Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Delphos St. John’s 55,
Ottoville 41
DSJ`9`15`18`13` — `55
Ottoville`9`10`15`7` — `41
Delphos St. John’s
Tim Kreeger 27, Jared Wurst 8, Josh Warnecke 3, Owen Rode 8, Collin Will 4, Robby Saine 3, Connor Hulihan 2. Totals: 19-13-55.
Ottoville
Andy Schimmoeller 3, Logan Kemper 12, Nick Moorman 2, Zane Martin 10, Ryan Bendele 5, Keagan Leis 2, Drew Fisher 7. Totals: 15-7-41.
3-point goals: DStJ: Wurst 2, Rode, Saine. OTT: Kemper, Martin 2, Bendele.
Records: DStJ 13-3; Ottoville 8-9.
Temple Christian 68,
Lincolnview 60
At Temple
Lincolnview
Ethan Kemler 9, Chayten Overholt 20, Ryan Rager 5, Caden Ringwald 19, Tristin Miller 5, Zane Miller 2. Totals: 24–6–68.
Temple
Seth Hohlbein 25, Brody Bowman 20, Noah Howell 14, Ty Callahan 9. Totals: 24–11–60.
Score by quarters:
Lincolnview` 15 ` 21` 9 ` 15`–`60
Temple` 12 ` 13` 17` 26`–`68
3-point goals: TC – Hohlbein 5, Bowman 2, Howell 2; L – T. Miller 1, Overholt 2, Ringwald 3.
Records: Temple 9-9 (4-2 NWCC).
Hicksville 61, Paulding 56
At Hicksville
Paulding
Marcus Miller 7, Ethan Rhonehouse 19, Jaret Miller 8, Cameron Doster 9, Preston Ingol 2, Austin Howell 4, Griffin Harder 2, Preston Johanns 3, Carson Shull 2. Totals: 22–9–56.
Hicksville
Tunis 9, Thiel 14, Myeers 4, Neidhardt 11, Thiel 6, Greer 10, Evans 7. Totals: 20–17–61.
Score by quarters:
Paulding` 13 ` 15` 15 ` 13`–`56
Hicksville` 15 ` 15` 9` 22`–`61
3-point goals: H – Theil 2, Myers 1, Greer 1; P – M. Miller 1, J. Miller 1, Johanns 1.
Records: Paulding 5-12; Hicksville 13-5.
JV score: Paulding – 50, Hicksville – 33.
Coldwater 78, Arcanum 51
At Arcanum
Coldwater
Derek Albers 16, Dylan Thobe 15, Sam Broering 11, Neal Muhlenkamp 10, Jacob Wenning 8, Cole Frilling 7, Marcus Bruns 6, Preston Meyer 5. Totals: 31–5–78.
Arcanum
Meeks 19, Butler 9, Gray 8, Atchley 5, Burns 3, Troutwine 3, Hootman 3, Hildebrand 1. Totals: 14–14–51.
Score by quarters:
Coldwater` 24` 21` 18` 15`–`78
Arcanum` 3` 13` 20` 15`–`51
3-point goals: Coldwater – Broering 3, Thobe 3, Wenning 2, Meyer, Muhlenkamp, Frilling; Arcanum – Butler 3, Gray 2, Burns, Meeks, Atchley.
Records: Coldwater 8-9.
Fort Jennings 80,
Delphos Jefferson 71
At Delphos Jefferson
Ft. Jennings
Ian Finn 21, Brandon Wehri 18, Erik Klausing 14, Cole Horstman 10, Luke Trentman 7, Logan Hardeman 6, Connor Stechschulte 4. Totals: 28–16–80.
Jefferson
Jace Stockwell 28, Brenen Auer 12, Drew Reiss 9, Alex Rode 9, Drake Schmitt 6, Davion Tyson 4, Tyler Bratton 3. Totals: 30–6–71.
Score by quarters:
Ft. Jennings` 16` 18` 29` 17`–`80
Jefferson` 21` 16` 19` 15`–`71
3-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Klausing 4, Finn 3, Wehri; Jefferson – Reiss 3, Stockwell, Bratton.
Records: Ft. Jennings 7-12; Jefferson 8-10.
JV score: Jefferson – 54, Ft. Jennings – 34.
Elida 52, Lima Central Catholic 35
At LCC
Elida
Daniel Unruh 19, Isaac McAdams 12, Skyler Smith 8, Calan Henderson 5, Trey Harris 4, Donte Johnson 2, Baylen Stinson 2. Totals: 13–19–52.
LCC
Anthony Venturella 10, Mark Janowski 9, Brayden O’dell 6, De’jhon Johnson 4, Stephen Taflinger 3, Jaron Banks 2, Raoul Samaroo 1. Totals: 14–4–35.
Score by quarters:
Elida` 13` 12` 9` 18`–`52
LCC` 10` 8` 14` 3`–`35
3-point goals: Team A – McAdams 4, Unruh 2, Smith; LCC – Venturella 2, Taflinger.
Records: Elida 11-5; LCC 4-15.
JV score: Elida – 53, LCC – 44.
Greenville 64, Fort Recovery 49
At Fort Recovery
Greenville
Isaiah Gable 21, Aaron Rich 18, Peter Pandey 9, Devin Hendrix 5, Trae Wood 4, Will Coomer 3, Noah Vanhorn 2, Unidentified player 2. Totals: 25–10–64.
Ft. Recovery
Ryan Braun 12, Matt Bihn 11, Jason Roessner 10, Micaiah Cox 10, Payton Jutte 4, Trevor Vaughn 2. Totals: 17–10–49.
Score by quarters:
Greenville` 20` 8` 14` 22`–`64
Ft. Recovery` 7` 13` 12` 17`–`49
3-point goals: Greenville – Gable 3, Coomer; Ft. Recovery – Braun 2, Bihn, Roessner, Juttle.
Records: Ft. Recovery 11-6.
Girls Basketball
Upper Scioto Valley 73,
Fairbanks 43
At USV
Fairbanks
Stidhem 13, Ziegler 4, Phillips 2, Olsen 4, Brackenride 4, Wilson 2, Good 10. Totals: 17–5–43.
USV
Emily Patton 24, Shelby Spradlin 16, Alyssa Miller 14, Kaycee Carroll 10, Haley Hunsicker 5, Miranda Holbrook 2, Avery Sanders 2. Totals: 29–9–73.
Score by quarters:
Fairbanks` 9 ` 12` 11 ` 11`–`43
USV` 22 ` 17` 18` 16`–`73
3-point goals: USV – Patton 3, Spradlin 1, Miller 1, Carroll 1; F – Stidhem 2, Good 2.
Liberty-Benton 63, Bluffton 27
At Bluffton
Liberty-Benton
Lasiter 9, Richards 9, Elseser 8, Rhodes 6, Reynolds 9, Hiegel 10, Shepherd 10, Dillon 2. Totals: 26–0–63.
Bluffton
Brinkley Garmatter 2, Katie Prater 4, Averey Rumer 3, Ashley Eachus 1, Alivia Koenig 7, Libby Schaadt 6. Totals: 9–9–27.
Score by quarters:
Liberty-Benton` 21 ` 16` 23 ` 3`–`63
Bluffton` 7 ` 7` 6` 7`–`27
3-point goals: LB – Lasiter 3, Richards 1, Rhodes 2, Reynolds 3, Shepherd 2.
Monroeville 62,
Hardin Northern 57
At Hardin Northern
Monroeville
Gies 7, Quillen 10, Dalton 9, Tommas 7, Schafer 21, Clingman 2, Schafer 5, Kerby 1. Totals: 21–14–62.
Hardin Northern
Ashton Dye 21, Bailee Waller 4, Kamryn Hopson 10, Quinn Stewart-Evans 4, Franki Bejarano 1, Holly Wilson 8, Mikalea Ayers 9. Totals: 16–25–57.
Score by quarters:
Monroeville` 6 ` 14` 21 ` 10` 11`–`62
Hardin Northern` 11 ` 8` 16` 16` 6`–`57
3-point goals: M – Gies 1, Quillen 3, Dalton 1, Schafer 1.
Records: Monroeville 6-12; Hardin Northern 8-13.
JV score: Hardin Northern – 14, Monroeville – 13.
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Napoleon 27
At OG
Napoleon
Woods 2, Blackwood 6, Peckinpaugh 3, Cramer 3, Rausch 3, Behnfledt 3, Waisner 4, Glanz 2, Nye 1. Totals: 10–5–27.
OG
Ashley Schroeder 2, Devon Warnecke 1, Carri Johnson 3, Paige Sutter 2, Erin Kaufman 1, Lexi Schroeder 4, Kylie White 18, Kadie Hempfling 12. Totals: 18–4–43.
Score by quarters:
Napoleon` 0 ` 3` 12 ` 12`–`27
OG` 8 ` 11` 10` 14`–`43
3-point goals: OG – Johnson 1, White 1, Hempfling 1; N – Cramer 1, Rausch 1.
New Bremen 52, Spencerville 38
At New Bremen
Spencerville
Kaiden Grigsby 5, Kelsey Shaffer 4, Jenna Henline 10, Abbygayle Satterfield 2, Tiffany Work 6, Julie Mulholland 11. Totals: 10–14–38.
New Bremen
Macy Puthoff 6, Hanna Tenkman 5, Abbi Thieman 6, Molly Smith 4, Kelly Naylor 8, Amanda Brown 2, Kayla Bergman 6, Jane Homan 15. Totals: 19–10–52.
Score by quarters:
Spencerville` 12 ` 3` 7 ` 16`–`38
New Bremen` 15 ` 12` 7` 18`–`52
3-point goals: NB – Thieman 2, Naylor 2; S – Henline 2, Work 1, Mulholland 1.
Records: New Bremen 8-11.
Kalida 45, Holgate 34
At Kalida
Holgate
Hohenberger 15, Theisen 7, Kupfersmith 7, Plott 3, Hoffman 2. Totals: 12–7–34.
Kalida
Lauren Langhals 18, Sarah Klausing 14, Kara Siefker 8, Taylor Lucke 3, Halie Kaufman 2. Totals: 13–15–45.
Score by quarters:
Holgate` 9 ` 7` 9 ` 9`–`34
Kalida` 11 ` 13` 9` 12`–`45
3-point goals: K – Langhals 2, Sifker 1, Lucke 1; H – Hohenberger 1, Kupfersmith 1, Plott 1.
Anna 54, New Knoxville 45
At Anna
New Knoxville
Taylor Doty 11, Kenzie Schroer 15, Ashlyn Miller 5, Jenna Schwieterman 12, Erin Scott 2. Totals: 19–3–45.
Anna
Taylor Kaufman 8, Mackenzie Scully 5, Breah Kuck 10, Macey Huelskamp 11, Emma Freytag 2, Jada Rowland 6, Brooke Gaydosh 2, Emily Aufdorhaar 2, Claire Spicer 8. Totals: 18–14–54.
Score by quarters:
New Knoxville` 18 ` 8` 12 ` 7`–`45
Anna` 13 ` 13` 10` 18`–`54
3-point goals: A – Scally 1, Kuck 2, J. Rowland 1; NK – Doty 1, Schroer 2, Miller 1.
Fostoria 72, Ada 61
At Ada
Fostoria
Settles 24, Williams 21, Taylor 11, Gregg 10, Grine 6. Totals: 23–23–72.
Ada
Haley Wyss 26, Anney Archer 16, Madisyn Gossard 6, Alyssa Vore 5, Teara Coulson 3, Rilan Conley 3, Sydney Newland 2. Totals: 21–13–61.
Score by quarters:
Fostoria` 20` 12` 22` 18`–`72
Ada` 12` 18` 11` 20`–`61
3-point goals: Ada – Wyss 2, Gossard 2, Vore, Coulson; Fostoria – Gregg.
Records: Fostoria 1-11; Ada 7-12.
JV score: Fostoria – 33, Ada – 17.
Elida 55, Parkway 42
At Parkway
Elida
Shyah Wheeler 25, Trinity Koger 10, Lauren Alexander 6, Hope Carter 5, Destiny Owens 4, Cienna Kuhn 3, Mallory Etzler 2. Totals: 20–12–55.
Parkway
Haley Hawk 17, Bailey Bates 9, Sydney Crouch 6, Leah Harshman 4, Sophia Miller 2, Allie Ford 2, Claire Eichler 2. Totals: 13–14–42.
Score by quarters:
Elida` 32` 0` 6` 17`–`55
Parkway` 17` 0` 10` 15`–`42
3-point goals: Elida – Koger 2, Wheeler; Parkway – Crouch, Bates.
Records: Elida 7-11; Parkway 4-15.
Miller City 71, Van Buren 42
At Miller City
Van Buren
Zoe Horne 11, Mady Parker 10, Lydia Reineke 6, Brylie Rampe 5, Sara Rosenberger 4, Faith DeWalt 4, Audrey Nessler 2. Totals: 13–14–42.
Miller City
Chrissy Berger 30, Tiffany Welty 13, Kylie Berner 12, Megan Warnimont 5, Alisha Hoffman 5, Kate Kuhlman 4, Paige Wenzinger 2. Totals: 30–8–71.
Score by quarters:
Van Buren` 6` 12` 13` 11`–`42
Miller City` 15` 16` 25` 15`–`71
3-point goals: Miller City – Welty, Warnimont, Hoffman; Van Buren – Horne 2.
Records: Miller City 6-13; Van Buren 2-17.
JV score: Van Buren – 31, Miller City – 11.
Marion Local 46, Bath 40
At Marion Local
Bath
Jaidyn Hale 13, Heidi Craddock 11, Bailey Dackin 7, Lindsey Singhaus 5, Elysabette Andrews 2, Haley Garland 2. Totals: 13–10–40.
Marion Local
Sarah Fesenmyer 13, Macey Griesdorn 12, Natalie Rethman 8, Chloe Bertke 6, Jessie Kramer 4, Morgan Heckman 3. Totals: 18–7–46.
Score by quarters:
Bath` 11` 5` 12` 12`–`40
Marion Local` 11` 7` 20` 8`–`46
3-point goals: Marion Local – Bertke 2, Fesenmyer; Bath – Hale 3, Craddock.
Records: Marion Local 10-9; Bath 12-7.
JV score: Marion Local – 51, Bath – 32.
Wayne Trace 67, Continental 29
At Wayne Trace
Continental
Amber Logan 16, Brooke Bradford 4, Addyson Armey 4, Ashley Mansfield 3, Jaylen Armey 2. Totals: 12–5–29.
Wayne Trace
Danae Myers 21, Claire Sinn 17, Kaylee Shepherd 13, Sadie Sinn 8, Miriam Sinn 2, Gracie Gudakunst 2, Brooke Sinn 2, Chelsea 2. Totals: 31–4–67.
Score by quarters:
Continental` 10` 9` 6` 4`–`29
Wayne Trace` 20` 21` 17` 9`–`67
3-point goals: Wayne Trace – C. Sinn.
Records: Wayne Trace 18-1; Continental 1-18.