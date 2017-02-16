UNOH stays in position to host WHAC tourney opener in men’s basketball

DEARBORN, Mich. — The University of Northwestern Ohio men’s basketball team has found itself in position to play host to a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference postseason tournament opening round game following a 73-66 Wednesday night victory against the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Entering the game, the Racers (18-11, 13-8 WHAC) were in a three-way tie for fourth place in the standings and the final hosting position along with UM-Dearborn and Aquinas College.

Aquinas (17-12, 13-8 WHAC) upset the No. 1 Cornerstone University Golden Eagles 87-77 Wednesday. If the Racers win Saturday at Cornerstone in Grand Rapids, Mich., then they will have secured the fourth seed no matter the outcome of Aquinas’ game at UM-Dearborn (18-11, 12-9 WHAC) also Saturday due to UNOH holding the tiebreaker advantage.

Corbin Pierce led UNOH against UM-Dearborn with 17 points while Lawrence Jackson and Sadeeq Bello followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Jackson also provided a pair of team-highs with seven rebounds and five assists.

Women’s basketball

ONU 61, Otterbein 59

WESTERVILLE — No. 5-ranked Ohio Northern survived a late rally from Otterbein at the Rike Center to remain undefeated on the season.

The Polar Bears improved to 24-0 overall and 17-0 in Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Cardinals fell to 10-14 (6-11 OAC).

Northern took a 59-51 lead with 2:10 to play in the game after a basket by junior Courtney Cramer.

But the Cardinals would score the game’s next six points to pull within 59-57 with 27 second to go.

Shawnee graduate Britt Lauck made one of two free throws with 12 seconds left to put ONU up 60-57.

OU missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and Jenna Dirksen made one of two free throws with three seconds left to ice the game.

Amy Bullimore had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Cramer scored 15 points to lead Ohio Northern.

The Polar Bears will look to complete their first undefeated regular season in school history on Saturday with a 3 p.m. contest against Marietta on Senior Day at the ONU Sports Center.

Bluffton 87, Earlham 61

RICHMOND, Ind. — Allen East graduate Kaycee Rowe (17), Macey Sheerer (17), Abigail O’Donnell (14) and Ottoville grad Rachel Beining all scored in double digits for Bluffton (20-4, 14-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference). The Beavers have clinched second in the standings to Rose-Hulman (21-3, 16-1 HCAC), which secured the outright league regular season title with a 64-48 victory at Anderson.

Bluffton’s Chelsea Moore had 10 rebounds.

UNOH 81,

UM-Dearborn 50

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Racers (11-18, 9-12 WHAC) steadily built on a 18-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Kierra Billingsley (18), Sogona Sidibe (16), Shatisha Dukes (13) and Keundra Cox (11) all scored in double digits for UNOH. Billingsley also had five steals and Sidibe contributed nine rebounds as did teammate Linda Ulasi. The Racers outrebounded the Wolverines (7-22, 4-17 WHAC) 40-27 and committed 13 turnovers to UM-Dearborn’s 21. UNOH also hit nine of 18 3-points attempts.

Despite the victory, the Racers were eliminated from earning a spot in the WHAC postseason tourney.

Women’s lacrosse

ONU picked sixth

ADA — Ohio Northern has been selected to finish sixth in the OAC Preseason Poll, voted on by the conference’s nine coaches.

The Polar Bears received 30 points in the poll.

Mount Union was picked to finish first in the poll with 58 points and five first place votes, Capital was picked to finish second with 57 points and two first place votes, and Baldwin Wallace was selected to finish third with 50 points and one first place vote.

Northern will open its season at Dial-Roberson Stadium as it plays host to Franciscan at 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

Men’s lacrosse

ONU voted

to finish 5th

ADA — Ohio Northern has been picked to finish fifth in the OAC Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Polar Bears received 35 points in the poll.

John Carroll was picked to finish first with 61 points and five first place votes, while Baldwin Wallace was picked to finish second with 59 points and remaining four first place votes and Otterbein rounded out the top three with 48 points.

Northern will open its 2017 campaign at 3 p.m. Feb. 21 as it travels to Kenyon to take on the Lourdes.

Area roundup

