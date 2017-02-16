Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball
Cin. College Prep. 68, Middletown Madison Senior 51
Cin. Deer Park 106, Cin. Riverview East 37
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 58, Mars Hill Academy 48
Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. SCPA 36
Cle. VASJ 57, Akr. SVSM 56
Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Cle. John Marshall 44
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 62, Corning Miller 53
Madison 55, Willoughby S. 49
Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Seaman N. Adams 49, OT
Warren Harding 46, Youngs. Ursuline 43
Girls Basketball
Akr. Coventry 53, Akr. Springfield 49, 2OT
Akr. Ellet 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 35
Akr. Hoban 67, Chardon NDCL 27
Akr. SVSM 63, Rocky River Magnificat 60
Amherst Steele 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45
Aurora 38, Tallmadge 27
Austintown Fitch 49, Youngs. Mooney 45
Bedford 54, Maple Hts. 44
Bellevue 64, Willard 55
Berea-Midpark 59, Cle. St. Joseph 37
Bloom-Carroll 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 58
Brookfield 42, Girard 38
Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Louisville 49, OT
Can. McKinley 66, Massillon Washington 39
Can. South 55, Akr. Kenmore 39
Canfield 44, Canfield S. Range 40
Carrollton 38, Dover 32
Chesterland W. Geauga 47, Willoughby S. 43
Cle. Cent. Cath. 60, Youngs. Valley Christian 47
Cle. Hay 72, Garfield Hts. 47
Cle. Hts. 48, Lorain 38
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Brooklyn 17
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37
Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Cle. Lincoln W. 17
Elyria 42, Strongsville 35
Fairview 55, Lorain Clearview 24
Garrettsville Garfield 60, Atwater Waterloo 25
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57, Uhrichsville Claymont 37
Hudson 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 44
LaGrange Keystone 46, Wellington 38
Leetonia 75, Campbell Memorial 41
Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Ravenna SE 51
Mayfield 46, Parma Normandy 41
Medina 44, Brunswick 42
Medina Buckeye 63, Sullivan Black River 38
Medina Highland 51, Kent Roosevelt 48
New Philadelphia 66, Philo 47
Oberlin Firelands 52, Sheffield Brookside 41
Painesville Riverside 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 45
Parma Padua 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 46
Richfield Revere 37, Aurora 27
Rootstown 39, Alliance 37
Salem 56, Lisbon David Anderson 39
Shaker Hts. 61, Euclid 57
Solon 65, Mentor 49
Steubenville 52, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36
Stow-Munroe Falls 58, N. Royalton 39
Wadsworth 56, Macedonia Nordonia 24
Warren Howland 52, Geneva 28
Westlake 47, Rocky River 29
Williamstown, W.Va. 80, Belpre 75
Worthington Christian 45, Johnstown-Monroe 39
Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. Boardman 51
Division IV
Bainbridge Paint Valley 78, Manchester 48
Corning Miller 67, Crown City S. Gallia 20
Latham Western 54, Beaver Eastern 32
Racine Southern 66, Franklin Furnace Green 28
Division III
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Lucasville Valley 22
Ironton Rock Hill 53, McDermott Scioto NW 38
New Lexington 68, Wellston 41
Portsmouth 50, Portsmouth W. 47
W. Union 59, Frankfort Adena 42
Williamsport Westfall 65, Bidwell River Valley 57, OT
Division II
Bellbrook 66, Blanchester 14
Chillicothe 61, Circleville Logan Elm 26
Greenfield McClain 50, Circleville 30
Kettering Alter 56, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11
Pomeroy Meigs 44, Jackson 42
Thornville Sheridan 99, Gallipolis Gallia 39
Division I
Morrow Little Miami 57, Cin. St. Ursula 46
Ursuline Academy 62, Oxford Talawanda 46
OVAC Playoffs
Class 4A
Consolation Final
Rayland Buckeye 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49
Class 3A
Consolation Final
Bellaire 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 57, OT
Consolation
Cambridge 54, Martins Ferry 18