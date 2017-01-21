Jay becomes St. Marys’ all-time scoring leader

MCGUFFEY — Derek Jay became the school’s all-time boys basketball scoring leader as St. Marys defeated Upper Scioto Valley 55-50 Saturday night.

Jay had 21 points, giving him 1,195 for his career, one better than previous leader Mark Ashman, a 1996 St. Marys graduate. Jay also passed 1982 St. Marys grad Damon Goodwin who had 1,190 career points.

Austin Wilker had 11 points for St. Marys. Trevor Dotson had 19 points and Wyatt Daniels scored 12 for USV.

Delphos Jefferson 44,

Pandora-Gilboa 31

DELPHOS — Jace Stockwell reached 1,000 career points, finishing with 14 for the game. Teammate Alex Rode had 14 points as well. Drew Johnson had 10 points for P-G.

Miller City 49,

Temple Christian 34

MILLER CITY — Jacob Schimmoeller had 11 points and Noah Otto scored 10 for the host Wildcats. Noah Howell had 17 points and Brody Bowman scored 14 for Temple Christian.

Wapakoneta 50,

New Bremen 32

NEW BREMEN — Wapak’s Aaron Good (17) and New Bremen’s Nolan Bornhorst (11) each scored in double digits.

Elida 60, Archbold 59

ELIDA — The host Bulldogs outscored Archbold 5-4 in overtime to get the victory. Donte Johnson had 17 points and Daniel Unruh scored 16 for Elida.

Wayne Trace 77, Shawnee 56

HAVILAND — Jared Thomas had 11 points and Sean McDonald scored 10 for Shawnee.

Perry 95, Allen East 46

HARROD — Kobe Glover (24), Orion Monford (23), Jakoby Lane-Harvey (16) and Logan Dray (13) all scored in double digits for Perry. Caleb Smelcer had 17 points and Spencer Miller scored 11 for Allen East.

Findlay 62, Bath 39

FINDLAY — Will Clark had nine points and Chad Frey scored seven for Bath.

Kalida 48, Columbus Grove 43

COLUMBUS GROVE — No other information was reported about this game at deadline.

Versailles 70,

Lima Central Catholic 48

VERSAILLES — No other information was reported about this game at deadline.

Boys bowling

Celina 2,981,

Lima Senior 2,567

Darius Collins (221), Dreton Walton (204) and Jarrett Smith (190) had high games for Lima Senior.

Girls bowling

Shawnee 2,633,

Lima Senior 2,144

The Spartans fell to 8-4 on the season.

Area roundup

