Minster hits 13 3-pointers in 73-44 win

ST. MARYS — Minster hasn’t stared down many 2-3 zones this season.

So when St. Marys spent the first half in a 2-3 zone, it took a while for the Wildcats to adjust.

In the end, Minster bombed over the zone, hitting 13 3-pointers, to roll past St. Marys 73-44 in a non-league boys basketball game Saturday at St. Marys.

St. Marys played the game without its leading scorer, 6-foot-3 senior Derek Jay, who missed all weekend with a back injury.

Minster (10-8) has won two in a row and three out of four. St. Marys is 8-12.

Minster ended up hitting 13 of 22 on 3-pointers.

Minster guard Aaron Ernst led the way with 24 points and six 3-pointers.

Mike Ketner had 12 points for Minster with four 3-pointers. Jarod Schulze, a 6-8 sophomore, had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bryce Schmiesing added eight points with two 3-pointers for Minster. Isaac Dorsten had five points and five rebounds.

Colin Clements had 14 points and six rebounds for St. Marys, with four 3-pointers. Braeden Dunlap had 10 points.

St. Marys mixed in a few traps, but played most of the game in a 2-3 zone.

It helped the Roughriders take a 14-11 lead after the first quarter. Midway through the second quarter, the Roughriders led 22-19.

That’s when Minster made a few adjustments on offense and defense.

“We haven’t seen a team play zone the whole game like that,” Ernst said. “Usually teams are playing man in the MAC (Midwest Athletic Conference). It was something we had to adjust to.”

Minster’s Ernst sank a 3-pointer over the zone, then Ketner hit a three.

Then, Ernst canned another 3-pointer.

That triggered Minster on a 15-2 run to pull out to a 34-24 lead.

“That (first three) did a lot for my confidence and my teammates started to find me in the corners,” Ernst said.

The Wildcats led 34-26 at the half and the game was never in doubt.

Minster started the third quarter on a 15-8 run to take a 49-34 lead with 1:25 left in the third.

The defensive adjustment came when Minster coach Michael McClurg put the 6-1 Ernst on the 6-3 Clements, who got loose for two first-quarter 3-pointers. He hit just two more the rest of the way.

“I think our defense led to our offense,” McClurg said. “We were able to start shutting them down a little bit. We started with our tall guy (6-8 Jarod) Schulze on him (Clements), then we had to put Aaron (Ernst) on him. We didn’t expect him to shoot it that well, but he did.”

Ernst said, “I tried to get hand up when he was shooting and tried to disrupt him, as much as you can.”

Offensively, Minster made an adjustment to the zone.

“We went to a four out,” McClurg said. “We had been three out. We needed to get the floor spread a little bit more.”

Minster shot 53 percent from the field. St. Marys shot 35 percent from the field and was 5 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Minster won the boards, 33-19.

“This is what we wanted to see, some consistency out of them (with two wins on the weekend),” McClurg said. … “We’re getting there. We have some details to figure out yet, but our seniors are locked in.”

St. Marys' Drew Jacobs drives the lane against Minster's Aaron Ernst during Saturday night's game at St.Marys. St. Marys; Sam Young defends Minster's Issac Schmiesing during Saturday night's game at St.Marys. St. Marys' Ethan Mielke puts up a shot against Minster's Issac Dorsten (52) and Ben Stubbs during Saturday night's game at St.Marys.

