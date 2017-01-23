Columbus Grove clinches share of PCL girls title

COLUMBUS GROVE – For nearly two minutes, Fort Jennings had to be feeling pretty good about itself.

Then it happened.

Columbus Grove went on a run and never looked back, en route to a 72-28 thrashing of the Musketeers in Putnam County League girls basketball action Monday night.

With the win, Columbus Grove (13-1, 6-0 PCL) assured itself at least a share of the PCL title, with one conference game remaining. Fort Jennings fell to 1-15 overall and 1-3 in the PCL.

Fort Jennings’ 5-2 early lead in Monday’s contest was short-lived, as Columbus Grove got its transition game going with a 20-2 run to close out the first quarter.

Four players scored in double figures for Columbus Grove. Macy McCluer led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. McCluer hit three shots behind the 3-point line in the first quarter, to lead the charge early on.

Paige Bellman, a 6-foot post player for Columbus Grove, poured in 18 points down low, while coming away with seven rebounds. Jade Clement added 12 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists from a guard spot. Teammate Lauren Schroeder scored 10 points, including three 3-pointers.

“I challenged our girls a little bit tonight, just to get after it a little bit, defensively, and make sure we pressure them into some quick shots and get the tempo where we wanted it,” Columbus Grove girls coach Brian Schroeder said. “I thought Fort Jennings, with their first couple possessions, was patient and hit a couple shots. Then our pressure kind of took over. Macy McCluer hit three threes in the first quarter and Paige (Bellman) got a few put-backs, and we just went on one of those runs where we kept getting stops and were able to convert at the other end.”

Lillian Wisner led Fort Jennings with seven points.

After pulling out to a commanding 22-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, Columbus Grove extended its lead to 45-15 by the halftime break. In the second quarter, Fort Jennings committed 14 turnovers and was just 2-of-5 shooting. Bellman was nearly unstoppable in the second quarter, as she poured in eight points.

Defensively, Columbus Grove’s very active zone helped cause 33 Fort Jennings turnovers.

“We take a lot of pride in our 2-3 (zone),” Schroeder said. “It’s not a passive 2-3. We want to be aggressive in it. We did a nice job. Sometimes it seems like we have six defenders out there. They fly around so well. But we can do that, because we have depth. We have eight pretty talented players that we rotate in and out. So, they know they don’t have to play 32 minutes at this pace. They know they have to play four minutes at this pace, and are going to get a breather and come right back in.”

Columbus Grove led by as many as 48 points in the second half.

For the game, Columbus Grove shot 52 percent from the field. Fort Jennings struggled, connecting on 31-percent of its field goal attempts.

Columbus Grove controlled the boards, 29-19.

Fort Jennings coach Bill Calvelage said, “We thought we could come in and maybe slow them down. To handle the ball that long for us, is a tough job to do. But, we thought if we could slow them down and make them work a little bit – because I knew they were going to play that zone – that maybe we could spread them out and get some breaks.”

