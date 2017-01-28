Saine aids Delphos St. John’s in win against Spencerville

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s Robby Saine is quickly making up for lost time.

The Blue Jays shooting guard was sidelined for several weeks earlier this season with a dislocated knee.

Saine has since returned and sparked the Blue Jays with a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers to help Delphos St. John’s post a 48-44 boys basketball victory over Spencerville on Saturday at Robert Arnzen Gymnasium.

Saine finished with 11 points, with the two 3-pointers.

Tim Kreeger, a 6-foot-8 senior, established the inside-power game for the Blue Jays with 22 points and six rebounds.

Collin Will had eight points for St. John’s. Jared Wurst had five points and six rebounds.

St. John’s, which has won seven in a row, are 10-3. Spencerville (12-4) had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Both teams worked for each basket, as both played sticky man-to-man most the way. And both refused to give up any open looks near the 3-point line.

“We looked like two even teams,” Spencerville coach Kevin Sensabaugh said. “We’re both physical basketball teams, who are both defensive minded. They just made a few more shots than we did. … Our effort was great. Our execution could have been a little better.”

St. John’s coach Aaron Elwer agreed with Sensabaugh on the game being physical, defensively.

“It was two really good teams, who are defensive minded,” Elwer said. “(Bailey) Croft is physical and we knew that and we had to match that.”

Spencerville was powered by 6-6 Bailey Croft, who had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Dak Prichard had 13 points and four rebounds. Gary Schrolucke had nine points with two 3-pointers.

Spencerville played without 6-5 Griffen Croft, who was held out of action after hitting his head on the floor in Friday night’s win over Bluffton.

Spencerville led 21-16 at the half behind the inside game of Croft and eight first-half points from the outside by Schrolucke.

The Bearcats built their lead to 24-16 early in the third quarter.

That’s when St. John’s ripped off an 11-1 run, including a 9-0 burst of 3-pointers.

Saine canned back-to-back 3-pointers and Will sank a 3-pointer.

And consider Saine didn’t take a shot in the first half.

“In the first half I was looking (inside) for Tim (Kreeger) to score,” Saine said. “It was crazy (when we hit those threes). Coach (Elwer) said we had to pick up the pace.”

That gave the Blue Jays a 28-25 lead with 1:02 left in the third.

“Robby’s done that his whole career, making big shots,” Elwer said. “We’re confident in him and that was a big run.”

St. John’s went back inside to Kreeger in the final quarter. He had eight fourth-quarter points.

Kreeger’s 7-footer gave St. John’s a 36-34 lead with 3:05 left.

Croft tied the game at 36 with a follow shot with 2:38 to go.

From there, with both teams in the double bonus, it turned into a parade to the foul line.

Wurst’s two free throws gave the Blue Jays the lead to stay 38-36 with 1:47 to go.

The Blue Jays kept four-to-six point lead to the end by hitting 14 of 19 at the line in the fourth quarter.

Will hit 5 of 6 at the line down the stretch, while Saine hit 5 of 8.

A number of Blue Jays guarded 1,000-point scorer Prichard to only one field goal on the night. But it was Josh Warnecke who did the bulk of the defensive work.

“I like to give credit where credit is due and Josh has accepted that (defensive) role,” Elwer said.

St. John’s won the boards, 32-26.

“Our defense was great, but our rebounding wasn’t and that’s always a concern,” Sensabaugh.

The Blue Jays shot 36 percent from the field and were 4 of 15 on 3-pointers.

The Bearcats shot 29 percent from the field, including going 0 of 11 in the third quarter. They were 3 of 11 on 3-pointers.

Saine battled knee issues in the summer, then dislocated his knee on Dec. 10 against Elida. After a few weeks off, he returned.

“I wanted to be out there so bad,” Saine said. … “I think we’re right where we want to be, but we’re always going to get better.”

Spencerville junior Ben Dues looks to put up a shot against Tim Kreeger of St. John’s during Saturday night’s game in Delphos. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_012817StJohnsSpencer04cardinal.jpg Spencerville junior Ben Dues looks to put up a shot against Tim Kreeger of St. John’s during Saturday night’s game in Delphos. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Spencerville’s Drew Armstead guards Collin Will of St. John’s during Saturday night’s game in Delphos. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_012817StJohnsSpencer02cardinal.jpg Spencerville’s Drew Armstead guards Collin Will of St. John’s during Saturday night’s game in Delphos. Spencerville’s Gary Schrolucke defends Owen Rode of St. John’s during Saturday night’s game in Delphos. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_012817StJohnsSpencer01cardinal.jpg Spencerville’s Gary Schrolucke defends Owen Rode of St. John’s during Saturday night’s game in Delphos.

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.