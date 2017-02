Girls basketball brackets, late Saturday boxscores

Girls Basketball

Tournament Brackets

Division I

Toledo Central Catholic District

At Fostoria

Upper bracket

Feb. 20

Toledo Bowsher vs. Toledo Start, 6:15 p.m.; Lima Senior vs. Sylvania Northview, 8 p.m.

Feb. 23

Bowsher-Start winner vs. Lima Senior-Northview winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Toledo CC district semifinal March 2)

Lower bracket

Feb. 21

Toledo Whitmer vs. Mansfield Madison, 6:15 p.m.; Springfield vs. Oregon Clay, 8 p.m.

Feb. 23

Whitmer-Madison winner vs. Springfield-Clay winner, 8 p.m.

(Winner to Toledo CC district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Division II

Paulding District

At Spencerville

Upper bracket

Feb. 22

Defiance vs. Van Wert, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 25

Kenton vs. Defiance-Van Wert winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Paulding district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Lower bracket

Feb. 22

Elida vs. Napoleon, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

Wapakoneta vs. Elida-Napoleon winner 8 p.m.

(Winner to Paulding district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

At Leipsic

Upper bracket

Feb. 22

Shawnee vs. Celina, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 25

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Shawnee-Celina winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Paulding district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Lower bracket

Feb. 22

St. Marys vs. Bryan, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

Bath vs. St. Marys-Bryan winner, 8 p.m.

(Winner to Paulding district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Division III

Elida District

At Lincolnview

Upper bracket

Feb. 21

Delphos Jefferson vs. Tinora, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 25

Columbus Grove vs. Tinora-Jefferson winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Elida district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Lower bracket

Feb. 21

Bluffton vs. Allen East, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

Coldwater vs. Bluffton-Allen East winner, 8 p.m.

(Winner to Elida district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

At Wapakoneta

Upper bracket

Feb. 21

St. Henry vs. Van Buren, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

Liberty-Benton vs. St. Henry-Van Buren winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Elida district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Lower bracket

Feb. 22

Patrick Henry vs. Paulding, 6:15 p.m.; Fort Recovery vs. Parkway, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

PH-Paulding winner vs. FR-Parkway winner, 8 p.m.

(Winner to Elida district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Division IV

Ottawa-Glandorf District

At Paulding

Upper bracket

Feb. 21

Fort Jennings vs. Continental, 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 25

Ottoville vs. FJ-Continental winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Ottawa-Glandorf district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Lower bracket

Feb. 21

Delphos St. John’s vs. McComb, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

Leipsic vs. St. John’s-McComb winner, 8 p.m.

(Winner to Ottawa-Glandorf district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

At Bluffton

Upper bracket

Feb. 21

Arlington vs. Cory-Rawson, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

Miller City vs. Arlington-CR winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Ottawa-Glandorf district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Lower bracket

Feb. 22

Pandora-Gilboa vs. North Baltimore, 6:15 p.m.; Kalida vs. Wayne Trace, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

PG-North Baltimore winner vs. Kalida-Wayne Trace winner, 8 p.m.

(Winner to Ottawa-Glandorf district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Wapakoneta District

At Allen East

Upper bracket

Feb. 21

Upper Scioto Valley vs. Perry, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 25

Crestview vs. Perry-USV winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Wapakoneta district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Lower bracket

Feb. 22

Lincolnview vs. New Knoxville, 6:15 p.m.; Spencerville vs. Marion Local, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

Lincolnview-NK winner vs. Spencerville-Marion Local winner, 8 p.m.

(Winner to Wapakoneta district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

At Bath

Upper bracket

Feb. 21

Ada vs. Hardin Northern, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

Minster vs. Ada-Hardin Northern winner, 6:15 p.m.

(Winner to Wapakoneta district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

Lower bracket

Feb. 22

Lima Central Catholic vs. Ridgemont, 6:15 p.m.; New Bremen vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

LCC-Ridgemont winner vs. New Bremen-WG winner, 8 p.m.

(Winner to Wapakoneta district semifinal March 2. District championship March 4.)

From Saturday

High Schools

Boys Basketball

Jackson Center 58,

Minster 55

At Minster

Jackson Center

Brady Wildermuth 26, Gavin Booser 12, Bryce Sosby 13, Jeremy Burch 7, . Totals: 17-10-58.

Minster

Bryce Schmiesing 10, Mike Ketner 13, Andrew Broering 3, Jared Huelsman 2, Aaron Ernst 13, Cody Frericks 5, Isaac Dorsten 9. Totals: 19–12–55.

Score by quarters:

JC` 6 `9` 22 ` 21`–`58

M` 5 ` 13` 14` 23`–`55

3-point goals: JC – Booser 2, Burch 2; Minster – B. Schmiesing, Ketner 2, Ernst 2.

JV score: Minster 44, Jackson Center 32

Record: Minster 8-8

Fort Recovery 70,

Mississinawa Valley 49

At Fort Recovery

Mississinawa Valley

Ethan Bowman 16, DJ Howell 3, Andrew Johns 3, Matt Slob 12, Klyer Guillozet 9, Darin Miller 4, Unidentified player 2. Totals: 19-6-49.

Home

Ryan Braun 12, Matt Bihn 8, Jason Roessner 4, Micaiah Cox 16, Trevor Vaughn 6, Payton Jutte 16, Travis Sutter 6, Reese Rogers 2. Totals: 28-7-70.

Score by quarters:

MV` 6 ` 17` 15 ` 11`–`49

FR` 17 ` 19` 22` 12`–`70

3-point goals: M – Bowman 2, Guillozert 3; FR – Braun 2, Jutte 3, Sutter 2.

JV score: FR 49, MV 39.

Delphos St. John’s 59,

Lincolnview 41

At Lincolnview

Delphos St. John’s

Timothy Kreeger 22, Owen Rode 14, Robby Saine 6, Jared Wurst 6, Connor Hulihan 6, Josh Warnecke 3, Richard Cocuzza 2. Totals: 23–6–59.

Lincolnview

Chayten Overholt 15, Ryan Rager 8, Ethan Kemler 8, Caden Ringwald 5, Tristin Miller 3, Isiac Bowersock 2. Totals: 15–6–41.

Score by quarters:

DSJ` 16` 18` 16` 9`–`59

Lincolnview` 15` 6` 10` 10`–`41

3-point goals: St. John’s – Hulihan 2, Rode 2, Saine 2, Wurst; Lincolnview – Overholt 3, Miller, Rager.

Records: St. John’s 12-3; Lincolnview 8-10.

Fort Jennings 74, Allen East 60

At Fort Jennings

Allen East

Spencer Miller 31, Kain Foster 14, Johnny Brinkman 6, Caleb Smelcer 4, Shane Gipson 3, Brayden Newland 2. Totals: 22–9–60.

Ft. Jennings

Ian Finn 22, Brandon Wehri 16, Cole Horstman 13, Luke Trentman 12, Logan Hardeman 4, Erik Klausing 3, Connor Stechschulte 2, Austin Luebrecht 2. Totals: 25–19–74.

Score by quarters:

Allen East` 5` 17` 17` 21`–`60

Ft. Jennings` 18` 21` 16` 19`–`74

3-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Finn 3, Trentman 2; Allen East – Miller 5, Foster 2.

Records: Ft. Jennings 6-12; Allen East 9-8.

Continental 48,

Columbus Grove 44

At Continental

Columbus Grove

Rece Roney 26, Logan Schroeder 9, Caiden Grothaus 3, Lachlan Clymer 2, Logan Malsam 2, Grant Cassidy 1, Ryan Tabler 1. Totals: 14–12–44.

Continental

Wade Stauffer 16, Caleb Olds 13, Trevor Williamson 8, Tyler Brecht 4, Jacob Williams 4, Chris Potts 3. Totals: 17–12–48.

Score by quarters:

Columbus Grove` 10` 7` 10` 17`–`44

Continental` 11` 8` 15` 14`–`48

3-point goals: Continental – Olds, Potts; Columbus Grove – Schroeder 3, Grothaus.

Records: Continental 10-7; Columbus Grove 4-12.

JV score: Columbus Grove – 51, Continental – 33.

Pandora-Gilboa 46, Bluffton 37

At Pandora-Gilboa

Bluffton

Luke Denecker 15, Kaleb Jefferson 10, Gabe Denecker 4, Dakota Bricker 3, Zane Myers 3, Antony Kingsley. Totals: 14–6–37.

Pandora-Gilboa

Jared Breece 13, Riley Larcom 9, Josh Wauters 7, Drew Johnson 6, Cooper McCullough 4, Grant Murphy 3, Chase Huffman 2, Eli Phillips 2. Totals: 17–9–46.

Score by quarters:

Bluffton` 9` 6` 13` 9`–`37

Pandora-Gilboa` 8` 7` 13` 18`–`46

3-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa – Wauters, Breece, Murphy; Bluffton – Bricker, L. Denecker.

Records: Pandora-Gilboa 9-5; Bluffton 8-9.

Wayne Trace 45, Kalida 31

At Kalida

Wayne Trace

Ethan Linder 21, Brady Stabler 7, Eli Sinn 6, Josh Juhn 6, Jon Sinn 3, Jake Kuhn 2. Totals: 18–5–45.

Kalida

Trent Siebeneck 9, Noah Lambert 9, Jeffrey Knueve 6, Trevor Lambert 3, Colin Nartker 2, Grant Laudick 2. Totals: 12–3–31.

Score by quarters:

Wayne Trace` 16` 4` 8` 17`–`45

Kalida` 11` 5` 6` 9`–`31

3-point goals: Wayne Trace – Linder 2, J. Sinn, Stabler; Kalida – N. Lambert 3, Siebeneck.

Records: Wayne Trace 16-2; Kalida 8-9.

JV score: Kalida – 30, Wayne Trace – 26.

Botkins 54, New Bremen 50

At New Bremen

Botkins

Luke Bergman 20, Spencer Hueker 17, Ethan butcher 8, Alex Bergman 5, Josh Madden 5. Totals: 16–17–54.

New Bremen

Nolan Bornhorst 15, Avery Powers 12, Tate Myers 11, Luke Vonderhaar 7, Koby Paul 2, Brandon Heitkamp 2, Levi Clem 1. Totals: 19–7–50.

Score by quarters:

Botkins` 5` 12` 10` 27`–`54

New Bremen` 11` 13` 14` 12`–`50

3-point goals: Botkins – Hueker 2, A. Bergman, Madden, Butcher; New Bremen – Powers 2, Bornhorst 2, Vonderhaar.

Records: Botkins 7-12; New Bremen 1-15.

Kenton 75, Upper Scioto Valley 59

At Kenton

USV

Trevor Dotson 25, Wayne Lowery 13, Wyatt Daniels 8, Dylan Thompson 5, Chase Rose 3, Brady Hipsher 3, Quinn Sanders 2. Totals: 22–10–59.

Kenton

Thomas Phillips 23, Jaron Sharp 21, Hunter Phillips 13, Brady Donnelly 10, Landon Rush 4, Trent Hites 4. Totals: 28–13–75.

Score by quarters:

USV` 10` 11` 15` 23`–`59

Kenton` 16` 19` 13` 27`–`75

3-point goals: Kenton – Sharp 3, T. Phillips 2, H. Phillips; USV – Lowery 3, Daniels, Thompson.

Records: Kenton 10-7; USV 12-6.

Crestview 50, Hicksville 46

At Crestview

Hicksville

Tunis 14, L. Thiel 13, Greer 10, Myers 4, Evans 4, P. Thiel 1. Totals: 19–2–46.

Crestview

Drew Kline 18, Derek Stout 9, Javin Etzler 7, Trevor Gibson 6, Brett Schumm 5, Grant Schlagbaum 4, Spencer Rolsten 1. Totals: 19–10–50.

Score by quarters:

Hicksville` 9` 9` 12` 16`–`46

Crestview` 13` 12` 13` 12`–`50

3-point goals: Crestview – Gibson; Hicksville – L. Thiel 3, Greer 2, Tunis.

Records: Crestview 12-4; Hicksville 12-5.

Ada 58, Hardin Northern 55

At Hardin Northern

Ada

Owen Conley 17, Jordan Bailey 13, Ethan Swaney 10, Seth Evans 6, Connor Frazier 6, Jakob Hoschak 3, Jackson Conrad 2, Cade Mullins 1. Totals: 21–11–58.

Hardin Northern

Zach Wilhelm 21, Shawn Weihrauch 11, Brady Cramer 11, Nick Adams 8, Bradlee Watts 2, Ty Schiewe 2. Totals: 21–10–55.

Score by quarters:

Ada` 17` 9` 16` 16`–`58

Hardin Northern` 16` 9` 10` 20`–`55

3-point goals: Ada – Evans 2, Conley 2, Swaney; Hardin Northern – Name x.

Miller City 61, Riverdale 31

At Riverdale

Miller City

Jacob Kuhlman 17, Mark Kuhlman 10, Matt Niese 10, Jacob Schimmoeller 8, Noah Otto 8, Mitch Gable 4, Justin Snyder 2, Jordan Barlage 2. Totals: 26–3–61.

Riverdale

Loveridge 8, Stoops 6, Hough 6, Davis 4, Walter 3, Murphy 2, McElree 2. Totals: 10–9–31.

Score by quarters:

Miller City` 21` 17` 9` 14`–`61

Riverdale` 3` 6` 6` 16`–`31

3-point goals: Miller City – M. Kuhlman 2, J. Kuhlman 2, Otto 2; Riverdale – Stoops 2.

Records: Miller City 11-4; Riverdale 4-14.

JV score: Miller City – 47, Riverdale – 39.

St. Henry 77, Celina 58

At Celina

St. Henry

Tyler Schlarman 24, Park Link 10, Curtis Uhlenhake 9, Blake Hoyng 8, Ryan Bruening 8, Ryan Luttmer 7, Nathan Lefeld 6, Mitch Schwieterman 3, Cody Bruggeman 2. Totals: 25–21–77.

Celina

Kole Murlin 21, Lucas Hone 14, Jimi Briand 6, Brett Schwieterman 5, Kyle Flaute 5, Ryan Harter 2. Totals: 22–11–58.

Score by quarters:

St. Henry` 10` 16` 31` 20`–`77

Celina` 15` 16` 16` 11`–`58

3-point goals: St. Henry – Uhlenhake 3, Link 2, Luttmer; Celina – Flaute, Okeley, Hone.

Records: St. Henry 11-7; Celina 4-13.

Coldwater 67, Covington 55

At Covington

Coldwater

Marcus Bruns 15, Neal Muhlenkamp 11, Sam Broering 10, Dylan Thobe 9, Cole Frilling 8, Jacob Wenning 6, Derek Albers 5, Mitch Balster 3. Totals: 19–19–67.

Covington

Nathan Blei 19, Trevor Miller 16, Jayce Pond 8, Zach Parrett 7, Kenny Atkinson 4, Tristin Sowers 1. Totals: 19–12–55.

Score by quarters:

Coldwater` 17` 17` 14` 19`–`67

Covington` 14` 11` 12` 18`–`55

3-point goals: Coldwater – Broering 3, Bruns 2, Thobe 2, Balster, Frilling, Wenning; Covington – Pond 2, Blei 2, Miller.

Records: Coldwater 7-9.