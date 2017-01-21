Lima Senior’s defense key to win against Ottawa-Glandorf

LIMA — Defense has not been Lima Senior’s strong point this year, giving up an average of 60 points a game. But against Ottawa-Glandorf, the Spartans put together their best defensive effort of the season to shut down the Titans’ offense and collect a 63-41 victory Saturday night.

The Spartans, winners of three straight, improve to 7-5 for the year. Ottawa-Glandorf falls to 12-2 for the season.

Lima Senior head coach Quincey Simpson said he is glad that his team is buying into the defense aspect of the game.

“It is something we have been harping on and telling them to believe in the defense,” Simpson said. “We haven’t displayed the way that we can defend on a consistent basis this year but I thought tonight in the second half we were consistently a very good defensive team and that is what got us the win.”

Even though he is unhappy with the loss, Titan head coach Tyson McGlaughlin said he was proud of the team’s effort.

The 41 points is the lowest the Spartans have allowed this year and the lowest offensive output by the Titans this year. Ottawa-Glandorf has not scored under 50 points all season.

“We will get more from this game right here than the first 13 games of the year,” the Titans head coach said. “They showed heart. They showed fight. They didn’t back down and they played through a lot of adversity in that game. We are not here for morale victories but our guys fought their butts off.”

The Spartans’ biggest defensive effort came at the onset of the fourth quarter.

Despite not putting consistent points on the board, the Titans also utilized their defense to stay in the game and after being down as much as 15 in the first half, going in the fourth quarter, Ottawa-Glandorf was down 46-38.

But in the fourth quarter, the Spartans clamp-down defense held Ottawa-Glandorf scoreless for the first six minutes of the quarter and scored 13 unanswered points to open up a 21-point lead at the 2:31 mark. Titan Jay Kauffman finally put Ottawa-Glandorf on the board with a bucket at the 2:14 mark. It would be their lone field goal of the quarter for the Titans. The other point came on a free throw.

In that fourth quarter, the Titans had four turnovers, went 1 for 7 from the field and 1 for 8 from the free throw line.

“I thought they did a good job on us defensively,” McGlaughlin said. “They put a lot of pressure on us and that is what they do.”

Although Keaton Upshaw scored only three points, the Spartan post player, who is still not 100 percent Simpson said, did a yeoman’s job on defense shutting down Titan big man Jay Dible to five points on the night. Coming into the game Dible was averaging close to 15 points a contest.

Upshaw finished with 10 rebounds.

“We got Keaton Upshaw back and he is a big fella,” Simpson said. “He is 6-8 and super strong so now guys can go back to their natural positions. His presence was definitely felt tonight.”

Even though the Spartans also struggled offensively throughout the night, Spartan senior standout Jarius Ward pumped in a game-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ward scored 13 of those points in the final two quarters.

Making an immediate impact offensively that will help Ward in the future is the shooting of Javier Quinones who was ruled eligible to play Friday. Against Oregon Clay, Quinones hit six, 3-pointers for 22 points and against Ottawa-Glandorf he knocked down 15 points with four 3-pointers.

Quinones shined early in the game when his back-to-back treys at the beginning of the second quarter that allowed the Spartans to see a 15-8 lead bulge to 21-8 and give Lima Senior a little breathing room.

The product from Puerto Rico came through late in the game when he hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish off the Titans.

“He helps Jar out a lot,” Simpson said. “He (Ward) is our best player. But to have a Robin to our Batman helps out a lot. Javier and Jar are going to have to learn how to play together now and I think now going forward we have a two-headed monster.”

Also beginning to come into his own his Spartan point guard B.J. Miller who finished with 12 points. Miller’s early 3’s helped Lima Senior establish a lead and also take Ottawa-Glandorf out of their game plan.

“As much as the offense didn’t get going it came down to them hitting 3’s,” McGlaughlin said. “We scouted them a couple of times and felt good about our game plan going in but when Miller hits two three’s right away and he has five all year, it was one of those nights and went on from there. Anytime we made a little run they were right there to answer.”

Kaufman led the Titans in scoring with 19 points.

Lima Senior’s Jarius Ward puts up a shot against Ottawa-Glandorf’s Owen Hiegel during Saturday night’s game at Lima Senior High School. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LSH-vs-OG-RP-001.jpg Lima Senior’s Jarius Ward puts up a shot against Ottawa-Glandorf’s Owen Hiegel during Saturday night’s game at Lima Senior High School. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman shoots against Lima Senior’s Corey Clair, left, and Dre Williams during Saturday night’s game at Lima Senior High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LSH-vs-OG-RP-003.jpg Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Kaufman shoots against Lima Senior’s Corey Clair, left, and Dre Williams during Saturday night’s game at Lima Senior High School. Lima Senior’s BJ Miller puts up a shot against Ottawa-Glandorf’s Owen Hiegel during Saturday night’s game at Lima Senior High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LSH-vs-OG-RP-002.jpg Lima Senior’s BJ Miller puts up a shot against Ottawa-Glandorf’s Owen Hiegel during Saturday night’s game at Lima Senior High School.

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on Twitter at @JoseNogueras1

