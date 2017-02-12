Shawnee boys, girls win swim sectionals

LIMA — The Shawnee boys and girls swim teams won Division II sectional titles Saturday at the Lima YMCA.

In the girls event Shawnee had 337 points with Minster (309), Wapakoneta (264), Upper Sandusky (214) and Lima Central Catholic rounding out the top five.

Wapakoneta’s Madelyn Moody (200 IM and 100 butterfly), Ada’s Klava Katayama (50 and 100 frees) and Minster’s Kaitlynn Albers (200 and 500 freestyles) each won two individual events.

In the boys event, Shawnee had 401.5 points followed by Wapakoneta (297), Upper Sandusky (263) and Ada (218.5) with Elida (165) rounding out the top five.

Wapak’s Michael Johnston (200 free and 100 backstroke) and Shawnee’s Chris Soules (50 and 100 frees) each won two individual events.

Lima Senior also competed as the lone Division I school with members trying to qualifying for districts.

The top 24 relays and top 32 individuals from the sectionals will advance to the districts which will start Friday at Bowling Green State University.

Ayersville sectional

Ottawa-Glandorf won the girls team title with 416 points with Wauseon (379), 3. Celina (365), 4. Bowling Green (236) and Coldwater (176) rounding out the top five.

Wauseon (426.50) was the boys winner with Celina (396) and Ottawa-Glandorf (338) also finishing in the top three.

Celina’s Justin Fleagle (50 free and 100 back) won two individual events.

Boys Basketball

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Delta 24

PANDORA — Drew Johnson had 17 points and Jared Breece, Riley Larcom and Grant Murphy each scored eight for P-G.

Fort Jennings 57, New Bremen 52

FORT JENNINGS — Ian Finn (17), Luke Trentman (17) and Brandon Wehri (12) all scored in double digits for Fort Jennings. Avery Powers had 16 points and Nolan Bornhorst scored 10 for New Bremen.

Bluffton 45, Riverdale 32

BLUFFTON — Gabe Denecker had 10 points and Luke Denecker scored eight for Bluffton.

Piqua 45, Elida 38

PIQUA — Daniel Unruh had 17 points for Elida.

Jackson Center 57,

Temple Christian 48

LIMA — Brody Bowman had 17 points and Noah Howell scored 14 for Temple Christian.

Kenton 66, Allen East 61

HARROD — Hunter Phillips had 33 points and Thomas Phillips scored 12 for Kenton. Spencer Miller had 28 points and Caleb Smelcer scored 20 for Allen East.

Ottoville 57, Delphos St. John’s 33

DELPHOS — Bridget Landin had 20 points and CJ Kemper scored 14 for Ottoville. Madilynn Schulte had 17 and Betty Vorst scored eight for St. John’s.

Area roundup

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

