadia eliminated their 23-17 halftime advantage by tieing the game at 34 by the end of the third quarter. Toria and Brittany Hovest each had 12 points for P-G. Brittany Hovest also had seven rebounds. Teammate Alexa Maag had seven rebounds, three steals and three steals. The Rockets had more rebounds (22-19) and fewer turnovers (8-11).

USV 38, Mohawk 36

SYCAMORE — Shelby Spradlin had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals and Emily Patton scored 13 and had three steals for Upper Scioto Valley (18-3).

Girls soccer

Crestview opening

Crestview High School is accepting applications to be the head coach beginning in the 2017-18 school year. Teaching position may be available. Candidates are preferred to have previous interscholastic coaching experience and evidence of strong leadership, management and communication skills.

To apply forward a letter of interest, resume and references to Dave Bowen, Crestview Athletic Administrator, Crestview High School, 531 East Tully Street, Convoy, Ohio 45832 or via e-mail to [email protected] The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.

Colleges

Baseball

UNOH series

moved to Lima

LIMA — With the weather forecast showing an unseasonably warm weekend, the University of Northwestern Ohio Baseball Team has adjusted its schedule to host its spring home opener with a four-game series this weekend against Saint Ambrose University.

The weekend series will be split with a pair of seven-inning doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday. Both days are scheduled to have first pitch at noon from the Racer Baseball Field. The games will be SAU’s season-opening contests.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

