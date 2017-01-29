Celina sweeps WBL swim team titles

DEFIANCE — The Celina girls and boys swimming and diving teams finished first in the Western Buckeye League meet which concluded Saturday.

The Celina girls finished with 323 points followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (305), Wapakoneta (196.5), Shawnee (183.5), Kenton (80.5), Van Wert (74.5), Defiance (62), St. Marys (59), Bath (41) and Elida (31).

Celina’s Kenzie Conn won the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Brooke Kleman won the 200 IM and 500 freestyle and teammate Sydney Porinchok won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Others finishing first in individual events included Wapak’s Jordyn Law (200 freestyle), Ottawa-Glandorf’s Briana Fenbert (50 free) and Celina’s Sawyer Weitzel (diving), Kenzie Conn (100 freestyle)

The team of Morgan Sealts, Kleman, Porinchok and Fenbert won the 200 medley relay. Kleman, Kennedy Schmenk, Porinchok and Fenbert were first in the 200 free relay and Conn, Zoe Rolfes, Paige Sutter and Amanda Slechter were fastest in the 400 free relay.

In the boys competition, Celina finished with 282 points followed by Shawnee (271), Wapakoneta (266), Ottawa-Glandorf (188), Defiance (83), Elida and Bath (68 each), Kenton (60), St. Marys (56) and Van Wert (17).

Celina’s Justin Fleagle won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and Shawnee’s Chris Soules won the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Others winning individual events included: Celina’s Keaton McMurray (500 free), Wapak’s Michael Johnston (200 IM) and Ryan Schneider (100 butterfly) and Shawnee’s Brock Fletcher (diving) and Gabe Williams (100 breaststroke).

The team of Fleagle, Garrett Weininger, McMurray and Mason Baker won the 200 free relay. Johnston, Tristan Gesler, Schneider and Nate Miller were first in the 200 medley relay and Schneider, Joey Metzger, Kurt Schlenker and Johnston were fastest in the 400 free relay.

Wrestling

Celina Lions Invitational

CELINA — Wapakoneta won the team title with 257 points with Napoleon (237), Gibsonburg (229.5) and Celina (191.5) rounding out the top five.

Wapak’s Luke Beach (120 pounds), Jimmy Pelland (132) and Landon Hall (220) and Delphos Jefferson Wyatt Place (132) were among the individual winners.

Boys basketball

Elida 50,

Toledo Central Catholic 49

TOLEDO — Isaac McAdams made a two-point basket with less than 20 seconds remaining and then the Bulldogs (9-5) held on for the victory. Daniel Unruh had 15 points and Calan Henderson scored 10 for Elida.

Ottawa-Glandorf 65,

Columbus Grove 47

COLUMBUS GROVE — Jake Dible had 18 points, Jay Kaufman had 12 points and seven rebounds and Owen Hiegel scored 11 for O-G (14-2). Roney had 15 points and Grothouse scored 14 for Grove.

Wapakoneta 56,

St. Henry 45

WAPAKONETA — Adam Scott (15), Gage Schenk (11) and Kyle Huffman (10) all scored in double digits for Wapak (16-1). Mitch Schwieterman had 14 points and Ryan Luttmer scored 10 for St. Henry.

Temple Christian 61,

Bradford 51

BRADFORD — Brody Bowman (22), Taran Zwiebel (19) and Seth Hohlbein (13) all scored in double figures for Temple Christian.

Marion Local 49,

St. Marys 34

MARIA STEIN — Tyler Mescher had 22 points and Matt Kahlig scored 10 for Marion Local. Derek Jay had 14 points for St. Marys.

Ayersville 48,

Delphos Jefferson 42

AYERSVILLE — Jace Stockwell had 12 points and Davion Tyson scored 10 for Jefferson.

Area roundup

