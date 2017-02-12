Shine named assistant at Central State

WILBERFORCE — Central State University head women’s basketball coach Sheba Harris has named Lima Senior graduate Lewis Shine as her new assistant coach.

Shine, who made his CSU coaching debut Feb. 1, received All-GMC (Greater Miami Conference) athletic and academic honors at Lima Senior. Shine then went on to play at Miami University in Oxford where he received his bachelor’s degree in health and sports studies in 2002.

Shine was part of the 1998-99 Miami team that won the Mid-American Conference East Championship and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

From 2013-16, Shine was the owner and general manager of minor league basketball’s Lima Express. During the team’s inaugural season, Shine was named co-executive of the year.

In 2011-12, he was the PR & marketing director for the Lima Explosion, a member of the American Basketball Association. During the 2012-13 season, he served as the general manager and head coach.

Most recently, Lewis worked abroad with FIBA (Federation of International Basketball) during its Centrobasket 2016 and Sudamericano 2016 tournaments in Central America (Panama) and South America (Venezuela) as a commentator and analyst. He also worked for the NBA Development League at its recent Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario (Canada).

Hired late in the season, Shine is focused on preparing the Lady Marauders for a strong finish to the regular season and a deep run in the postseason.