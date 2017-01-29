Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Saturday, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball
Akr. SVSM 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52
Ansonia 61, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
Antwerp 54, Pioneer N. Central 52
Archbold 58, Continental 42
Ashville Teays Valley 68, Amanda-Clearcreek 52
Bainbridge Paint Valley 76, Williamsport Westfall 39
Baltimore Liberty Union 74, Circleville 65
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 68, Fostoria 62
Bay Village Bay 74, Lakewood 69
Beaver Eastern 61, Franklin Furnace Green 29
Bellbrook 49, Jamestown Greeneview 43
Bloom-Carroll 73, Circleville Logan Elm 68, OT
Brookville 73, Milton-Union 44
Bucyrus 72, Attica Seneca E. 64
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 75, St. Clairsville 64
Carey 55, Sycamore Mohawk 43
Carrollton 52, Richmond Edison 48
Centerville 47, Fairfield 42
Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Hunting Valley University 58
Chillicothe Unioto 62, Frankfort Adena 37
Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Piketon 53
Cin. La Salle 64, Cin. Walnut Hills 50
Cle. Hay 70, Eastlake N. 65
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 78, Cle. Glenville 65
Clyde 80, Fremont St. Joseph 37
Cols. Independence 65, Cols. Whetstone 45
Cols. Linden McKinley 57, Newark Licking Valley 54
Cols. Ready 80, Cols. Horizon Science 35
Cols. South 64, Delaware Buckeye Valley 49
Cory-Rawson 73, Waynesfield-Goshen 52
Crestline 64, Vanlue 55
Dalton 58, Akr. Springfield 34
Day. Meadowdale 50, Day. Northridge 45
Defiance 73, Holland Springfield 53
Defiance Ayersville 48, Delphos Jefferson 42
Delphos St. John’s 48, Spencerville 44
Dublin Scioto 59, Marion Harding 46
E. Cle. Shaw 58, Beachwood 54
Edgerton 58, Edon 43
Elida 50, Tol. Cent. Cath. 49
Franklin Co., Ind. 61, Oxford Talawanda 53
Franklin Middletown Christian 65, Day. Temple Christian 35
Fremont Ross 64, Bowling Green 49
Ft. Jennings 67, New Knoxville 55
Ft. Loramie 51, Ft. Recovery 42
Gahanna Lincoln 75, Westerville N. 60
Genoa Area 56, Swanton 45
Gorham Fayette 43, Hicksville 41
Goshen 78, Hillsboro 48
Granville 46, Cols. Briggs 41
Granville Christian 44, Groveport Madison Christian 32
Greenwich S. Cent. 63, Mansfield Christian 52
Hamler Patrick Henry 57, McComb 43
Hannibal River 69, Sarahsville Shenandoah 34
Hilliard Davidson 52, Thomas Worthington 34
Holgate 36, Miller City 34
Jackson Center 40, New Bremen 38, OT
Kalida 59, Leipsic 55, OT
Kenton 73, Ada 40
Kettering Alter 72, Kettering Fairmont 53
Kinsman Badger 53, Mineral Ridge 45
Lakewood St. Edward 75, Cle. VASJ 42
Lancaster Fairfield Union 70, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 39
Lima Temple Christian 61, Bradford 51
London Madison Plains 65, Cedarville 58
Lucas 69, Monroeville 43
Mansfield Madison 65, Caledonia River Valley 48
Mansfield Temple Christian 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, OT
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, St. Marys Memorial 34
Martins Ferry 90, Barnesville 48
Milan Edison 53, Norwalk St. Paul 39
Minerva 63, Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, OT
Montpelier 67, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 41
N. Lewisburg Triad 60, Yellow Springs 55
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Bucyrus Wynford 58
Nelsonville-York 51, Reedsville Eastern 39
New Lebanon Dixie 61, New Paris National Trail 50
New Lexington 53, Hebron Lakewood 46
New Madison Tri-Village 67, Day. Belmont 52
New Matamoras Frontier 63, Caldwell 56
Northside Christian 70, Powell Village Academy 30
Norwalk 59, Port Clinton 45
Old Fort 71, Bloomdale Elmwood 61
Ontario 68, Bellevue 50
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Columbus Grove 47
Parma Normandy 55, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 33
Peebles 67, Batavia Clermont NE 52
Pemberville Eastwood 66, Oak Harbor 47
Pettisville 66, Liberty Center 64
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59, Minster 54
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 60, Racine Southern 46
Portsmouth 59, Chesapeake 36
Portsmouth Clay 45, S. Webster 38
Portsmouth Sciotoville 73, Manchester 56
Russell, Ky. 63, S. Point 58
S. Charleston SE 62, DeGraff Riverside 55
Sandusky 72, Willard 36
Sandusky Perkins 37, Parma Padua 24
Shelby 60, Tiffin Columbian 52
Sherwood Fairview 46, Stryker 39
Sidney Fairlawn 87, Casstown Miami E. 64
Southeastern 50, Chillicothe Huntington 43
Sparta Highland 60, Danville 37
Struthers 64, Hudson WRA 59
Sylvania Northview 56, Bryan 43
Tol. Maumee Valley 65, N. Baltimore 42
Tol. Ottawa Hills 39, Metamora Evergreen 35, OT
Tol. St. John’s 64, Warren De La Salle, Mich. 35
Tol. Start 63, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58
Trenton Edgewood 56, Germantown Valley View 54
Uniontown Lake 55, Canfield 36
Upper Sandusky 69, Morral Ridgedale 28
Van Buren 54, Bluffton 40
Van Wert 69, Coldwater 64
Versailles 55, Russia 54
Wapakoneta 56, St. Henry 45
Warren Howland 77, Warren Champion 66
Wauseon 62, Rossford 36
Wellston 50, Corning Miller 44
West Salem Northwestern High School 71, Sullivan Black River 28
Whitehall-Yearling 60, Cols. Bexley 54
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 79, Tol. Woodward 65
Worthington Christian 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44
Worthington Kilbourne 51, Cols. West 49
Youngs. Ursuline 55, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Zanesville 56, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 48
Ohio Scholastic Play by Play Tournament
Cols. Africentric 48, Cols. DeSales 17
Cols. Eastmoor 58, Dublin Coffman 49
Day. Ponitz Tech. 100, Lees Creek E. Clinton 65
Hilliard Bradley 44, Cols. St. Charles 41
Hilliard Bradley 44, Cols. DeSales 41
Newark 55, Westerville S. 53
Pickerington Cent. 58, Cols. Northland 43
Rotary Challenge
Paden City, W.Va. 75, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 72, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Farrell, Pa. vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.
Girls Basketball
Akr. Coventry 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 52
Akr. Ellet 41, Akr. Springfield 36
Akr. Hoban 58, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 23
Akr. SVSM 68, E. Cle. Shaw 55
Albany Alexander 57, Cols. Eastmoor 47
Amherst Steele 60, Grafton Midview 35
Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Creston Norwayne 35
Arcadia 66, Dola Hardin Northern 35
Arcanum 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51
Arlington 59, Kenton 49
Ashland 55, Mansfield Sr. 42
Ashtabula Edgewood 46, Hubbard 37
Aurora 44, Richfield Revere 38
Austintown Fitch 40, Canfield 28
Avon 64, N. Olmsted 43
Avon Lake 52, Westlake 38
Bainbridge Paint Valley 51, Williamsport Westfall 16
Bay Village Bay 57, Rocky River 50
Bellbrook 75, Day. Oakwood 23
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 60, Bellefontaine 37
Beloit W. Branch 52, Salem 27
Berea-Midpark 71, N. Ridgeville 42
Berlin Hiland 88, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43
Bluffton 56, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47
Bridgeport 36, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32
Brookfield 58, Leavittsburg LaBrae 46
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 46
Caldwell 63, New Matamoras Frontier 55
Caledonia River Valley 57, Marion Harding 33
Can. Cent. Cath. 48, Akr. Kenmore 41
Can. McKinley 59, N. Can. Hoover 48
Carey 47, New Riegel 36
Carlisle 55, New Lebanon Dixie 26
Castalia Margaretta 70, Vermilion 33
Cedarville 88, Spring. NE 56
Centerville 48, Clayton Northmont 47
Chardon 57, Eastlake N. 48
Chesterland W. Geauga 66, Orange 46
Chillicothe 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Frankfort Adena 28
Cin. Country Day 38, Miami Valley Christian Academy 25
Cin. Glen Este 52, Kings Mills Kings 32
Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Finneytown 44
Cin. Mariemont 66, Cin. Deer Park 34
Cin. McAuley 60, Beavercreek 50
Cin. N. College Hill 49, Cin. Taft 38
Cin. NW 31, Hamilton Ross 30
Cin. Sycamore 68, Middletown 63
Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. Anderson 31
Cin. Winton Woods 51, Day. Ponitz Tech. 50
Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, Cle. VASJ 42
Clyde 54, Port Clinton 24
Collins Western Reserve 56, Plymouth 47
Cols. DeSales 52, Marysville 44
Cols. Grandview Hts. 55, Cols. Wellington 31
Cols. Independence 55, Cols. Whetstone 16
Conneaut 52, Andover Pymatuning Valley 43
Corning Miller 62, Wellston 49
Coshocton 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 37
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 70, Navarre Fairless 64
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 46
Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Kirtland 25
Dalton 34, Smithville 24
Danville 54, Mansfield St. Peter’s 42
Day. Carroll 53, Hamilton Badin 45
Day. Dunbar 64, Tol. Scott 56
Day. Stivers 62, Day. Jefferson 37
Day. Thurgood Marshall 59, Granville 29
Defiance 67, Fairview 38
Delaware Hayes 58, Galloway Westland 31
Detroit Country Day, Mich. 74, Tol. Waite 26
Doylestown Chippewa 42, Rittman 22
Dublin Coffman 71, Powell Olentangy Liberty 45
E. Liverpool 50, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 34
Elyria Cath. 56, Parma 34
Euclid 45, Elyria 38
Fairfield 56, Cin. Colerain 41
Fairfield Christian 86, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23
Franklin 50, Brookville 23
Fremont Ross 52, Sandusky 38
Ft. Loramie 45, Casstown Miami E. 30
Garrettsville Garfield 49, Hudson WRA 38
Gates Mills Gilmour 72, Akr. Buchtel 48
Gates Mills Hawken 40, Burton Berkshire 26
Geneva 40, Chagrin Falls 33
Georgetown 52, Batavia Amelia 44
Germantown Valley View 58, Eaton 42
Gibsonburg 39, Tol. Christian 30
Girard 47, McDonald 37
Goshen 61, Hillsboro 35
Greenville 37, Troy 33
Grove City Christian 37, Sugar Grove Berne Union 33
Hamilton 50, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47
Hilliard Bradley 44, Ashville Teays Valley 41
Independence 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 43
Jackson Center 39, Covington 31
Jamestown Greeneview 48, S. Charleston SE 38
Johnstown Northridge 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 38
Johnstown-Monroe 50, Centerburg 45
Kalida 51, Miller City 50
Kettering Alter 72, Rocky River Magnificat 56
Kidron Cent. Christian 63, Loudonville 38
Kinsman Badger 53, Mineral Ridge 45
Lakewood 66, Olmsted Falls 58
Lancaster Fairfield Union 50, Heath 36
Lebanon 70, W. Carrollton 27
Lees Creek E. Clinton 57, London Madison Plains 27
Legacy Christian 69, Day. Miami Valley 55
Leipsic 53, Elida 45
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Lima Shawnee 55
Logan 52, Jackson 35
Louisville 69, Alliance Marlington 59
Loveland 61, Cin. Withrow 58
Lucas 66, Mansfield Christian 42
Lynchburg-Clay 62, Greenfield McClain 42
Lyndhurst Brush 37, Chagrin Falls Kenston 30
Macedonia Nordonia 51, Cuyahoga Falls 39
Madison 54, Willoughby S. 43
Malvern 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 29
Maple Hts. 46, Lorain 39
Marietta 48, Dover 36
Marion Pleasant 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 47
Massillon Jackson 54, Green 39
Massillon Perry 54, Uniontown Lake 31
Massillon Tuslaw 44, Wooster Triway 27
Mayfield 59, Painesville Riverside 40
McComb 53, Holgate 48
McConnelsville Morgan 50, Philo 33
Medina Highland 52, Copley 42
Mentor 65, Brunswick 42
Middlefield Cardinal 52, Richmond Hts. 17
Middletown Madison Senior 59, Anna 44
Milan Edison 52, Huron 38
Milford Center Fairbanks 56, Mechanicsburg 52
Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Mansfield Madison 20
Milton-Union 43, Waynesville 40
Minerva 52, Can. South 39
Minster 51, Russia 45
Mogadore 84, Rootstown 35
Morrow Little Miami 56, Harrison 34
N. Royalton 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 40
New Carlisle Tecumseh 76, Spring. Greenon 37
New Concord John Glenn 38, Crooksville 34
New Knoxville 48, Botkins 28
New London 53, Monroeville 22
New Madison Tri-Village 69, New Bremen 44
New Philadelphia 72, Uhrichsville Claymont 32
Newton Falls 61, Youngs. Liberty 21
Norwalk St. Paul 71, Ashland Crestview 44
Oak Harbor 62, Sandusky Perkins 54
Oberlin Firelands 37, Lorain Clearview 34
Old Fort 52, Fostoria St. Wendelin 24
Orrville 55, Manchester 35
Ottoville 64, Delphos Jefferson 31
Oxford Talawanda 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 18
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Continental 25
Parma Padua 67, Chardon NDCL 26
Patriot Preparatory Academy 47, Tree of Life 44
Perry 56, Wickliffe 30
Piketon 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27
Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, Galion 41
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Crown City S. Gallia 32
Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Portsmouth 35
Proctorville Fairland 80, Portsmouth W. 22
Ravenna SE 60, Youngs. Mooney 41
Reynoldsburg 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 33
Richwood N. Union 90, N. Lewisburg Triad 29
Riverside Stebbins 80, Xenia 48
Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Sullivan Black River 52
Rossford 53, Northwood 49
Sandusky St. Mary 49, Tiffin Calvert 46
Shaker Hts. 58, Strongsville 51
Sheffield Brookside 56, Oberlin 23
Solon 65, Medina 32
Southeastern 71, Chillicothe Huntington 54
Spring. NW 65, Urbana 51
Springboro 59, Ursuline Academy 53
St. Henry 45, Sidney Lehman 37
Stewart Federal Hocking 51, Ironton St. Joseph 39
Struthers 66, Niles McKinley 54
Tallmadge 28, Barberton 21
Tipp City Tippecanoe 88, Sidney 81, 3OT
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Sylvania Southview 42
Tol. Maumee Valley 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34
Tol. Rogers 55, Holland Springfield 40
Tol. Start 47, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32
Trotwood-Madison 50, Fairborn 48
Troy Christian 37, Tipp City Bethel 35
Union City Mississinawa Valley 87, Ansonia 41
Van Wert Lincolnview 59, Rockford Parkway 54
Vandalia Butler 64, Piqua 35
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 56, Camden Preble Shawnee 36
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Mason 61
W. Liberty-Salem 52, Spring. Cath. Cent. 24
Warren Champion 66, Campbell Memorial 30
Warren Harding 69, Youngs. East 38
Warren Howland 63, Jefferson Area 28
Wellington 67, Fairview 38
Wheelersburg 55, Greenup Co., Ky. 40
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Portsmouth Clay 52
Youngs. Boardman 55, Cortland Lakeview 41
Youngs. Ursuline 64, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 58
Zanesville 36, Cambridge 24
Zanesville Rosecrans 46, Warsaw River View 39
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36
Rotary Challenge
Beallsville 69, Paden City, W.Va. 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brooklyn vs. Medina Buckeye, ccd.
Lexington vs. Wooster, ppd.
Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. West Salem Northwestern High School, ppd.