Posted on by

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 21

, ,

Boys Basketball

Akr. Buchtel 93, Akr. North 39

Akr. Coventry 95, Mogadore Field 61

Akr. Firestone 61, Akr. Garfield 57

Akr. Kenmore 80, Akr. East 54

Akr. Springfield 51, Ravenna 42

Albany Alexander 73, McArthur Vinton County 71

Alliance 59, Can. South 39

Alliance Marlington 57, Carrollton 43

Anna 66, Houston 48

Ansonia 65, New Paris National Trail 43

Ashland 62, Mansfield Madison 60

Atwater Waterloo 66, Ravenna SE 48

Austintown Fitch 62, Youngs. Liberty 57, OT

Avon 70, Olmsted Falls 67

Avon Lake 54, N. Olmsted 52

Bainbridge Paint Valley 60, Southeastern 45

Barberton 55, Richfield Revere 54

Batavia 66, New Richmond 49

Batavia Amelia 48, Norwood 43

Beachwood 62, Painesville Harvey 53

Beavercreek 56, Miamisburg 54

Bellefontaine 42, Spring. Shawnee 28

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Spring. Greenon 39, OT

Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 53

Beloit W. Branch 49, Minerva 43

Belpre 57, Wahama, W.Va. 50

Berea-Midpark 44, Westlake 34

Berlin Center Western Reserve 70, Lowellville 51

Berlin Hiland 68, Newcomerstown 54

Bethel-Tate 54, Georgetown 35

Bidwell River Valley 64, Nelsonville-York 38

Bluffton 66, Paulding 47

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Hudson 42

Bristol 81, Newbury 29

Brookville 39, Day. Oakwood 36

Brunswick 61, Mentor 48

Bryan 50, Swanton 41

Bucyrus Wynford 73, Bucyrus 60

Burton Berkshire 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 42

Canfield S. Range 58, New Middletown Spring. 39

Carlisle 36, Camden Preble Shawnee 33

Centerville 43, Lebanon 35

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Wickliffe 61

Chillicothe 69, Washington C.H. 51

Chillicothe Unioto 44, Piketon 41

Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Chillicothe Huntington 49

Cin. Anderson 61, Milford 57

Cin. Christian 63, Lockland 43

Cin. Clark Montessori 47, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45

Cin. Hughes 60, Cin. Woodward 52

Cin. Mariemont 50, Cin. Madeira 35

Cin. Moeller 58, Cin. St. Xavier 38

Cin. Oak Hills 51, Hamilton 43

Cin. Princeton 53, Middletown 40

Cin. Seven Hills 63, Cin. Country Day 59

Cin. Shroder 69, Cin. Western Hills 60

Cin. Summit Country Day 50, Cin. N. College Hill 42

Cin. Sycamore 47, Cin. Colerain 43

Cin. Taft 82, Cin. Aiken 57

Cin. Turpin 58, Loveland 52

Cin. Walnut Hills 60, Cin. Glen Este 51

Cin. Withrow 58, Kings Mills Kings 29

Circleville Logan Elm 55, Baltimore Liberty Union 45

Clayton Northmont 83, Piqua 42

Cle. Benedictine 73, Mentor Lake Cath. 55

Cle. Cent. Cath. 67, Louisville Aquinas 60

Clyde 54, Oak Harbor 52

Cols. Briggs 47, Cols. Africentric 44

Cols. East 59, Cols. Centennial 57

Cols. Eastmoor 78, Cols. West 50

Cols. Grandview Hts. 62, London 47

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 53

Cols. Independence 56, Cols. Marion-Franklin 42

Cols. Mifflin 56, Cols. Linden McKinley 55

Cols. Northland 82, Cols. Beechcroft 64

Cols. Ready 53, Cols. Watterson 50

Cols. South 73, Cols. Walnut Ridge 39

Cols. St. Charles 43, Cols. DeSales 36

Cols. Whetstone 85, Cols. International 45

Columbiana 68, Leetonia 41

Continental 59, Ft. Jennings 41

Convoy Crestview 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 30

Corning Miller 75, Racine Southern 64

Cory-Rawson 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49

Creston Norwayne 56, Doylestown Chippewa 44

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Massillon Tuslaw 46

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Chardon NDCL 52

Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Gates Mills Hawken 44

Dalton 58, Rittman 43

Danville 43, Mansfield Christian 41

Day. Christian 76, Day. Miami Valley 61

Day. Ponitz Tech. 51, Day. Thurgood Marshall 50

Day. Stivers 54, Day. Belmont 51, OT

Defiance 59, Celina 45

Delphos Jefferson 64, Ada 44

Delphos St. John’s 56, Coldwater 41

Dover 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Dresden Tri-Valley 56, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Upper Arlington 59, OT

Dublin Jerome 61, Worthington Kilbourne 54

Elida 52, St. Marys Memorial 42

Elyria 75, Euclid 58

Elyria Cath. 72, Parma Normandy 66

Fayetteville-Perry 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 51

Findlay Liberty-Benton 66, Arlington 45

Frankfort Adena 52, Williamsport Westfall 46

Franklin Middletown Christian 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 45

Ft. Loramie 53, Botkins 34

Gallipolis Gallia 48, Portsmouth 43

Garfield Hts. 82, New Day Academy 54

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Hunting Valley University 61

Genoa Area 55, Tontogany Otsego 30

Germantown Valley View 49, Bellbrook 34

Glouster Trimble 79, Reedsville Eastern 44

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55

Goshen 77, Mt. Orab Western Brown 59

Grafton Midview 57, N. Ridgeville 52

Green 75, Massillon Perry 62

Grove City Cent. Crossing 79, Galloway Westland 69

Groveport-Madison 62, Sunbury Big Walnut 33

Hamilton Ross 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 49

Hamler Patrick Henry 48, Delta 40

Hannibal River 50, St. Clairsville 43

Hanoverton United 81, Columbiana Crestview 69

Hartville Lake Center Christian 53, Garrettsville Garfield 52

Heath 45, Johnstown Northridge 39

Hilliard Bradley 36, Thomas Worthington 29

Hilliard Davidson 47, Marysville 25

Hillsboro 57, Lees Creek E. Clinton 55

Huron 67, Castalia Margaretta 43

Independence 54, Middlefield Cardinal 52

Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41

Jamestown Greeneview 43, Milford Center Fairbanks 39

Kenton 51, Van Wert 43

Kettering Alter 71, Day. Chaminade Julienne 50

Kinsman Badger 60, Vienna Mathews 44

Kirtland 75, Richmond Hts. 72, OT

Lakewood 62, Amherst Steele 61

Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Bloom-Carroll 42

Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Jefferson Area 62

Leesburg Fairfield 71, W. Union 53

Leipsic 66, Vanlue 45

Lewistown Indian Lake 63, Urbana 49

Lexington 73, Bellville Clear Fork 36

Liberty Center 64, Metamora Evergreen 61

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, W. Chester Lakota W. 26

Lima Perry 87, Sidney Lehman 51

Lima Sr. 78, Oregon Clay 68

Lima Temple Christian 73, Ridgeway Ridgemont 56

Linsly, W.Va. 72, Caldwell 49

Lisbon David Anderson 60, Salineville Southern 44

London Madison Plains 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 49

Lorain 83, Bedford 39

Lorain Clearview 67, Fairview 56

Lore City Buckeye Trail 59, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42

Louisville 85, Salem 62

Lucas 52, Kidron Cent. Christian 51, 2OT

Lynchburg-Clay 73, Sardinia Eastern Brown 60

Lyndhurst Brush 76, Madison 67

Magnolia Sandy Valley 70, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 61

Malvern 68, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54

Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Loudonville 55

Maria Stein Marion Local 73, Rockford Parkway 40

Marietta 70, Coshocton 66, OT

Martins Ferry 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 32

Mason 56, Fairfield 45

Massillon Jackson 79, Can. Glenoak 54

Mayfield 51, Eastlake N. 50

McDonald 74, Sebring McKinley 51

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60, Dola Hardin Northern 44

Medina 78, Solon 76

Medina Buckeye 79, Sullivan Black River 44

Medina Highland 65, Kent Roosevelt 51

Middletown Fenwick 38, Day. Carroll 37

Milan Edison 73, Vermilion 68

Millbury Lake 63, Elmore Woodmore 61

Miller City 72, Ottoville 62

Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Mansfield Sr. 53

Mineral Ridge 91, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 78

Minster 48, New Bremen 37

Mogadore 76, Mantua Crestwood 75

Monroe 53, Eaton 47

Morrow Little Miami 57, Oxford Talawanda 44

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42, Arcadia 37

N. Baltimore 73, Pandora-Gilboa 65

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 66, Carey 49

Napoleon 68, Bowling Green 65

New Albany 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 57

New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 47

New Lebanon Dixie 58, Day. Northridge 44

New Lexington 58, Zanesville Maysville 57

New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26

New Philadelphia 64, Byesville Meadowbrook 56

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51, Sycamore Mohawk 44

Newark 57, Canal Winchester 42

Newark Cath. 54, Johnstown-Monroe 38

Newark Licking Valley 40, Granville 39

Newton Falls 46, Rootstown 44

Niles McKinley 53, Warren Howland 48

Northside Christian 51, Granville Christian 46

Northwood 41, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 38

Norton 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 59

Oak Hill 74, McDermott Scioto NW 28

Ohio Deaf 55, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 24

Ontario 79, Willard 32

Orange 54, Geneva 50

Orrville 61, Wooster Triway 49

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Lima Shawnee 59

Parma Hts. Holy Name 83, Bay Village Bay 65

Pataskala Licking Hts. 58, Hebron Lakewood 44

Pemberville Eastwood 62, Bloomdale Elmwood 54

Peninsula Woodridge 69, Streetsboro 66, OT

Perrysburg 79, Maumee 34

Philo 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45

Pickerington Cent. 65, Gahanna Lincoln 49

Pickerington N. 63, Grove City 47

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 48

Poland Seminary 65, Girard 40

Pomeroy Meigs 76, Wellston 44

Portsmouth Clay 45, Beaver Eastern 30

Portsmouth Notre Dame 65, New Boston Glenwood 53

Portsmouth Sciotoville 65, Latham Western 47

Powell Olentangy Liberty 83, Lewis Center Olentangy 67

Proctorville Fairland 89, Chesapeake 23

Rayland Buckeye 72, Bridgeport 49

Reynoldsburg 42, Lancaster 40

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 63, Peebles 61

Rocky River 52, Parma 50

Rossford 61, Fostoria 49

Russia 37, Jackson Center 34

S. Charleston SE 74, Mechanicsburg 32

S. Webster 50, Minford 40

Sandusky 67, Shelby 60

Sandusky Perkins 55, Port Clinton 33

Sandusky St. Mary 78, Fremont St. Joseph 74

Shaker Hts. 75, Strongsville 71

Sidney 68, Fairborn 57

Sidney Fairlawn 81, Covington 52

Smithville 71, Jeromesville Hillsdale 57

Spencerville 41, Harrod Allen E. 32

Spring. Cath. Cent. 68, Cedarville 41

Spring. NW 74, St. Paris Graham 56

Springfield 70, Kettering Fairmont 64

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 56, Cin. McNicholas 45

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 71, Hamilton New Miami 54

St. Henry 61, New Knoxville 51

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 69, Madonna, W.Va. 64

Stow-Munroe Falls 69, N. Royalton 53

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, E. Can. 33

Sylvania Southview 56, Sylvania Northview 49

Tallmadge 64, Aurora 51

Thornville Sheridan 89, Crooksville 53

Tiffin Columbian 53, Norwalk 43

Tipp City Tippecanoe 57, Riverside Stebbins 56

Tol. Bowsher 79, Tol. Woodward 72

Tol. Christian 51, Oregon Stritch 47

Tol. Maumee Valley 61, Gibsonburg 53

Tol. Ottawa Hills 57, Lakeside Danbury 42

Tol. Rogers 69, Tol. Start 52

Tol. St. Francis 89, Fremont Ross 38

Tol. St. John’s 70, Tol. Cent. Cath. 30

Tol. Waite 40, Tol. Scott 17

Tol. Whitmer 57, Findlay 55

Toronto 93, Bowerston Conotton Valley 68

Trenton Edgewood 42, Harrison 37

Trotwood-Madison 98, Troy 58

Troy Christian 73, Yellow Springs 61

Twinsburg 54, Cuyahoga Falls 47

Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, Arcanum 51

Uniontown Lake 52, N. Can. Hoover 48

Van Buren 58, McComb 40

Van Wert Lincolnview 51, Columbus Grove 41

Vandalia Butler 70, W. Carrollton 40

Versailles 55, Ft. Recovery 48

Vincent Warren 59, Jackson 45

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 55, Newton Local 50

Wapakoneta 59, Lima Bath 37

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53

Waterford 101, Stewart Federal Hocking 34

Wauseon 47, Archbold 40

Waverly 75, Portsmouth W. 73

Wellington 67, LaGrange Keystone 53

West Salem Northwestern High School 75, Apple Creek Waynedale 48

Westerville N. 63, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52

Westerville S. 56, Westerville Cent. 26

Wheelersburg 60, Lucasville Valley 35

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58, Holland Springfield 47

Williamsburg 62, Batavia Clermont NE 39

Willoughby S. 49, Chagrin Falls Kenston 43

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Franklin Furnace Green 55

Wilmington 44, Greenfield McClain 38

Windham 74, Southington Chalker 72

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Shadyside 62

Wooster 66, Mt. Vernon 35

Worthington Christian 49, W. Jefferson 35

Xenia 68, Greenville 65

Youngs. Mooney 51, Steubenville 42

Youngs. Ursuline 76, Youngs. East 74, OT

Youngs. Valley Christian 52, Warren JFK 49

Zanesville 48, Warsaw River View 26

Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Cambridge 42

Culver Academy Tournament

First Round

Culver Academy, Ind. 49, Collins Western Reserve 42

Jaguar Tournament

Cols. Bexley 66, Circleville 45

Cols. Wellington 76, Cols. Horizon Science 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Akr. Hoban vs. Parma Padua, ppd. to Jan 31.

Spring. NE vs. W. Liberty-Salem, ccd.

Waynesfield-Goshen vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.

Girls Basketball

Antwerp 38, Hicksville 37

Ashland Crestview 65, Ashland Mapleton 58

Cardington-Lincoln 62, Howard E. Knox 27

Cin. NW 47, Cin. Hughes 26

Cin. Sycamore 48, Cin. Colerain 33

Cle. E. Tech 109, Cle. John Marshall 67

Cle. JFK 41, Cle. Rhodes 12

Collins Western Reserve 38, New London 31

Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Briggs 9

Cols. Centennial 52, Cols. East 13

Cols. Independence 52, Cols. Marion-Franklin 20

Cols. Linden McKinley 64, Cols. Mifflin 54

Cols. Northland 81, Cols. Beechcroft 19

Cols. South 49, Cols. Walnut Ridge 31

Defiance Ayersville 42, Edgerton 29

Delaware Buckeye Valley 59, Galion 23

Delaware Christian 51, Shekinah Christian 42

Dublin Jerome 45, Worthington Kilbourne 44

Fredericktown 42, Sparta Highland 33

Galion Northmor 45, Centerburg 44

Grove City Cent. Crossing 52, Galloway Westland 30

Groveport Madison Christian 50, Tree of Life 32

Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Sherwood Fairview 48

Hilliard Darby 49, Delaware Hayes 30

Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 32, Ohio Deaf 15

Lou. Mercy, Ky. 46, Tol. Rogers 41

Marion Pleasant 53, Marion Harding 42

Marysville 40, Hilliard Davidson 37

Monroeville 51, Greenwich S. Cent. 32

Montpelier 55, W. Unity Hilltop 30

Napoleon 43, Bowling Green 28

New Albany 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 28

Newark Cath. 55, Heath 23

Norwalk St. Paul 62, Plymouth 21

Perrysburg 79, Maumee 26

Pettisville 35, Edon 27

Pickerington Cent. 58, Gahanna Lincoln 37

Pickerington N. 61, Grove City 41

Pioneer N. Central 29, Gorham Fayette 27

Reynoldsburg 46, Lancaster 28

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 52, Tol. Maumee Valley 46

Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Millersport 10

Sunbury Big Walnut 52, Groveport-Madison 31

Sylvania Northview 49, Sylvania Southview 32

Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 56, Ohio Valley Christian 10

Thomas Worthington 60, Hilliard Bradley 54

Westerville N. 37, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15

Westerville S. 53, Westerville Cent. 36

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Holland Springfield 35

Culver Academy Tournament

Culver Academy, Ind. 51, Hudson WRA 36

Jaguar Tournament

Cols. Ready 44, Cols. Bexley 35

Cols. Wellington 61, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Canal Winchester vs. Newark, ppd. to Jan 25.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_basketball-logo-13.jpg
comments powered by Disqus