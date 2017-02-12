Coldwater boys, girls win bowling titles

LIMA — The Coldwater boys and girls bowling squads earned WOHSBC championships Saturday at Westgate Lanes.

The format called for battles between the north and the south divisions. The winner of the league was determined by the end results between the regular-season divisional winners.

The Cavalier boys, the South Division champs, defeated North Division winner Wapakoneta 3,184-3,181.

Caden Seitz led the way for Coldwater with games of 267 and 225 for a 492. Teammate Jason Wenning entered the competittion in game two and rolled a 268.

“They beat us by three pins,” Wapak’s Brandon Kennard said. “We were up by 20 then down by 20. It was a great match. We had a chance and Dusty (Haggard) threw a great shot (in the final frame of the last baker) and did not get the carry.”

Brandon and Trentin Cooper remained optimistic that they will be able to reverse things in the sectional play which begins for Division I teams in two weeks.

Haggard rolled a 475 for his two games and Tyler Miller a 460 to pace the Redskins.

The Coldwater girls defeated St. Marys 2,650-2,402. Paige Hartings rolled a two game set of 406 for the Cavaliers.

On a different day with a different format, such as sectional, district or state or even Western Buckeye League, the gold would have gone to Shawnee.

Drew Ambroza rolled games of 258 and 235 for a 493 to pace the Indians. He got plenty of help from his teammates as Keaton McKinley rolled 453 and Nate Stratton a 424.

The squad rolled baker games of 236, 258,205,230 and 229 for team scoring honors of 3,261 in defeating St. Henry (3,118) in the second-place finishers match.

Troy Buehler was medalist for the day with a 503 on games of 258 and 245 for 503. Unofficially Morgan Twining of Lima Senior High was high for the girls with a tally of 416.

By Jack Hammill sports@limanews.com

Saturday’s results Boys Coldwater 3,184, Wapakoneta 3,181 (championship) Shawnee 3,261, St. Henry 3,118 (second-place finishers) Celina 2,831, Versailles 2,765 (third-place finishers) St. Marys 3,043, Minster 2,621 (fourth-place finishers) Van Wert 3,114 def. New Bremen (score not reported) (fifth-place finishers) Ottawa-Glandorf 2,622, Mississinawa Valley 2,585 (sixth-place finishers) Lima Senior 2,674, Marion Local 2,614 (seventh-place finishers) Fort Loramie 2,571, Lima Central Catholic 2,203 (eight-place finishers) Fort Recovery 2,680, Parkway 2,390 (ninth-place finishers) Russia 2,329, Temple Christian 2,226 (10th-place finishers) Girls Coldwater 2,650, St. Marys 2,402 (championship) Versailles 2,623, Wapakoneta 2,477 (second-place finishers) Shawnee 2,504, Minster 2,416 (third-place finishers) Celina 2,547, Mississinawa Valley 2,176 (fourth-place finishers) Lima Senior 2,576, Russia 2,208 (fifth-place finishers) Marion Local 2,084, Ottawa-Glandorf 2,052 (sixth-place finishers) Fort Loramie 2,059, Parkway 2,001 (eight-place finishers)

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

