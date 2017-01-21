Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball
Akr. Buchtel 93, Akr. North 39
Akr. Coventry 95, Mogadore Field 61
Akr. Firestone 61, Akr. Garfield 57
Akr. Kenmore 80, Akr. East 54
Akr. Springfield 51, Ravenna 42
Albany Alexander 73, McArthur Vinton County 71
Alliance 59, Can. South 39
Alliance Marlington 57, Carrollton 43
Anna 66, Houston 48
Ansonia 65, New Paris National Trail 43
Ashland 62, Mansfield Madison 60
Atwater Waterloo 66, Ravenna SE 48
Austintown Fitch 62, Youngs. Liberty 57, OT
Avon 70, Olmsted Falls 67
Avon Lake 54, N. Olmsted 52
Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Southeastern 45
Barberton 55, Richfield Revere 54
Batavia 66, New Richmond 49
Batavia Amelia 48, Norwood 43
Beachwood 62, Painesville Harvey 53
Beavercreek 56, Miamisburg 54
Bellefontaine 42, Spring. Shawnee 28
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Spring. Greenon 39, OT
Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 53
Beloit W. Branch 49, Minerva 43
Belpre 57, Wahama, W.Va. 50
Berea-Midpark 44, Westlake 34
Berlin Center Western Reserve 70, Lowellville 51
Berlin Hiland 68, Newcomerstown 54
Bethel-Tate 54, Georgetown 35
Bidwell River Valley 64, Nelsonville-York 38
Bluffton 66, Paulding 47
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Hudson 42
Bristol 81, Newbury 29
Brookville 39, Day. Oakwood 36
Brunswick 61, Mentor 48
Bryan 50, Swanton 41
Bucyrus Wynford 73, Bucyrus 60
Burton Berkshire 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 42
Canfield S. Range 58, New Middletown Spring. 39
Carlisle 36, Camden Preble Shawnee 33
Centerville 43, Lebanon 35
Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Wickliffe 61
Chillicothe 69, Washington C.H. 51
Chillicothe Unioto 44, Piketon 41
Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Chillicothe Huntington 49
Cin. Anderson 61, Milford 57
Cin. Christian 63, Lockland 43
Cin. Clark Montessori 47, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45
Cin. Hughes 60, Cin. Woodward 52
Cin. Mariemont 50, Cin. Madeira 35
Cin. Moeller 58, Cin. St. Xavier 38
Cin. Oak Hills 51, Hamilton 43
Cin. Princeton 53, Middletown 40
Cin. Seven Hills 63, Cin. Country Day 59
Cin. Shroder 69, Cin. Western Hills 60
Cin. Summit Country Day 50, Cin. N. College Hill 42
Cin. Sycamore 47, Cin. Colerain 43
Cin. Taft 82, Cin. Aiken 57
Cin. Turpin 58, Loveland 52
Cin. Walnut Hills 60, Cin. Glen Este 51
Cin. Withrow 58, Kings Mills Kings 29
Circleville Logan Elm 55, Baltimore Liberty Union 45
Clayton Northmont 83, Piqua 42
Cle. Benedictine 73, Mentor Lake Cath. 55
Cle. Cent. Cath. 67, Louisville Aquinas 60
Clyde 54, Oak Harbor 52
Cols. Briggs 47, Cols. Africentric 44
Cols. East 59, Cols. Centennial 57
Cols. Eastmoor 78, Cols. West 50
Cols. Grandview Hts. 62, London 47
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 53
Cols. Independence 56, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42
Cols. Mifflin 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 55
Cols. Northland 82, Cols. Beechcroft 64
Cols. Ready 53, Cols. Watterson 50
Cols. South 73, Cols. Walnut Ridge 39
Cols. St. Charles 43, Cols. DeSales 36
Cols. Whetstone 85, Cols. International 45
Columbiana 68, Leetonia 41
Continental 59, Ft. Jennings 41
Convoy Crestview 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 30
Corning Miller 75, Racine Southern 64
Cory-Rawson 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49
Creston Norwayne 56, Doylestown Chippewa 44
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Massillon Tuslaw 46
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Chardon NDCL 52
Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Gates Mills Hawken 44
Dalton 58, Rittman 43
Danville 43, Mansfield Christian 41
Day. Christian 76, Day. Miami Valley 61
Day. Ponitz Tech. 51, Day. Thurgood Marshall 50
Day. Stivers 54, Day. Belmont 51, OT
Defiance 59, Celina 45
Delphos Jefferson 64, Ada 44
Delphos St. John’s 56, Coldwater 41
Dover 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 46
Dresden Tri-Valley 56, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Upper Arlington 59, OT
Dublin Jerome 61, Worthington Kilbourne 54
Elida 52, St. Marys Memorial 42
Elyria 75, Euclid 58
Elyria Cath. 72, Parma Normandy 66
Fayetteville-Perry 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 51
Findlay Liberty-Benton 66, Arlington 45
Frankfort Adena 52, Williamsport Westfall 46
Franklin Middletown Christian 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 45
Ft. Loramie 53, Botkins 34
Gallipolis Gallia 48, Portsmouth 43
Garfield Hts. 82, New Day Academy 54
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Hunting Valley University 61
Genoa Area 55, Tontogany Otsego 30
Germantown Valley View 49, Bellbrook 34
Glouster Trimble 79, Reedsville Eastern 44
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55
Goshen 77, Mt. Orab Western Brown 59
Grafton Midview 57, N. Ridgeville 52
Green 75, Massillon Perry 62
Grove City Cent. Crossing 79, Galloway Westland 69
Groveport-Madison 62, Sunbury Big Walnut 33
Hamilton Ross 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 49
Hamler Patrick Henry 48, Delta 40
Hannibal River 50, St. Clairsville 43
Hanoverton United 81, Columbiana Crestview 69
Hartville Lake Center Christian 53, Garrettsville Garfield 52
Heath 45, Johnstown Northridge 39
Hilliard Bradley 36, Thomas Worthington 29
Hilliard Davidson 47, Marysville 25
Hillsboro 57, Lees Creek E. Clinton 55
Huron 67, Castalia Margaretta 43
Independence 54, Middlefield Cardinal 52
Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41
Jamestown Greeneview 43, Milford Center Fairbanks 39
Kenton 51, Van Wert 43
Kettering Alter 71, Day. Chaminade Julienne 50
Kinsman Badger 60, Vienna Mathews 44
Kirtland 75, Richmond Hts. 72, OT
Lakewood 62, Amherst Steele 61
Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Bloom-Carroll 42
Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Jefferson Area 62
Leesburg Fairfield 71, W. Union 53
Leipsic 66, Vanlue 45
Lewistown Indian Lake 63, Urbana 49
Lexington 73, Bellville Clear Fork 36
Liberty Center 64, Metamora Evergreen 61
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, W. Chester Lakota W. 26
Lima Perry 87, Sidney Lehman 51
Lima Sr. 78, Oregon Clay 68
Lima Temple Christian 73, Ridgeway Ridgemont 56
Linsly, W.Va. 72, Caldwell 49
Lisbon David Anderson 60, Salineville Southern 44
London Madison Plains 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 49
Lorain 83, Bedford 39
Lorain Clearview 67, Fairview 56
Lore City Buckeye Trail 59, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42
Louisville 85, Salem 62
Lucas 52, Kidron Cent. Christian 51, 2OT
Lynchburg-Clay 73, Sardinia Eastern Brown 60
Lyndhurst Brush 76, Madison 67
Magnolia Sandy Valley 70, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 61
Malvern 68, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54
Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Loudonville 55
Maria Stein Marion Local 73, Rockford Parkway 40
Marietta 70, Coshocton 66, OT
Martins Ferry 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 32
Mason 56, Fairfield 45
Massillon Jackson 79, Can. Glenoak 54
Mayfield 51, Eastlake N. 50
McDonald 74, Sebring McKinley 51
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60, Dola Hardin Northern 44
Medina 78, Solon 76
Medina Buckeye 79, Sullivan Black River 44
Medina Highland 65, Kent Roosevelt 51
Middletown Fenwick 38, Day. Carroll 37
Milan Edison 73, Vermilion 68
Millbury Lake 63, Elmore Woodmore 61
Miller City 72, Ottoville 62
Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Mansfield Sr. 53
Mineral Ridge 91, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 78
Minster 48, New Bremen 37
Mogadore 76, Mantua Crestwood 75
Monroe 53, Eaton 47
Morrow Little Miami 57, Oxford Talawanda 44
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42, Arcadia 37
N. Baltimore 73, Pandora-Gilboa 65
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 66, Carey 49
Napoleon 68, Bowling Green 65
New Albany 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 57
New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 47
New Lebanon Dixie 58, Day. Northridge 44
New Lexington 58, Zanesville Maysville 57
New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26
New Philadelphia 64, Byesville Meadowbrook 56
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51, Sycamore Mohawk 44
Newark 57, Canal Winchester 42
Newark Cath. 54, Johnstown-Monroe 38
Newark Licking Valley 40, Granville 39
Newton Falls 46, Rootstown 44
Niles McKinley 53, Warren Howland 48
Northside Christian 51, Granville Christian 46
Northwood 41, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 38
Norton 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 59
Oak Hill 74, McDermott Scioto NW 28
Ohio Deaf 55, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 24
Ontario 79, Willard 32
Orange 54, Geneva 50
Orrville 61, Wooster Triway 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Lima Shawnee 59
Parma Hts. Holy Name 83, Bay Village Bay 65
Pataskala Licking Hts. 58, Hebron Lakewood 44
Pemberville Eastwood 62, Bloomdale Elmwood 54
Peninsula Woodridge 69, Streetsboro 66, OT
Perrysburg 79, Maumee 34
Philo 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45
Pickerington Cent. 65, Gahanna Lincoln 49
Pickerington N. 63, Grove City 47
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 48
Poland Seminary 65, Girard 40
Pomeroy Meigs 76, Wellston 44
Portsmouth Clay 45, Beaver Eastern 30
Portsmouth Notre Dame 65, New Boston Glenwood 53
Portsmouth Sciotoville 65, Latham Western 47
Powell Olentangy Liberty 83, Lewis Center Olentangy 67
Proctorville Fairland 89, Chesapeake 23
Rayland Buckeye 72, Bridgeport 49
Reynoldsburg 42, Lancaster 40
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 63, Peebles 61
Rocky River 52, Parma 50
Rossford 61, Fostoria 49
Russia 37, Jackson Center 34
S. Charleston SE 74, Mechanicsburg 32
S. Webster 50, Minford 40
Sandusky 67, Shelby 60
Sandusky Perkins 55, Port Clinton 33
Sandusky St. Mary 78, Fremont St. Joseph 74
Shaker Hts. 75, Strongsville 71
Sidney 68, Fairborn 57
Sidney Fairlawn 81, Covington 52
Smithville 71, Jeromesville Hillsdale 57
Spencerville 41, Harrod Allen E. 32
Spring. Cath. Cent. 68, Cedarville 41
Spring. NW 74, St. Paris Graham 56
Springfield 70, Kettering Fairmont 64
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 56, Cin. McNicholas 45
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 71, Hamilton New Miami 54
St. Henry 61, New Knoxville 51
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 69, Madonna, W.Va. 64
Stow-Munroe Falls 69, N. Royalton 53
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, E. Can. 33
Sylvania Southview 56, Sylvania Northview 49
Tallmadge 64, Aurora 51
Thornville Sheridan 89, Crooksville 53
Tiffin Columbian 53, Norwalk 43
Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Riverside Stebbins 56
Tol. Bowsher 79, Tol. Woodward 72
Tol. Christian 51, Oregon Stritch 47
Tol. Maumee Valley 61, Gibsonburg 53
Tol. Ottawa Hills 57, Lakeside Danbury 42
Tol. Rogers 69, Tol. Start 52
Tol. St. Francis 89, Fremont Ross 38
Tol. St. John’s 70, Tol. Cent. Cath. 30
Tol. Waite 40, Tol. Scott 17
Tol. Whitmer 57, Findlay 55
Toronto 93, Bowerston Conotton Valley 68
Trenton Edgewood 42, Harrison 37
Trotwood-Madison 98, Troy 58
Troy Christian 73, Yellow Springs 61
Twinsburg 54, Cuyahoga Falls 47
Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, Arcanum 51
Uniontown Lake 52, N. Can. Hoover 48
Van Buren 58, McComb 40
Van Wert Lincolnview 51, Columbus Grove 41
Vandalia Butler 70, W. Carrollton 40
Versailles 55, Ft. Recovery 48
Vincent Warren 59, Jackson 45
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 55, Newton Local 50
Wapakoneta 59, Lima Bath 37
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53
Waterford 101, Stewart Federal Hocking 34
Wauseon 47, Archbold 40
Waverly 75, Portsmouth W. 73
Wellington 67, LaGrange Keystone 53
West Salem Northwestern High School 75, Apple Creek Waynedale 48
Westerville N. 63, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52
Westerville S. 56, Westerville Cent. 26
Wheelersburg 60, Lucasville Valley 35
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58, Holland Springfield 47
Williamsburg 62, Batavia Clermont NE 39
Willoughby S. 49, Chagrin Falls Kenston 43
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Franklin Furnace Green 55
Wilmington 44, Greenfield McClain 38
Windham 74, Southington Chalker 72
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Shadyside 62
Wooster 66, Mt. Vernon 35
Worthington Christian 49, W. Jefferson 35
Xenia 68, Greenville 65
Youngs. Mooney 51, Steubenville 42
Youngs. Ursuline 76, Youngs. East 74, OT
Youngs. Valley Christian 52, Warren JFK 49
Zanesville 48, Warsaw River View 26
Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Cambridge 42
Culver Academy Tournament
First Round
Culver Academy, Ind. 49, Collins Western Reserve 42
Jaguar Tournament
Cols. Bexley 66, Circleville 45
Cols. Wellington 76, Cols. Horizon Science 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Akr. Hoban vs. Parma Padua, ppd. to Jan 31.
Spring. NE vs. W. Liberty-Salem, ccd.
Waynesfield-Goshen vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.
Girls Basketball
Antwerp 38, Hicksville 37
Ashland Crestview 65, Ashland Mapleton 58
Cardington-Lincoln 62, Howard E. Knox 27
Cin. NW 47, Cin. Hughes 26
Cin. Sycamore 48, Cin. Colerain 33
Cle. E. Tech 109, Cle. John Marshall 67
Cle. JFK 41, Cle. Rhodes 12
Collins Western Reserve 38, New London 31
Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Briggs 9
Cols. Centennial 52, Cols. East 13
Cols. Independence 52, Cols. Marion-Franklin 20
Cols. Linden McKinley 64, Cols. Mifflin 54
Cols. Northland 81, Cols. Beechcroft 19
Cols. South 49, Cols. Walnut Ridge 31
Defiance Ayersville 42, Edgerton 29
Delaware Buckeye Valley 59, Galion 23
Delaware Christian 51, Shekinah Christian 42
Dublin Jerome 45, Worthington Kilbourne 44
Fredericktown 42, Sparta Highland 33
Galion Northmor 45, Centerburg 44
Grove City Cent. Crossing 52, Galloway Westland 30
Groveport Madison Christian 50, Tree of Life 32
Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Sherwood Fairview 48
Hilliard Darby 49, Delaware Hayes 30
Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 32, Ohio Deaf 15
Lou. Mercy, Ky. 46, Tol. Rogers 41
Marion Pleasant 53, Marion Harding 42
Marysville 40, Hilliard Davidson 37
Monroeville 51, Greenwich S. Cent. 32
Montpelier 55, W. Unity Hilltop 30
Napoleon 43, Bowling Green 28
New Albany 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 28
Newark Cath. 55, Heath 23
Norwalk St. Paul 62, Plymouth 21
Perrysburg 79, Maumee 26
Pettisville 35, Edon 27
Pickerington Cent. 58, Gahanna Lincoln 37
Pickerington N. 61, Grove City 41
Pioneer N. Central 29, Gorham Fayette 27
Reynoldsburg 46, Lancaster 28
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 52, Tol. Maumee Valley 46
Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Millersport 10
Sunbury Big Walnut 52, Groveport-Madison 31
Sylvania Northview 49, Sylvania Southview 32
Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 56, Ohio Valley Christian 10
Thomas Worthington 60, Hilliard Bradley 54
Westerville N. 37, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15
Westerville S. 53, Westerville Cent. 36
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Holland Springfield 35
Culver Academy Tournament
Culver Academy, Ind. 51, Hudson WRA 36
Jaguar Tournament
Cols. Ready 44, Cols. Bexley 35
Cols. Wellington 61, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Canal Winchester vs. Newark, ppd. to Jan 25.