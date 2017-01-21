Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Spencerville 60, Arlington 38
at Spencerville
Arlington
Speyer 17, Crawford 9, Russell 4, Berry 3, Crist 2, Price 2, Insley 1. Totals: 13–9–38.
Spencerville
Dakota Prichard 25, Bailey Croft 14, Griffen Croft 8, Gary Schrolucke 7, Drew Armstead 2, Daniel Corso 2, Brady Nolan 2. Totals: 20–14–60.
Score by quarters:
Arlington` 13` 7` 9` 9`—`38
Spencerville` 10` 19`15` 16`—`60
3-point goals: Spencerville – Prichard 4, Schrolucke 2; Arlington – Crawford 3.
Records: Spencerville 11-3; Arlington 4-8.
JV score: Arlington – 49, Spencerville – 35.
Lincolnview 76, Antwerp 55
at Lincolnview
Antwerp
Jones 16, Mills 8, Seslar 8, Peters 7, Brewer 6, Altimus 4, Dooley 2, Noel 2, Pendergrast 2. Totals: 17–17–55.
Lincolnview
Ryan Rager 15, Chayten Overholt 15, Ethan Kemler 14, Caden Ringwald 10, Zane Miller 6, Dylan Lee 4, Logan Williams 3, Alek Bowersock 2, Tristin Miller 2, Kyle Wallis 2, Nick Motycka 2, Isiac Bowersock 1. Totals: 28–13–76.
Score by quarters:
Antwerp` 10` 12` 16` 17`—`55
Lincolnview` 17` 21` 11` 27`—`76
3-point goals: Lincolnview – Overholt 3, Rager 2, Williams, Miller; Antwerp – Mills 2, Peters, Brewer.
Records: Lincolnview 7-7; Antwerp 4-7.
Wayne Trace 77, Shawnee 56
at Wayne Trace
Shawnee
Jared Thomas 11, Sean McDonald 10, Jalen Bagley 9, Brady Sweeny 7, Sheridan O’Neal 6, Zarian Graves 4, Ray Manley 4, Johnny Caprella 3, Tyler Mayer 2. Totals: 22–8–56.
Wayne Trace
Ethan Linder 32, Brady Stabler 11, Jake Kuhn 10, Eli Sinn 8, Josh Kuhn 6, John Sinn 5, Josiah Linder 3, Blaine Jerome 2. Totals: 27–17–77.
Score by quarters:
Shawnee` 7` 19` 12` 18`—`56
Wayne Trace` 19` 22` 16` 19`—`77
3-point goals: Wayne Trace – E. Linder 4, Stabler, J. Linder; Lima Shawnee – O’Neal 2, McDonald, Bagley.
Records: Wayne Trace 13-1; Lima Shawnee 8-6.
JV score: Wayne Trace – 45, Lima Shawnee – 40.
Delphos Jefferson 44,
Pandora-Gilboa 31
at Delphos Jefferson
Pandora-Gilboa
Johnson 10, Wauters 6, Breece 6, McCullough 3, Larcom 3, Schwab 2, Murphy 1 Totals: 11–6–31
Delphos Jefferson
Jace Stockwell, 14, Rode 14, Auer 9, Wreede 3, Bratton 2, Schmitt 2 Totals: 19–6–44
Score by quarters:
PG `6`6`9`10`—`31
DJ `16`10`4`14`—`44
3-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa – Wauters 2, McCullough 1
Records: Delphos Jefferson 6-8, Pandora Gilboa 6-4
JV score: Pandora Gilboa 48, Delphos Jefferson 31
Miller City 49,
Temple Christian 34
at Miller City
Temple Christian
Noah Howell 17, Brody Bowman 14, DJ Clay 2, Dakota Clay 1 Totals: 18–4–34
Miller City
Jacob Schimmoeller 11, Noah Otto 10, Mark Kuhlman 8, Jacob Kuhlman 8, Mitch Gable 4, Justin Snyder 4, Luke Lammers 4 Totals: 19–7–49
Score by quarters:
TC `8`5`12`9`—`34
MC `14`10`14`11`—`49
3-point goals: Temple Christian – Howell 4, Bowman 2 ; Miller City – M. Kuhlman 2, Otto 2
Records: Temple Christian 7-6 (3-1 NWCC)
JV score: Miller City 62, Temple Christian 29
Wapakoneta 50,
New Bremen 32
at New Bremen
Wapakoneta
Aaron Good 17, Jace Copeland 6, Kyle Huffman 6, Adam Scott 6, Nate Schroeder 6, Gage Schenk 4, Nick Schoonover 3, Mike Burton 2 Totals: 14–16–50
New Bremen
Nolan Bornhorst 11, Toby Hall Luke Vandenhaar 4, Matt Messick 4, Avery Powers 3, Myers 2, Totals: 10–10–32
Score by quarters:
Wapakoneta`11`8`15`16`—`50
NB `8`7`5`12`—`32
3-point goals: Wapakoneta – Good 4, Schoonover 1, Huffman 1; New Bremen – Powers 1, Hall 1
Records: Wapakoneta 14-1, New Bremen 0-13
JV score: New Bremen 53 , Wapakoneta 41
Elida 60, Archbold 59
at Elida
Archbold
Bryce Williams 11, Eli Miller 11, Kaiden Bedsole 8, Caleb Wooley 8, Rigo Ramos 7, Toby Walker 5, Austin Welch 5, Cash Gericke 4. Totals: 22–8–59.
Elida
Donte Johnson 17, Daniel Unruh 16, Drew Sarno 8, Baylen Stinson 7, Isaac McAdams 6, Skyler Smith 6. Totals: 21–10–60.
Score by quarters:
Archbold` 14` 16` 19` 6` (OT) 4`—`59
Elida` 9` 19` 14` 13` (OT) 5`—`60
3-point goals: Elida – Johnson 3, Sarno 2, Smith 2, McAdams; Archbold – Miller 2, Bedsole 2, Ramos, Walker, Williams.
Records: Elida 7-5; Archbold 9-4.
JV score: Archbold – 57, Elida – 46.
Colleges
Women’s Basketball
Concordia 72, UNOH 61
at Concordia
University of Northwestern Ohio
Sogona Sidibe 16, Linda Ulasi 12, Keundra Cox 8, Laken Johnson 8, Kierra Billingsley 3, Danielle VanDyne 6, Luisa Smith 6, Shatisha Dukes 2, Yasmine Dorrielan 1. Totals: 23-17-61.
Concordia
Brianna Rowe 19, Karie Borowiak 17, Zhana Randolph 16, Mia Long 8, Michelle Murnen 9, Chase Bauer 3. Totals: 34-16-72.
Score by quarters:
UNOH `6`20`19`16`—`61
Concordia `19`14`19`20`—`72
3-point goals: C—Rowe 5, Borowiak 2, Randolph 3, Murnen 2; UNOH—VanDyne 2.
Records: UNOH 10-12 (8-6 WHAC); Concordia 14-7 (8-7 WHAC)
ONU 73, Mount Union 60
At Mount Union
Ohio Northern
Britt Lauck 20, Courtney Cramer 6, Jenna Dirksen 11, Amy Bullimore 18, Angela Tesny 1, Abby Weeks 2, Lindsey Black 6, Cheyenne Raker 3, Tori Wyss 2, Emily Mescher 4. Totals: 26-23-73.
Mount Union
Anna Alkire 3, Abbey Bartoszewicz 7, Jaime Sanborn 12, Kelsey Scott 9, Tori Rappach 6, Casey Morrissette 8, Rachel Tinkey 6, Liz Jones 2. Totals: 27-13-60.
Score by quarters:
ONU `13`26`20`14`—`73
MU `14`14`18`14`—`60
3-point goals: ONU—Lauck 2; MU—Alkire, Bartoszewicz, Rappach 2, Morrissette, Tinkey 2.
Records: ONU 17-0 (10-0 OAC); MU 9-8 (4-6 OAC)
Bluffton 64, Franklin 55
at Franklin
Bluffton
Abigail O’Donnell 3, Rachel Beining 17, TJ Mills 2, Kaycee Rowe 13, Macey Sheerer 19, Jessica Boggan 2, LJ Olverson 8. Totals: 25-17-64.
Franklin
Amber May 2, Mandy Fisher 7, Lauren DeSutter 5, Riley Achenbach 2, Emily Alfrey 21, Taylor Baxter 9, Sarah Taylor 5, Kelsey Smith 2, Abbi Wampler 2. Totals: 24-9-55.
Score by quarters:
Bluffton `12`12`21`19`—`64
Franklin `16`9`14`16`—`55
3-point goals: F—Taylor, Alfrey; B—O’Donnell, Sheerer 2.
Records: Bluffton 13-3; Franklin 7-8
OU Zanesville 64,
OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 60
at OSU Lima
OU Zanesville
Smith 7, Beville 12, Knapp 14, Newsome 12, Trout 19.
OSU Lima
Avery Braaten 2, Brianna Smith 18, LaTrisha Edmonds 3, Erin Basinger 13, Sarah Blausey 2, Cassie Best 22.
Halftime Score: OSU Lima 33, OU Zanesville 36
Records: OSU Lima 7-13 (5-8 ORCC)
Men’s Basketball
ONU 86, Mount Union 75
at ONU
Mount Union
Thomas Mason 4, Miles Griffin 4, Nathan Bower-Malone 3, JJ Kukura 20, DeAllen Jackson 20, Andrew Francesconi 8, Tommy Stenger 7, Diallo Niamke 9. Totals: 33-16-75.
ONU
Konnor Baker 11, Joey Diorio 11, ryan Bruns 12, Joey Hurless 3, Devon Allen 23, Nate Burger 14, Aron Thress 9, Daniel Donner 3. Totals: 41-15-86
3-point goals: MU—Bower-Malone, Griffin, Kukura 2, Jackson 2, Stenger; ONU—Baker, Diorio 3, Hurless, Allen 4, Burger 2.
Halftime score: MU 35, ONU 32
Records: MU 11-6 (6-4 OAC); ONU 10-7 (8-2 OAC)
Bluffton 86, Franklin 84
at Franklin
Bluffton
Martin Maksvytis 2, Jared Wentling 24, Kevin Christie 12, Trey Elchert 5, Austin Rohde 29, Andrew Hunter 5, Justis Dowdy 2, Adam Hopkins 2, Isaiah Taylor 5. Totals: 38-17-86.
Franklin
John Beineke 6, Braxton Day 17, Kale Morris 3, Robbie Prather 15, Jordan Anderson 7, Aaron Mann 23, James Polston 2, Brett McCory 11. Totals: 34-19-84.
3-point goals: F—McCory, Morris, Prather; B—Christie 3, Elchert, Rohde 2, Hunter.
Halftime score: Bluffton 40, Franklin 35
Records: Bluffton 9-6; Franklin 4-11
OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 90,
OU Zanesville 67
at OSU Lima
OU Zanesville
Kam 7, Layke 31, Josh Clark 2, Austin 3, Josh Turner 4, Patrick 2, Heath 17.
OSU Lima
Beau Hefner 17, Elijah Fabyan 8, Michael Schuster 11, Matthew Carpenter 10, Marcus Roberts Deloach 2, Logan Mitchell 24, Isaiah Miller 2, Trent Jones 10, Josh Schwartz 6.
Halftime score: OSU Lima 41, OU Zanesville 45
Records: OSU Lima 9-12 (8-5 ORCC); OU Zanesville 2-10 (2-10 ORCC)
Concordia 55, UNOH 54
at Concordia
UNOH
Lawrence Jackson 18, Corbin Pierce 9, Ray Beatty 7, Desmond Duke 2, Trey Guilliam 8, Ziar Anderson 4, Willis Mackey 4, Daniel Page 2. Totals: 26-8-54.
Concordia
Connor Phee 21, Jerald Booker 9, Jared McDaniel 7, Jalen Thompson 4, Luke Diekevers 2, Paul Zysk 9, Manny Dominguez 3. Totals: 22-15-55.
3-point goals: UNOH—Jackson 2, Pierce, Beatty, Guilliam 2; C—Booker 2, Thompson, Dominguez.
Halftime score: UNOH 21, Concordia 26
Records: UNOH 15-7 (10-4 WHAC); Concordia 8-13 (5-10 WHAC)
From Friday
Boys Basketball
Defiance 59, Celina 45
at Celina
Defiance
James Seele 2, Braden Frederick 11, Tyrone Goings 8, Easton Gerken 12, Sammy Assaf 4, Michael Menendez 16, Josef Kanouh 6. Totals: 22-8-59.
Celina
Kole Murlin 12, Ryan Harter 5, Kyle Flaute 12, Brandon Yenser 3, Austin Okeley 6, Lucas Hone 5, Kale Menchofer 2. Totals: 17-2-45.
Score by quarters:
Defiance `14`16`18`11`—`59
Celina `10`13`8`14`—`45
3-point goals: D—Frederick 3, Gerken 2, Menendez 2; C—Harter, Flaute 4, Yenser, Okeley 2, Hone.