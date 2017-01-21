Lima area results

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Spencerville 41, Allen East 32
Allen East`3`10`10`9` — `32
Spencerville`8`13`6`14` — `41
Allen East
Spencer Miller 8, Caleb Smelcer 13, Kain Foster 4, C. Kleman 2, Brayden Newland 4, Johnny Brinkman 1. Totals: 13-4-32.
Spencerville
Daniel Corso 5, Gary Schrolucke 3, Dak Prichard 9, Bailey Croft 18, Griffen Croft 2, Jacob Propst 2, Ben Dues 2. Totals: 14-10-41.
3-point goals: AE: Smelcer 2. Spencerville: Schrolucke, B. Croft 2.
Records: AE 6-5, 0-3 NWC; Spencerville 10-3, 4-0 NWC.
Delphos Jefferson 64, Ada 44
At Delphos Jefferson
Ada
Owen Conley 14, Jordan Bailey 10, Connor Frazier 8, Ethan Swaney 5, Seth Evans 3, Jakob Hoschak 2, Mason Klingler 2. Totals: 17–2–44.
Delphos Jefferson
Jace Stockwell 16, Alex Rode 14, Tyler Bratton 9, Drew Reiss 6, Davion Tyson 5, Drake Schmitt 5, Nick Long 4, Kyle Wreede 3, Brenen Auer 2,. Totals: 26–8–64.
Score by quarters:
Ada` 12` 8` 10` 14`–`44
Jefferson` 19` 12` 20` 13`–`64
3-point goals: Jefferson – Stockwell, Bratton, Wreede, Rode; Ada – Conley 4, Bailey 2, Evans, Swaney.
Records: Delphos Jefferson 5-8 (3-1 NWC); Ada 3-10 (0-4 NWC).
JV score: Delphos Jefferson – 52, Ada – 37.
Wapakoneta 59, Bath 37
At Bath
Wapak
Nick Schoonover 12, Kyle Huffman 12, Adam Scott 10, Aaron Good 7, Mike Burton 6, Jace Copeland 5, Gage Schenk 3, Nate Schroer 2, Ryan Carrico 2. Totals: 18–17–59.
Bath
Chad Frye 16, Ryan Gossard 5, Devon Kinyon 5, Kaden Sullivan 5, Harrison Gough 4, Jeremiah Bolon 2. Totals: 14–8–37.
Score by quarters:
Wapak` 20` 6` 17` 16`–`59
Bath` 5` 9` 12` 11`–`37
3-point goals: Wapak – Schoonover 4, Good, Huffman; Bath – Gossard.
Records: Wapak 13-1 (4-0 WBL); Bath 3-9 (0-4 WBL).
JV score: Bath – 43, Wapak – 37.
Perry 80, Lehman Catholic 51
At Perry
Lehman Catholic
Kameron Lee 22, Dylan Arnold 9, Jared Rourke 8, Elliott Gilardi 4, Seth Sargent 4, Logan Richard 2, Bryce Kennedy 2. Totals: 14–2–51.
Perry
Kobe Glover 25, Plummie Gardner 19, Jakoby Lane-Harvey 14, Jamal Whiteside 8, Lamonte’ Nichols 8, Orion Monford 6, Louis Hoersten 5, Logan Dray 2. Totals: 32–5–80.
Score by quarters:
Lehman Catholic` 11` 14` 18` 8`–`51
Perry` 25` 29` 21` 12`–`80
3-point goals: Perry – Gardner 5, Hoersten; Lehman Catholic – Lee 4, Rourke 2, Arnold.
Records: Perry 10-3 (4-0 NWCC); Lehman Catholic 4-7 (2-2 NWCC).
Ottawa-Glandorf 72,
Shawnee 59
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Shawnee
Sean McDonald 13, Ray Manley 13, Johnny Caprella 10, Zayne Wilkerson 8, Zarian Graves 6, Riley Rosado 4, Sheridan O’Neal 3, Jared Thomas 2. Totals: 23–10–59.
Ottawa-Glandorf
Bryce Schroeder 17, Jake Dible 16, Owen Heigel 14, Jay Kaufman 13, Ethan White 5, Chad Duling 3, Connor Niese 2, Trevor Siefker 2. Totals: 24–18–72.
Score by quarters:
Shawnee` 8` 11` 19` 21`–`59
OG` 20` 11` 23` 18`–`72
3-point goals: OG – Schroeder 4, Duling, White; Shawnee – McDonald 2, Manley.
Records: OG 16-1 (4-0 WBL); Shawnee 8-5 (2-2 WBL).
JV score: OG – 57, Shawnee – 55.
Lima Senior 78, Oregon Clay 68
At Oregon Clay
Lima Senior
Javier Quinnenos 22, Jarius Ward 19, Marquis Coleman 12, Bryan Miller 8, Keaton Upshaw 5, D’Niyae Morris 5, Amihr Curtis 4, Deandre Williams 3, . Totals: 27–15–78.
Oregon Clay
Clark 15, Aiton 15, Kiss 14, Novak 10, Wamer 9, Calkins 5. Totals: 24–13–68.
Score by quarters:
Lima Senior` 18` 29` 14` 17`–`78
Oregon Clay` 16` 17` 18` 17`–`68
3-point goals: Lima Senior – Quinnenos 6, Coleman 2, Ward; Oregon Clay – Clark 3, Aiton 2, Wamer, Novak.
Records: Lima Senior 6-5 (4-3 TRAC); Oregon Clay1-12 (0-4).
JV score: Lima Senior – 67, Oregon Clay – 60.
Temple Christian 73, Ridgemont 56
At Temple Christian
Ridgemont
Stover 21, Sparks 14, Jenkins 6, Smith 6, McKinley 5, Salinas 2, Bennett 2. Totals: 24–3–54.
Temple Christian
Brody Bowman 32, Noah Howell 15, Ty Callahan 12, Taran Zwiebel 6, DJ Clay 3, Adrian Williams 3, Oscar Rojo 2. Totals: 20–22–43.
Score by quarters:
Ridgemont` 16` 13` 13` 14`–`56
Temple Christian` 16` 12` 20` 25`–`73
3-point goals: Temple Christian – Bowman 5, Howell 3, Zwiebel 2, Williams; Ridgemont – Stover 2, Sparks 2, McKinley.
Records: Temple Christian 6-6 (3-1 NWCC); Ridgemont 3-10.
JV score: Ridgemont – 54, Temple Christian – 43.
Versailles 55, Fort Recovery 48
At Fort Recovery
Versailles
AJ Ahrens 18, Keaton McEldowney 16, Justin Ahrens 9, Connor Custenborder 5, Alex Wendel 3, Austin Knaoke 2, Cole Niekamp 2. Totals: 23–8–55.
Fort Recovery
Caleb Martin 13, Payton Juttle 11, Matt Bihn 7, Micaiah Cox 7, Jason Roessner 5, Cade Wendel 3, Ryan Braun 2. Totals: 16–10–48.
Score by quarters:
Versailles` 10` 12` 13` 20`–`55
Fort Recovery` 10` 15` 14` 9`–`48
3-point goals: Versailles – Wendel; Fort Recovery – Juttle 2, Wendel, Cox, Bihn, Martin.
Records: Versailles 13-1 (5-0 MAC); Fort Recovery 9-2 (3-1 MAC).
JV score: Versailles – 53, Fort Recovery – 23.
Leipsic 66, Vanlue 45
At Leipsic
Vanlue
Troy Ward 17, Caleb Bonham 10, Lake Saunderhaus 7, Treg Price 7, Jacob Kloepfer 4. Totals: 16–3–45.
Leipsic
Grant Schroeder 15, Grant Rader 12, Cole Rieman 8, Hunter Meyer 8, Chase Dunham 5, Dylan Schroeder 5, Jordan Berger 5, Alec Schroeder 4, Hunter Morman 2, Reese Mangas 2. Totals: 28–6–66.
Score by quarters:
Vanlue` 9` 7` 17` 12`–`45
Leipsic` 19` 14` 15` 18`–`66
3-point goals: Leipsic – G. Schroeder 3, Dunham; Vanlue – Ward 5, Saunderhaus 2, Price 2, Kloepfer.
Records: Leipsic 8-4 (5-1 BVC), Vanlue 1-11 (0-6 BVC).
Fort Loramie 53, Botkins 34
At Fort Loramie
Botkins
Luke Bergman 21, Elliot Goubeaux 3, Spencer Heuker 3, Ethan Butcher 3, Byce Metz 2, Alex Bergman 2. Totals: 3–34.
Fort Loramie
Dillon Braun 16, Tyler Siegel 14, Austin Siegel 7, Evan Berning 6, Cody Gasson 5, Nick Brandewie 3, Devin Wehrman 2. Totals: 7–53.
Score by quarters:
Botkins` 8` 9` 8` 9`–`34
Fort Loramie` 12` 14` 16` 11`–`53
3-point goals: Fort Loramie – Braun 4, Gasson, Brandewie; Botkins – L. Bergman 4, Goubeaux, Heuker, Butcher.
Records: Fort Loramie 11-2; Botkins 4-10.
JV score: Fort Loramie – 51, Botkins – 10.
Kenton 51, Van Wert 43
At Van Wert
Kenton
Thomas Phillips 17, Hunter Phillips 14, Jaron Sharp 11, Trent Hites 6, Brady Donnelly 2, Tye Sherman 1. Totals: 17–12–51.
Van Wert
Nate Place 17, Dylan Lautzenheiser 12, Drew Bagley 9, Blake Henry 3, Nick Gutierrez 2. Totals: 17–9–43.
Score by quarters:
Kenton` 9` 11` 14` 17`–`51
Van Wert` 11` 12` 10` 10`–`43
3-point goals: Kenton – Sharp 2, Hites 2, T. Phillips; Team B – Name x.
Records: Kenton 6-5; Van Wert 6-6.
JV score: Van Wert – 50, Kenton – 26.
Minster 48, New Bremen 37
At Minster
New Bremen
Tate Myers 12, Nolan Bornhorst 9, Luke Vonderhaar 5, Koby Paul 4, Eric Bowers 3, Garrett Doherty 2, Andrew Bowers 2. Totals: 15–5–37.
Minster
Aaron Ernst 12, Jared Huelsman 11, Isaac Schmiesing 9, Jarod Schulze 7, Cody Frericks 4, Bryce Schmiesing 2, Isaac Dorsten 2, Mike Ketner 1. Totals: 12–21–48.
Score by quarters:
New Bremen` 5` 8` 9` 15`–`37
Minster` 12` 12` 5` 19`–`48
3-point goals: Minster – Ernst, Huelsman, I. Schmiesing; New Bremen – Bornhorst, Bowers.
Records: Minster 6-5 (2-2 MAC); New Bremen 0-11 (0-4 MAC).
JV score: Minster – 34, New Bremen – 27.
Delphos St John’s 56, Coldwater 41
at Delphos St John’s
Coldwater
Cole Frilling 13, Derek Albers 8, Marcus Bruns 7, Dylan Thobe 6, Neal Muhlenkamp 3, Nathan Grunden 2, Jacob Wenning 2 Totals: 16–7–41
Delphos St John’s
Kreeger 18, Rode 11, Saine 10, Wurst 8, Warnecke 6, Cocuzza 3 Totals: 19–11–56
Score by quarters:
Coldwater `7`6`11`17`—`41
DSJ `12`17`14`13`—`56
3-point goals: Coldwater – Muhlenkamp 1, Frilling 1 ; Delphos St Johns – Saine 3, Wurst 1, Cocuzza 1, Warnecke 1, Rode 1
Records: Delphos St Johns 8-3 (3-2 MAC) Coldwater 5-6 (2-2 MAC)
JV score: Delphos St John’s 44, Coldwater 32
Upper Scioto Valley 60,
Hardin Northern 44
at Upper Scioto Valley
Hardin Northern
Zachary Wilhelm 19, Shawn Weihrauch 12, Bradlee Watts 7, Logan Lease 6 Totals: 17–5–44.
Upper Scioto Valley
Chase Rose 23, Trevor Dotson 14, Wyatt Daniels 12, Brady Hipsher 6, Wayne Lowery 3, Quinn Sanders 2 Totals: 31–3–60
Score by quarters:
HN `6`16`15`7`—`44
USV `28`8`10`14`—`60
3-point goals: Hardin Nothern – Wilhelm 3, Weihrauch 2 ; Upper Scioto Valley – Daniels 4, Lowery 1,
Records: Upper Scioto Valley 10-3 (3-1)
Lincolnview 51, Columbus Grove 41
at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove
Roney 13, Grothaus 10, Tabler 6, Clymer 4, Schroeder 3, Malsam 3, Selby 2 Totals: 16–6–41
Lincolnview
Chayten Overholt 14, Caden Ringwald 12, Tristian Miller 8, Ryan Rager 7, Ethan Kemler 6, Zane Miller 2, Isiac Bowersock Totals: 19–6–51.
Score by quarters:
CG `12`8`9`12`—`41
Lincolnview `12`18`9`12`—`51
3-point goals: Columbus Grove – Grothaus 1, Schroeder 1, Clymer 1 ; Lincolnview – Overholt 3,T. Miller 2, Ringwald 2
Miller City 72, Ottoville 62
at Miller City
Ottoville
N. Moorman 31, L. Kemper 15, A. Schimmoeller 6, Z. Martin 6, D. Fisher 4 Totals: 20–15–62
Miller City
M. Kuhlman 26, Schimmoeller 12, J. Kuhlman 10, N. Otto 9, M. Gable 7, J. Snyder 4, L. Lammers 4 Totals: 26–13–72
Score by quarters:
Ottoville `17`17`18`10`—`62
Miller City `21`17`17`17`—`72
3-point goals: Ottoville – Kemper 2, Moorman 2, Martin 2, Schimmoeller 1 ; Miller City – M. Kuhlman 5, Gable 1, Otto 1
Records: Ottoville 7-6 (1-2 PCL), 9-3 (4-0 PCL)
Elida 52, St. Marys 42
at St Marys
Elida
Daniel Unruh 18, Baylen Stinson 13, Donte Johnson 9, Isaac McAdams 7, Drew Sarno 3, Calan Henderson 2 Totals: 19–9–52
St Marys
Sam Young 13, Austin Wilker 13, Derek Jay 7, Jacob Grannan 4, Colin Clements 3, Braeden Dunlap 2 Totals: 15–4–42
Score by quarters:
Elida `10`17`7`18`—`52
St Marys `7`12`18`5`—`42
3-point goals: Elida – Unruh 4, Sarno 1 ; St Marys – Wilker 3, Young 3, Clements 1, Jay 1
Continental 59, Fort Jennings 41
at Fort Jennings
Continental
Wade Stauffer 25, Trevor Williamson 9, Jacob Williams 8, Caleb Olds 6, Tyler Brecht 4, Chris Potts 3, Nick States 2, C. Mason 2 Totals: 21–15–59
Fort Jennings
Ian Finn 15, Horstman 12, Wehri 6, Austin Luebrecht 3, Luke Trentman 2, Connor Stechschulte 2, Logan Hardeman 1 Totals: 13–11–41
Score by quarters:
Continental `15`16`9`19`—`59
FJ `12`9`10`10`—`41
3-point goals: Continental – Potts 1, Stauffer 1 ; Fort Jennings – Finn 2, Luebrecht 1 Wehri 1
Records: Continental 7-5
JV score: Fort Jennings 50, Continental 41
Marion Local 73, Parkway 40
at Marion Local
Parkway
Caleb Kinney 13, Mason Baxter 11, Nick Hawk 6, Jack Wehe 5, Logan Huff 2, Justin Barna 2, Jeremy Feldes 1 Totals: 12–13–40
Marion Local
Kyle Koenig 19, Nathan Bruns 9, Tyler Prenger 8, Tyler Mescher 8, Jack Buening 7, Matt Kahlig 5, Ryan Thobe 5, Colin Everman 4, Trent Bohman 2, Nick Tangeman 2, Matt Rethman 2, Sam Huelsman 2 Totals: 27–12–73
Score by quarters:
Parkway `8`12`8`12`—`40
ML `19`15`21`18`—`73
3-point goals: Parkway – Baxter 3 ; Marion Local – Koenig 3, Prenger 2, Buening 1, Kahlig 1
Bluffton 66, Paulding 47
at Paulding
Bluffton
Luke Denecker 15, Gabe Denecker 14, Kaleb Jefferson 12, Zane Myers 8, Trevor Bassitt 7, Dakota Bricker 5, Colin Phillips 3, Cole Fruchey 2 Totals: 24–12–66
Paulding
Marcus Miller 8, Jaret Miller 7, Griffin Harder 6, Flechter Cook 6, Cameron Doster 5, Ethan Rhonehouse 4, Preston Ingol 4, Carson Shull 3, Kameron Echols 2, Logan Bradford 2 Totals: 19–5–47
Score by quarters:
Bluffton `14`15`15`22`—`66
Paulding `11`5`17`14`—`47
3-point goals: Bluffton – G. Denecker 2, L. Denecker 2, Bricker 1, Bassitt 1 ; Paulding – Cook 2, Shull 1, Miller 1
Records: Bluffton 6-6 (2-1 NWC), Paulding 4-9 ( 2-2 NWC)
JV score: Paulding 46, Bluffton 40
St Henry 61, New Knoxville 51
at New Knoxville
St Henry
Tyler Schlarman 21, Parker Link 10, Mitch Schwiterman 9, Ryan Luttmer 9, Ryan Bruening 5, Blake Hoying 4, Curtis Uhlenhake 3 Totals: 24–18–61
New Knoxville
Nick Topp 19, Jonah Lageman 11, Nathan Tinnerman 9, Nick Thobe 6, Jack Bartholomew 4, Nathan Merges 2 Totals: 23–11–51
Score by quarters:
SH `15`15`13`18`—`61
NK `3`13`11`24`—`51
3-point goals: St Henry – Schlarman 1, Link 1, Schwiterman 1, Luttmer 1, Uhlenhake 1 ; New Knoxville – Topp 3, Lageman 3
From Thursday
High Schools
Girls Basketball
Riverdale 65, Leipsic 47
at Leipsic
Riverdale
J. Taylor 19, S. Holderman 18, R. Frey 10, L. Wright 10, B. Vandenbo 8 Totals: 32–3–65
Leipsic
K. Meyer 17, B. Gerderman 8, H. Lammers 7, C. Rigel 6. A Haselman 4, P.Henry 3, M.Niese 2 Totals: 20–9–47
Score by quarters:
Riverdale `16`16`18`15`—`65
Leipsic `16`6`10`15`—`47
3-point goals: Riverdale – Taylor 1, Frey 1 ; Leipsic – Meyer 1, Lammers 1