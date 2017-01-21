Spencerville turns away Arlington in boys basketball

SPENCERVILLE — In the first half of Saturday’s nonconference boys basketball matchup with visiting Arlington, Spencerville’s Dakota Prichard and Bailey Croft were nearly unstoppable.

Things got even tougher for Arlington in the second half, as Prichard and Croft got plenty of help, as Spencerville rolled to a convincing 60-38 victory over the Red Devils.

Prichard led all scorers with 25 points, including four three-pointers. The 6-foot, 4-inch Prichard also came away with seven rebounds and two assists. Bailey Croft had a game-high 15 rebounds, to go along with 14 points, five assists and two steals. Griffen Croft scored eight points and pulled down seven boards. Gary Schrolucke hit two three-pointers and a free throw in the second half for seven points for Spencerville (11-3).

Logan Speyer, a 6-foot-5 post player, led Arlington (4-8) with 17 points. Teammate Matt Crawford hit three 3-pointers for nine points.

“It seemed like in the first half, Bailey and Dakota did everything for us,” Spencerville coach Kevin Sensabaugh said. “I was a little bit upset at halftime, because that’s not who we are. I thought we were watching Dak’ shoot and letting Bailey get the rebounds. I felt that even though we scored about the same amount of points in the first half, and gave up about the same amount, that we were a much better team in the second half. We looked completely different. We had balance. We looked better in the second half.”

After trailing 13-10 by the end of the first quarter, Spencerville then pulled out to a 29-20 lead by the halftime break. Prichard led the way for the Bearcats with 10 points.

In the third quarter, Spencerville led by as many as 17 points. Griffen Croft got busy inside the paint, scoring three times down low. Prichard and Schrolucke both hit threes in the third stanza. By the third stop, the Bearcats led 44-29.

In the final eight minutes of action, both Prichard and Schrolucke hit timely 3-pointers to help stave off an Arlington comeback.

“In the third quarter, we got it cut to three (30-27),” Arlington coach Jason Vermillion said. “We felt that’s where we had to be. Then, they (Schrolucke) hit a three and it just dropped our energy. You can’t do that against a good basketball team. They can make you pay. They went on a huge run, and we struggled to score for a good amount of time.”

For the game, Spencerville shot 40 percent from the field. Arlington countered with 33-percent shooting.

“We need to hit shots from the perimeter to help him (Speyer),” Vermillion said. “We did in the first half. We have to be more consistent, with other guys stepping up and making some plays. It’s been a process this season, to find someone to score from the outside.”

Spencerville won the battle on the boards, 38-22.

“Bailey (Croft) is an outstanding rebounder,” Sensabaugh said. “It seemed like he got every rebound out there. We have guys who can rebound. I think that’s an important thing for us – to be able to maintain on the boards. That’s always the key to success for our program.”

Sensabaugh praised the effort of Prichard, as well as the supporting cast.

“He (Prichard) has evolved quite a bit in the four years. He’s a much better ball handler now. He’s playing pretty well for us now. But, in the second half, his teammates complimented him, tremendously,” Sensabaugh said.

