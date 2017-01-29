Posted on by

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Saturday, Jan. 28

, ,

Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball

Akr. SVSM 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

Ansonia 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

Antwerp 54, Pioneer N. Central 52

Archbold 58, Continental 42

Ashville Teays Valley 68, Amanda-Clearcreek 52

Bainbridge Paint Valley 76, Williamsport Westfall 39

Baltimore Liberty Union 74, Circleville 65

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 68, Fostoria 62

Bay Village Bay 74, Lakewood 69

Beaver Eastern 61, Franklin Furnace Green 29

Bellbrook 49, Jamestown Greeneview 43

Bloom-Carroll 73, Circleville Logan Elm 68, OT

Brookville 73, Milton-Union 44

Bucyrus 72, Attica Seneca E. 64

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 75, St. Clairsville 64

Carey 55, Sycamore Mohawk 43

Carrollton 52, Richmond Edison 48

Centerville 47, Fairfield 42

Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Hunting Valley University 58

Chillicothe Unioto 62, Frankfort Adena 37

Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Piketon 53

Cin. La Salle 64, Cin. Walnut Hills 50

Cle. Hay 70, Eastlake N. 65

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 78, Cle. Glenville 65

Clyde 80, Fremont St. Joseph 37

Cols. Independence 65, Cols. Whetstone 45

Cols. Linden McKinley 57, Newark Licking Valley 54

Cols. Ready 80, Cols. Horizon Science 35

Cols. South 64, Delaware Buckeye Valley 49

Cory-Rawson 73, Waynesfield-Goshen 52

Crestline 64, Vanlue 55

Dalton 58, Akr. Springfield 34

Day. Meadowdale 50, Day. Northridge 45

Defiance 73, Holland Springfield 53

Defiance Ayersville 48, Delphos Jefferson 42

Delphos St. John’s 48, Spencerville 44

Dublin Scioto 59, Marion Harding 46

E. Cle. Shaw 58, Beachwood 54

Edgerton 58, Edon 43

Elida 50, Tol. Cent. Cath. 49

Franklin Co., Ind. 61, Oxford Talawanda 53

Franklin Middletown Christian 65, Day. Temple Christian 35

Fremont Ross 64, Bowling Green 49

Ft. Jennings 67, New Knoxville 55

Ft. Loramie 51, Ft. Recovery 42

Gahanna Lincoln 75, Westerville N. 60

Genoa Area 56, Swanton 45

Gorham Fayette 43, Hicksville 41

Goshen 78, Hillsboro 48

Granville 46, Cols. Briggs 41

Granville Christian 44, Groveport Madison Christian 32

Greenwich S. Cent. 63, Mansfield Christian 52

Hamler Patrick Henry 57, McComb 43

Hannibal River 69, Sarahsville Shenandoah 34

Hilliard Davidson 52, Thomas Worthington 34

Holgate 36, Miller City 34

Jackson Center 40, New Bremen 38, OT

Kalida 59, Leipsic 55, OT

Kenton 73, Ada 40

Kettering Alter 72, Kettering Fairmont 53

Kinsman Badger 53, Mineral Ridge 45

Lakewood St. Edward 75, Cle. VASJ 42

Lancaster Fairfield Union 70, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 39

Lima Temple Christian 61, Bradford 51

London Madison Plains 65, Cedarville 58

Lucas 69, Monroeville 43

Mansfield Madison 65, Caledonia River Valley 48

Mansfield Temple Christian 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, OT

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, St. Marys Memorial 34

Martins Ferry 90, Barnesville 48

Milan Edison 53, Norwalk St. Paul 39

Minerva 63, Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, OT

Montpelier 67, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 41

N. Lewisburg Triad 60, Yellow Springs 55

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Bucyrus Wynford 58

Nelsonville-York 51, Reedsville Eastern 39

New Lebanon Dixie 61, New Paris National Trail 50

New Lexington 53, Hebron Lakewood 46

New Madison Tri-Village 67, Day. Belmont 52

New Matamoras Frontier 63, Caldwell 56

Northside Christian 70, Powell Village Academy 30

Norwalk 59, Port Clinton 45

Old Fort 71, Bloomdale Elmwood 61

Ontario 68, Bellevue 50

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Columbus Grove 47

Parma Normandy 55, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 33

Peebles 67, Batavia Clermont NE 52

Pemberville Eastwood 66, Oak Harbor 47

Pettisville 66, Liberty Center 64

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59, Minster 54

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 60, Racine Southern 46

Portsmouth 59, Chesapeake 36

Portsmouth Clay 45, S. Webster 38

Portsmouth Sciotoville 73, Manchester 56

Russell, Ky. 63, S. Point 58

S. Charleston SE 62, DeGraff Riverside 55

Sandusky 72, Willard 36

Sandusky Perkins 37, Parma Padua 24

Shelby 60, Tiffin Columbian 52

Sherwood Fairview 46, Stryker 39

Sidney Fairlawn 87, Casstown Miami E. 64

Southeastern 50, Chillicothe Huntington 43

Sparta Highland 60, Danville 37

Struthers 64, Hudson WRA 59

Sylvania Northview 56, Bryan 43

Tol. Maumee Valley 65, N. Baltimore 42

Tol. Ottawa Hills 39, Metamora Evergreen 35, OT

Tol. St. John’s 64, Warren De La Salle, Mich. 35

Tol. Start 63, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58

Trenton Edgewood 56, Germantown Valley View 54

Uniontown Lake 55, Canfield 36

Upper Sandusky 69, Morral Ridgedale 28

Van Buren 54, Bluffton 40

Van Wert 69, Coldwater 64

Versailles 55, Russia 54

Wapakoneta 56, St. Henry 45

Warren Howland 77, Warren Champion 66

Wauseon 62, Rossford 36

Wellston 50, Corning Miller 44

West Salem Northwestern High School 71, Sullivan Black River 28

Whitehall-Yearling 60, Cols. Bexley 54

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 79, Tol. Woodward 65

Worthington Christian 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44

Worthington Kilbourne 51, Cols. West 49

Youngs. Ursuline 55, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Zanesville 56, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 48

Ohio Scholastic Play by Play Tournament

Cols. Africentric 48, Cols. DeSales 17

Cols. Eastmoor 58, Dublin Coffman 49

Day. Ponitz Tech. 100, Lees Creek E. Clinton 65

Gahanna Lincoln 75, Westerville N. 60

Hilliard Bradley 44, Cols. St. Charles 41

Hilliard Bradley 44, Cols. DeSales 41

Newark 55, Westerville S. 53

Pickerington Cent. 58, Cols. Northland 43

Rotary Challenge

Paden City, W.Va. 75, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 72, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Farrell, Pa. vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.

Girls Basketball

Akr. Coventry 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 52

Akr. Ellet 41, Akr. Springfield 36

Akr. Hoban 58, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 23

Akr. SVSM 68, E. Cle. Shaw 55

Albany Alexander 57, Cols. Eastmoor 47

Amherst Steele 60, Grafton Midview 35

Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Creston Norwayne 35

Arcadia 66, Dola Hardin Northern 35

Arcanum 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51

Arlington 59, Kenton 49

Ashland 55, Mansfield Sr. 42

Ashtabula Edgewood 46, Hubbard 37

Aurora 44, Richfield Revere 38

Austintown Fitch 40, Canfield 28

Avon 64, N. Olmsted 43

Avon Lake 52, Westlake 38

Bainbridge Paint Valley 51, Williamsport Westfall 16

Bay Village Bay 57, Rocky River 50

Bellbrook 75, Day. Oakwood 23

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 60, Bellefontaine 37

Beloit W. Branch 52, Salem 27

Berea-Midpark 71, N. Ridgeville 42

Berlin Hiland 88, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43

Bluffton 56, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47

Bridgeport 36, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Brookfield 58, Leavittsburg LaBrae 46

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 46

Caldwell 63, New Matamoras Frontier 55

Caledonia River Valley 57, Marion Harding 33

Can. Cent. Cath. 48, Akr. Kenmore 41

Can. McKinley 59, N. Can. Hoover 48

Carey 47, New Riegel 36

Carlisle 55, New Lebanon Dixie 26

Castalia Margaretta 70, Vermilion 33

Cedarville 88, Spring. NE 56

Centerville 48, Clayton Northmont 47

Chardon 57, Eastlake N. 48

Chesterland W. Geauga 66, Orange 46

Chillicothe 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Frankfort Adena 28

Cin. Country Day 38, Miami Valley Christian Academy 25

Cin. Glen Este 52, Kings Mills Kings 32

Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Finneytown 44

Cin. Mariemont 66, Cin. Deer Park 34

Cin. McAuley 60, Beavercreek 50

Cin. N. College Hill 49, Cin. Taft 38

Cin. NW 31, Hamilton Ross 30

Cin. Sycamore 68, Middletown 63

Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. Anderson 31

Cin. Winton Woods 51, Day. Ponitz Tech. 50

Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, Cle. VASJ 42

Clyde 54, Port Clinton 24

Collins Western Reserve 56, Plymouth 47

Cols. DeSales 52, Marysville 44

Cols. Grandview Hts. 55, Cols. Wellington 31

Cols. Independence 55, Cols. Whetstone 16

Conneaut 52, Andover Pymatuning Valley 43

Corning Miller 62, Wellston 49

Coshocton 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 37

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 70, Navarre Fairless 64

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 46

Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Kirtland 25

Dalton 34, Smithville 24

Danville 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 42

Day. Carroll 53, Hamilton Badin 45

Day. Dunbar 64, Tol. Scott 56

Day. Stivers 62, Day. Jefferson 37

Day. Thurgood Marshall 59, Granville 29

Defiance 67, Fairview 38

Delaware Hayes 58, Galloway Westland 31

Detroit Country Day, Mich. 74, Tol. Waite 26

Doylestown Chippewa 42, Rittman 22

Dublin Coffman 71, Powell Olentangy Liberty 45

E. Liverpool 50, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 34

Elyria Cath. 56, Parma 34

Euclid 45, Elyria 38

Fairfield 56, Cin. Colerain 41

Fairfield Christian 86, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23

Franklin 50, Brookville 23

Fremont Ross 52, Sandusky 38

Ft. Loramie 45, Casstown Miami E. 30

Garrettsville Garfield 49, Hudson WRA 38

Gates Mills Gilmour 72, Akr. Buchtel 48

Gates Mills Hawken 40, Burton Berkshire 26

Geneva 40, Chagrin Falls 33

Georgetown 52, Batavia Amelia 44

Germantown Valley View 58, Eaton 42

Gibsonburg 39, Tol. Christian 30

Girard 47, McDonald 37

Goshen 61, Hillsboro 35

Greenville 37, Troy 33

Grove City Christian 37, Sugar Grove Berne Union 33

Hamilton 50, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47

Hilliard Bradley 44, Ashville Teays Valley 41

Independence 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 43

Jackson Center 39, Covington 31

Jamestown Greeneview 48, S. Charleston SE 38

Johnstown Northridge 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 38

Johnstown-Monroe 50, Centerburg 45

Kalida 51, Miller City 50

Kettering Alter 72, Rocky River Magnificat 56

Kidron Cent. Christian 63, Loudonville 38

Kinsman Badger 53, Mineral Ridge 45

Lakewood 66, Olmsted Falls 58

Lancaster Fairfield Union 50, Heath 36

Lebanon 70, W. Carrollton 27

Lees Creek E. Clinton 57, London Madison Plains 27

Legacy Christian 69, Day. Miami Valley 55

Leipsic 53, Elida 45

Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Lima Shawnee 55

Logan 52, Jackson 35

Louisville 69, Alliance Marlington 59

Loveland 61, Cin. Withrow 58

Lucas 66, Mansfield Christian 42

Lynchburg-Clay 62, Greenfield McClain 42

Lyndhurst Brush 37, Chagrin Falls Kenston 30

Macedonia Nordonia 51, Cuyahoga Falls 39

Madison 54, Willoughby S. 43

Malvern 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 29

Maple Hts. 46, Lorain 39

Marietta 48, Dover 36

Marion Pleasant 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 47

Massillon Jackson 54, Green 39

Massillon Perry 54, Uniontown Lake 31

Massillon Tuslaw 44, Wooster Triway 27

Mayfield 59, Painesville Riverside 40

McComb 53, Holgate 48

McConnelsville Morgan 50, Philo 33

Medina Highland 52, Copley 42

Mentor 65, Brunswick 42

Middlefield Cardinal 52, Richmond Hts. 17

Middletown Madison Senior 59, Anna 44

Milan Edison 52, Huron 38

Milford Center Fairbanks 56, Mechanicsburg 52

Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Mansfield Madison 20

Milton-Union 43, Waynesville 40

Minerva 52, Can. South 39

Minster 51, Russia 45

Mogadore 84, Rootstown 35

Morrow Little Miami 56, Harrison 34

N. Royalton 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 40

New Carlisle Tecumseh 76, Spring. Greenon 37

New Concord John Glenn 38, Crooksville 34

New Knoxville 48, Botkins 28

New London 53, Monroeville 22

New Madison Tri-Village 69, New Bremen 44

New Philadelphia 72, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

Newton Falls 61, Youngs. Liberty 21

Norwalk St. Paul 71, Ashland Crestview 44

Oak Harbor 62, Sandusky Perkins 54

Oberlin Firelands 37, Lorain Clearview 34

Old Fort 52, Fostoria St. Wendelin 24

Orrville 55, Manchester 35

Orrville 55, Akr. Manchester 35

Ottoville 64, Delphos Jefferson 31

Oxford Talawanda 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 18

Pandora-Gilboa 53, Continental 25

Parma Padua 67, Chardon NDCL 26

Patriot Preparatory Academy 47, Tree of Life 44

Perry 56, Wickliffe 30

Piketon 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27

Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, Galion 41

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Crown City S. Gallia 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Portsmouth 35

Proctorville Fairland 80, Portsmouth W. 22

Ravenna SE 60, Youngs. Mooney 41

Reynoldsburg 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 33

Richwood N. Union 90, N. Lewisburg Triad 29

Riverside Stebbins 80, Xenia 48

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Sullivan Black River 52

Rossford 53, Northwood 49

Sandusky St. Mary 49, Tiffin Calvert 46

Shaker Hts. 58, Strongsville 51

Sheffield Brookside 56, Oberlin 23

Solon 65, Medina 32

Southeastern 71, Chillicothe Huntington 54

Spring. NW 65, Urbana 51

Springboro 59, Ursuline Academy 53

St. Henry 45, Sidney Lehman 37

Stewart Federal Hocking 51, Ironton St. Joseph 39

Struthers 66, Niles McKinley 54

Tallmadge 28, Barberton 21

Tipp City Tippecanoe 88, Sidney 81, 3OT

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Sylvania Southview 42

Tol. Maumee Valley 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34

Tol. Rogers 55, Holland Springfield 40

Tol. Start 47, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32

Trotwood-Madison 50, Fairborn 48

Troy Christian 37, Tipp City Bethel 35

Union City Mississinawa Valley 87, Ansonia 41

Van Wert Lincolnview 59, Rockford Parkway 54

Vandalia Butler 64, Piqua 35

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 56, Camden Preble Shawnee 36

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Mason 61

W. Liberty-Salem 52, Spring. Cath. Cent. 24

Warren Champion 66, Campbell Memorial 30

Warren Harding 69, Youngs. East 38

Warren Howland 63, Jefferson Area 28

Wellington 67, Fairview 38

Wheelersburg 55, Greenup Co., Ky. 40

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Portsmouth Clay 52

Youngs. Boardman 55, Cortland Lakeview 41

Youngs. Ursuline 64, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 58

Zanesville 36, Cambridge 24

Zanesville Rosecrans 46, Warsaw River View 39

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36

Rotary Challenge

Beallsville 69, Paden City, W.Va. 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brooklyn vs. Medina Buckeye, ccd.

Lexington vs. Wooster, ppd.

Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. West Salem Northwestern High School, ppd.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_basketball-logo-22.jpg
comments powered by Disqus