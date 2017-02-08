Lima area roundup: Top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf girls go to 19-0

OTTAWA — The No. 1 ranked Division II Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball team improved to 19-0 on the season Tuesday night with a 43-27 victory against Napoleon.

The Titans shut down the Wildcats from the start, owning an 8-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter that grew to 19-3 by halftime.

Kylie White had 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals and Kadie Hempfling scored 12 and had eight boards, four assists and four steals for the O-G. The Titans, who are 7-0 in the Western Buckeye League, will be on the road for a 7:30 p.m. league game Thursday against Wapakoneta, which is 6-1 in the WBL.

Miller City 71,

Van Buren 42

MILLER CITY — The host Wildcats were ahead 15-6 at the end of the first quarter. Chrissy Berger had 30 points and 16 rebounds, Tiffany Welty had 13 points and eight steals and Megan Warnimont had four assists for Miller City (6-13).

Marion Local 46, Bath

MARIA STEIN — The host Flyers built a 38-28 lead at the end of the third quarter. Sarah Fesenmyer had 13 points and Macey Griesdorn scored 12 for Marion Local. Jaidyn Hale had 13 points and Heidi Craddock scored 11 for the Wildkittens.

Fostoria 72, Ada 61

ADA — Haley Wyss had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Anney Archer scored 16 and Alyssa Vore had four steals and five assists for the host Bulldogs.

Ridgemont 52, Fairlawn 34

SIDNEY — Ridgemont fished its regular season at 16-6 overall and 6-1 in the Northwest Central Conference. Priscilla Howland had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Meadow Cromer scored 14 and had four steals for Ridgemont.

Wayne Trace 67,

Continental 29

HAVILAND — Continental’s Amber Logan had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Upper Scioto Valley 73,

Fairbanks 43

MCGUFFEY — Emily Patton (24), Shelby Spradlin (16), Alyssa Miller (14) and Kaycee Carroll (10) all scored in double digits for USV.

Liberty-Benton 63, Bluffton 27

BLUFFTON — Alivia Koenig had seven points and Libby Schaadt scored six for the host Pirates.

Monroeville 62,

Hardin Northern 57

DOLA — Ashton Dye had 21 points and Kamryn Hopson scored 10 for Hardin Northern.

New Bremen 52, Spencerville 38

NEW BREMEN — Jane Homan had 15 points for the host Cardinals. Julie Mulholland had 11 points and Jenna Henline scored 10 for the Bearcats.

Kalida 45, Holgate 34

KALIDA — Lauren Langhals had 18 points and Sarah Klausing scored 14 for the host Wildcats.

Elida 55, Parkway 42

ROCKFORD — Shyah Wheeler had 25 points and Trinity Koger scored 10 for the visiting Bulldogs. Haley Hawk had 17 points for the Panthers.

Wapakoneta 45,

Coldwater 33

WAPAKONETA — Megan Fisher had 12 points and Sarah Pothast scored 10 for Wapak.

Boys basketball

Lima Sr. 60, Oregon Clay 50

LIMA — The host Spartans improved to 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. No other information was reported about this game at deadline.

Hicksville 61, Paulding 56

HICKSVILLE — Ethan Rhonehouse had 19 points and Cameron Doster scored nine for the visiting Panthers.

New Knoxville tickets

NEW KNOXVILLE — Tickets for New Knoxville’s Friday game at Minster will be on sale in the main school office during regular school hours Thursday. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $6.

Temple Christian 68,

Lincolnview 60

LIMA — The host Pioneers recovered from a 36-25 halftime deficit by outscoring the Lancers 17-9 in the third quarter and then 26-15 in the final period.

Seth Hohlbein (25), Brody Bowman (20) and Noah Howell (14) all scored in double digits for Temple Christian. Chayten Overholt had 20 points and Caden Ringwald scored 19 for Lincolnview.

Coldwater 78, Arcanum 51

ARCANUM — Derek Albers (16), Dylan Thobe (15), Sam Broering (11) and Neal Muhlenkamp (10) all scored in double digits for the visiting Cavaliers.

Fort Jennings 80,

Delphos Jefferson 71

DELPHOS — The visiting Musketeers outscored the Wildcats 29-19 in the third quarter after trailing 37-34 at halftime.

Ian Finn (21), Brandon Wehri (18), Erik Klausing (14) and Cole Horstman (10) all scored in double digits for Fort Jennings.

Greenville 64,

Fort Recovery 49

FORT RECOVERY — Ryan Braun (12), Matt Bihn (11), Jason Roessner (10) and Micaiah Cox (10) all scored in double digits for the host Indians.

Colleges

Women’s basketball

ONU ranked No. 5

ADA — Ohio Northern made its debut in the top-5 in the D3Hoops.com poll, coming in at No. 5 in the 10th weekly poll.

Northern (21-0 overall) is one of five unbeaten teams in the poll.

Amherst (Mass.) took over the top spot as they edged former No. 1-ranked Tufts (Mass.) in a battle of unbeatens.

St. Thomas (Minn.) moved up to second place, while Tufts rounded out the top-3.

Wrestling

ONU 47, Muskingum 3

NEW CONCORD — Ohio Northern got a pair of pins and won four weight classes by forfeit at the Steele Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 11-3 overall and are 4-1 in the Ohio Athletic Conference, while the Muskies fell to 3-9 (0-5 OAC).

Nate Barcaskey posted a eam-best 18th pin of the season at heavyweight andSteven Serbinski won by fall in 2:13 at 174 pounds for ONU.

Bluffton's Kayla White defends Liberty-Benton's Savanah Richards during Tuesday night's game at Bluffton. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Bluffton's Alivia Koenig drives to the basket against Liberty-Benton's Savanah Richards during Tuesday night's game at Bluffton.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy mpurdy@limanews.com

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

