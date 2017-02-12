Columbus Grove knocks off Arlington

COLUMBUS GROVE — The host Bulldogs, ranked No. 6 in Division III, defeated fifth-ranked Division IV Arlington 71-44 Saturday in girls basketball to go to 18-1 on the season.

Grove held a 24-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter and then went on to hold a 39-23 advantage at halftime.

Paige Bellman had 26 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and five steals, Jade Clement scored 16, had three steals and three assists and Macy McCluer had 15 points for Grove, which outrebounded Arlington 36-32 and committed 15 turnovers to the Red Devils’ 20.

The Bulldogs will next play Monday at Allen East.

Bluffton 65, Miller City 52

MILLER CITY — Avery Rumer and Abbie Parkins each had 20 points for Bluffton (16-5). Tiffany Welty had 18 points and Kylie Berner scored 14 for Miller City (6-15).

Patrick Henry 55,

Continental 39

CONTINENTAL — Amber Logan had 17 points and Addyson Armey scored nine for the host Pirates.

USV 58, Pandora-Gilboa 43

MCGUFFEY — After being tied at 17 at halftime, Upper Scioto Valley outscored Pandora-Gilboa 22-12 in the third quarter. Emily Patton (20), Alyssa Miller (13) and Kaycee Carroll (11) all scored in double digits for USV (16-3). Alexa Maag had 11 points and Kelsey Basinger scored 10 for Pandora-Gilboa.

Leipsic 39, Kalida 26

LEIPSIC — The host Vikings (14-6, 4-3 Putnam County League) held a 16-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Mindy Ellerbrock had 11 points and Kierra Meyer scored 10. Sarah Klausing had 11 points and Lauren Langhals scored seven for the Wildcats (10-11, 2-4 PCL).

Spencerville 62, Perry 34

SPENCERVILLE — Jenna Henline had 15 points and Tiffany Work scored 13 for the host Bearcats. Tia Barfield had 11 points for Perry.

Kenton 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 47

WAYNESFIELD — The visitors saw their lead shrink to 39-36 heading into the final quarter after leading 30-20 at halftime. Ashley Morris (11), Sara Hoyt (11), Kori Barrett (10) and Megan Gier (10) all scored in double digits for Kenton. Aubrey Biederman had 13 points and Kayla Wicker scored 9 for W-G.

Coldwater 45, Fort Recovery 40

FORT RECOVERY — Olivia Harlamert had 15 points and Kourtney Diller scored 10 for the visiting Cavaliers. Grace Thien had 12 points and Whitney Will scored 10 for the Indians.

Girls high school basketball