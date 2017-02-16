Posted on by

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Wednesday, Feb. 15

, ,

Boys Basketball

Cin. College Prep. 68, Middletown Madison Senior 51

Cin. Deer Park 106, Cin. Riverview East 37

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 58, Mars Hill Academy 48

Cin. Gamble Montessori 67, Cin. SCPA 36

Cle. VASJ 57, Akr. SVSM 56

Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Cle. John Marshall 44

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 62, Corning Miller 53

Madison 55, Willoughby S. 49

Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Seaman N. Adams 49, OT

Warren Harding 46, Youngs. Ursuline 43

Girls Basketball

Akr. Coventry 53, Akr. Springfield 49, 2OT

Akr. Ellet 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 35

Akr. Hoban 67, Chardon NDCL 27

Akr. SVSM 63, Rocky River Magnificat 60

Amherst Steele 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45

Aurora 38, Tallmadge 27

Austintown Fitch 49, Youngs. Mooney 45

Bedford 54, Maple Hts. 44

Bellevue 64, Willard 55

Berea-Midpark 59, Cle. St. Joseph 37

Bloom-Carroll 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 58

Brookfield 42, Girard 38

Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Louisville 49, OT

Can. McKinley 66, Massillon Washington 39

Can. South 55, Akr. Kenmore 39

Canfield 44, Canfield S. Range 40

Carrollton 38, Dover 32

Chesterland W. Geauga 47, Willoughby S. 43

Cle. Cent. Cath. 60, Youngs. Valley Christian 47

Cle. Hay 72, Garfield Hts. 47

Cle. Hts. 48, Lorain 38

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Brooklyn 17

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37

Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Cle. Lincoln W. 17

Elyria 42, Strongsville 35

Fairview 55, Lorain Clearview 24

Garrettsville Garfield 60, Atwater Waterloo 25

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57, Uhrichsville Claymont 37

Hudson 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 44

LaGrange Keystone 46, Wellington 38

Leetonia 75, Campbell Memorial 41

Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Ravenna SE 51

Mayfield 46, Parma Normandy 41

Medina 44, Brunswick 42

Medina Buckeye 63, Sullivan Black River 38

Medina Highland 51, Kent Roosevelt 48

New Philadelphia 66, Philo 47

Oberlin Firelands 52, Sheffield Brookside 41

Painesville Riverside 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 45

Parma Padua 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 46

Richfield Revere 37, Aurora 27

Rootstown 39, Alliance 37

Salem 56, Lisbon David Anderson 39

Shaker Hts. 61, Euclid 57

Solon 65, Mentor 49

Steubenville 52, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36

Stow-Munroe Falls 58, N. Royalton 39

Wadsworth 56, Macedonia Nordonia 24

Warren Howland 52, Geneva 28

Westlake 47, Rocky River 29

Williamstown, W.Va. 80, Belpre 75

Worthington Christian 45, Johnstown-Monroe 39

Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. Boardman 51

Division IV

Bainbridge Paint Valley 78, Manchester 48

Corning Miller 67, Crown City S. Gallia 20

Latham Western 54, Beaver Eastern 32

Racine Southern 66, Franklin Furnace Green 28

Division III

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Lucasville Valley 22

Ironton Rock Hill 53, McDermott Scioto NW 38

New Lexington 68, Wellston 41

Portsmouth 50, Portsmouth W. 47

W. Union 59, Frankfort Adena 42

Williamsport Westfall 65, Bidwell River Valley 57, OT

Division II

Bellbrook 66, Blanchester 14

Chillicothe 61, Circleville Logan Elm 26

Greenfield McClain 50, Circleville 30

Kettering Alter 56, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11

Pomeroy Meigs 44, Jackson 42

Thornville Sheridan 99, Gallipolis Gallia 39

Division I

Morrow Little Miami 57, Cin. St. Ursula 46

Ursuline Academy 62, Oxford Talawanda 46

OVAC Playoffs

Class 4A

Consolation Final

Rayland Buckeye 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Class 3A

Consolation Final

Bellaire 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 57, OT

Consolation

Cambridge 54, Martins Ferry 18

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_basketball-logo-13.jpg
comments powered by Disqus