James scores 31 as Cavaliers head to break with win against Pacers

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers are getting some down time. Not that they really want any right now.

After some disruptions and some drama, the NBA champions are rolling once more.

LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 26, Kyle Korver made six 3-pointers as the Cavs reached the All-Star break with their seventh win in eight games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-104 on Wednesday night.

Irving and Korver combined to make four 3s in the first 2:50 of the fourth quarter — Korver finished with 22 points and became the seventh player with 2,000 career 3s — and the Cavs, playing their second game without All-Star Kevin Love, pulled away and improved to 7-1 in February after a 7-8 January.

“This is the way we wanted to play coming into February and the guys are excellent so far in this month,” James said. “It sucks because we have a great rhythm right now and you hate to have the break. But the break is going to be good for everybody. It gives guys an opportunity — if they have some nicks and bruises and things of that nature. Just get away and decompress for a little bit, but we’ve been playing some good basketball.”

And while his teammates will relax over the next few days, James and Irving are headed to New Orleans for Sunday’s All-Star game.

At 39-16, and winners of three straight, Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference at the unofficial halfway point.