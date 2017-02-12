No. 5 ONU goes to 23-0 in women’s hoops

ADA — Amy Bullimore posted her fourth consecutive double-double to help the No. 5-ranked Ohio Northern women’s basketball team to an 89-59 victory over John Carroll on Saturday afternoon at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 23-0 overall and 16-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Blue Streaks fell to 6-17 (4-12 OAC).

Bullimore posted a team-high 20 points, and a game-high 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Shawnee graduate Britt Lauck (poured in 19 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out five assists and added a game-best six steals. Abby Weeks chipped in 10 points for the Polar Bears.

Bluffton 69, Anderson 57

ANDERSON, Ind. — The visiting Beavers caught fire with an 18-4 run in the third quarter at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.

Bluffton improved to 19-4 overall and 13-3 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, while the Ravens slipped to 5-18 and 2-14 in the HCAC. The Beaver victory nailed down a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament which will be held Feb. 24-25 at Rose-Hulman in Hulbert Arena.

Allen East graduate Kaycee Rowe led the Beaver offense for the sixth straight game, dropping in 21 points, pulling down seven rebounds and picking up four steals. Ottoville grad Rachel Beining and Macey Sheerer added 16 and 14 points, respectively. Beining’s 10 boards added up to her 22nd career double-double.

Indiana Tech 65, UNOH 40

LIMA — Keundra Cox led the University of Northwestern Ohio (10-18, 8-12 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) with 12 points while teammate Linda Ulasi grabbed a game-high eight rebounds against the 18th-ranked Warriors (21-6, 16-4 WHAC).

Men’s basketball

UNOH 85, Indiana Tech 73

LIMA — Lawrence Jackson had 35 points and 10 rebounds, Ray Beatty had 18 points and Nate Bradley scored 12 for the host Racers (17-11, 12-8 WHAC).

John Carroll 90,

Ohio Northern 82

ADA — Ohio Northern’s late rally in the second half came up just short at the DeCarlo Center.

The Polar Bears fell to 15-8 overall and are tied for second place with a 13-3 record in the OAC.

The Blue Streaks improved to 16-6 (13-3 OAC).

Joey DiOrio led Northern with 17 points and eight rebounds. Lima Senior graduate Devon Allen added 16 points and five rebounds. Marion Local grad Ryan Bruns contributed 14 points, five rebounds and a game-high four blocks for the Polar Bears. Ada alum Konnor Baker chipped in 12 points and Nate Burger added 11 points for Northern.

Anderson 98, Bluffton 72

ANDERSON, Ind. — Bluffton dipped to 12-11 overall and 5-11 in the HCAC, while AU stayed within a game of first place in the HCAC at 13-3 (16-7 overall).

Six quick points from senior Austin Rohde (Shelby), including a dunk for Bluffton’s first basket of the game, had the Beavers up by a point, 8-7, less than three minutes into the game. Trey Elchert (Jackson Center) then hit from distance, knotting the score back up at 11 before Anderson took over.

The home team outscored Bluffton 48-23 over the final 16:04 of the first period for a commanding 59-34 spread at the break. AU led by as many as 39 in the second half before a 17-4 spurt by the Beavers made the final score 98-72 as everybody got into the action for the visitors.

Austin Rohde led the visiting Beavers with 19 points. Houston Blair had a career-high 12 points.

Women’s indoor track & field

ONU third

WESTERVILLE — Kelsey Commager led No. 15-ranked Ohio Northern to third place out of a field of 17 at the All-Ohio Championships. The Polar Bears improved to 44-8 overall. Bluffton finished 15th.

Commager won the long jump and the triple jump.

Men’s indoor track & field

ONU finishes 5th

WESTERVILLE — Spencerville graduate Lucas Shumate and Ian McVey both posted first-place finishes to lead Ohio Northern to fifth out of 18 teams at the All-Ohio Championships.

The Polar Bears are 39-15 overall. Bluffton finished 11th.

Shumate won the weight throw while McVey was first in the 1-mile run.

