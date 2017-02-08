Century old St. Rose gym to come down

In a few weeks, the wrecking ball will make quick work of a structure that has housed St. Rose students and athletes since 1916, the year it was dedicated. The demolition includes the sagging school building located on McKibben street and the cramped band box gym that hugs its backside. While the buildings are well past their expiration dates, they have served generations of catholic and area youth in this community. Those who benefited from their shelter will be saddened to see them pass.

For myself, and many others, the most memorable part of the building to be razed is the gymnasium. Like so many other aging gyms that succumbed to the wrecking ball over the years, it provided its occupants with thrills and memories that should never be forgotten. The grand old place is looked upon as a relic of the past by recent generations of ball players. But in its heyday, St. Rose gym was a gem and hosted some of Lima’s most successful teams and gifted athletes.

The original building was actually built in 1906 and contained a very small gymnasium with a running track hanging over the gym floor. The room later became the band room and eventually the kindergarten. When the present gymnasium and additional classrooms were added in 1916, they built a narrow open air portico between the buildings. Because the locker rooms remained in the original structure, athletes had to step outside for a short distance to gain entrance to the gym. That feature is often mentioned by athletes when discussing their memories of the St. Rose gym.

A story in the Time Democrat (the forerunner to the Lima News) in December, 1916 stated, “The St. Rose new school buildings are among the finest in the Toledo diocese.” The article went on to explain, “the toilet system, which was formerly located outside, is now moved inside and every convenience is provided.” Think about that for a moment when taking into consideration the march of time these old buildings have witnessed.

Included in that history are two World Wars. World War I began the year after the gym opened and the first two young men from Allen county killed in action were St. Rose boys. William Paul Gallagher and Edward Veasey were listed as casualties of war in the summer of 1918. By the end of that engagement, 29 St. Rose students had lost their lives in combat.

St Rose began fielding a high school basketball team in the early 1920s and under the direction of coach Bob Young, the “Rosarians” quickly became a respected program that ignited a passionate following in the community. Young was considered an innovative coach and his teams often topped 30 points a game, a rarity in that era. Almost immediately, a rivalry with Delphos St. John’s was born.

The 1929 St. Rose team advanced to the state tournament but fell short of the crown. The following year, coach Jimmy Christen directed them to a record 16 wins including a tournament win over Central High School for the second straight year. The 1930 team was beaten in the district tournament but gained an invite to the prestigious national Catholic tournament held each year in Chicago. The OHSAA refused to allow St. Rose to play in the tournament but the team caught a train ride on the Pennsylvania railroad and went anyway. The “Rosarians” were pitted against the top-seeded team in the tournament, the undefeated state champion from Wisconsin, Campion Academy. Led by their star players, Joe Blanchard and Fred Townsend, St. Rose pulled off a shocking upset. They narrowly lost in the second round to a team from Peoria, Illinois, that went on to win the national championship. The OHSAA considered suspending St. Rose from competing the following year but eventually relented.

The old gym witnessed plenty of changes in the 1930s as the Depression placed its grip on the country. For several years all three small Lima Catholic high schools pooled their athletes together and competed as Lima Catholic Central. Joe Tebben was the most decorated basketball player in that era, named to the All-State team in 1936. By the end of the decade all three schools were competing independently again, but using the St. Rose gym for many of their home games.

The World War II years in the 1940s provoked many memories for St. Rose alumnus. Bob Stolly remembers, as a young boy, sitting on the small stage in the gym on a Sunday afternoon in December 1941 and watching his oldest brother, Jack, play a game against Wapak St. Joe. Stolly recalls, “The game came right down to the end and my brother Jack missed a couple free throws late and we lost by a point. The team didn’t play very well that day and they were slow getting to the locker room because they knew they had to face the wrath of their legendary coach, Fred George. The team finally got down there to the locker room and braced for it when someone ran into the room and yelled that Pearl Harbor had just been bombed and we were at war.” And suddenly the game didn’t matter anymore.

By then the St. Rose gym was beginning to show its age and its cramped dimensions became a problem. It was only 60 feet in length, so short the center jump circle bisected the top of the free throw line circles at both ends of the court. The ceiling was barely 18 feet above the playing floor and long distance shots often bounced off the ceiling.

Louie Daley, who received all-state honors in 1945, has many fond memories of the St. Rose gym. He remembers, “We got new warmups my senior year and decided to do something special to show them off to our fans. We shuffled into the gym while I sang Cab Calloway’s ‘Minnie the Moocher.’ The crowd loved it.” A few months later, the day after the basketball season ended, Daley left school and joined the war effort. It was not the last time people heard Daley singing. Over the last eight decades his rendition of the “Ave Maria” was sung at countless weddings and funerals.

The St. Rose gym continued being used by the high school sporadically into the 1950s but most of their games were moved to South High School, Bradfield Center or St. Gerard’s new gym. The great St. Rose team of 1948, that played in the state championship game, only played a couple home games there.

In the last several decades the weathered old gymnasium became the province of youngsters playing in the CYO program. Hordes of area grade school and middle school kids paraded through the old gym, marching toward their basketball futures. Even into its advanced age, you could hear basketballs pounding the old floorboards and the shouts of young competitors bouncing off the tin ceiling. Right up to its last days, she refused to go quietly into that good night.

Once the buildings come tumbling down, construction will begin on a new structure that will include a parish center and reception area and, of course, a gymnasium with locker rooms. A beautiful new edifice, with its own history to write.

As for the ancient domicile that is taking its last breath, we wish the grande dame well. And, if she had ears to hear it, we would whisper, “Godspeed, job well done.”

By Bob Seggerson Guest Columnist

Bob Seggerson is a retired boys basketball coach and guidance counselor at Lima Central Catholic. Reach him at bseggerson@lcchs.edu.

