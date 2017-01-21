Posted on by

Lima area results

,

High Schools

Boys Basketball

Spencerville 41, Allen East 32

Allen East`3`10`10`9` — `32

Spencerville`8`13`6`14` — `41

Allen East

Spencer Miller 8, Caleb Smelcer 13, Kain Foster 4, C. Kleman 2, Brayden Newland 4, Johnny Brinkman 1. Totals: 13-4-32.

Spencerville

Daniel Corso 5, Gary Schrolucke 3, Dak Prichard 9, Bailey Croft 18, Griffen Croft 2, Jacob Propst 2, Ben Dues 2. Totals: 14-10-41.

3-point goals: AE: Smelcer 2. Spencerville: Schrolucke, B. Croft 2.

Records: AE 6-5, 0-3 NWC; Spencerville 10-3, 4-0 NWC.

Delphos Jefferson 64, Ada 44

At Delphos Jefferson

Ada

Owen Conley 14, Jordan Bailey 10, Connor Frazier 8, Ethan Swaney 5, Seth Evans 3, Jakob Hoschak 2, Mason Klingler 2. Totals: 17–2–44.

Delphos Jefferson

Jace Stockwell 16, Alex Rode 14, Tyler Bratton 9, Drew Reiss 6, Davion Tyson 5, Drake Schmitt 5, Nick Long 4, Kyle Wreede 3, Brenen Auer 2,. Totals: 26–8–64.

Score by quarters:

Ada` 12` 8` 10` 14`–`44

Jefferson` 19` 12` 20` 13`–`64

3-point goals: Jefferson – Stockwell, Bratton, Wreede, Rode; Ada – Conley 4, Bailey 2, Evans, Swaney.

Records: Delphos Jefferson 5-8 (3-1 NWC); Ada 3-10 (0-4 NWC).

JV score: Delphos Jefferson – 52, Ada – 37.

Wapakoneta 59, Bath 37

At Bath

Wapak

Nick Schoonover 12, Kyle Huffman 12, Adam Scott 10, Aaron Good 7, Mike Burton 6, Jace Copeland 5, Gage Schenk 3, Nate Schroer 2, Ryan Carrico 2. Totals: 18–17–59.

Bath

Chad Frye 16, Ryan Gossard 5, Devon Kinyon 5, Kaden Sullivan 5, Harrison Gough 4, Jeremiah Bolon 2. Totals: 14–8–37.

Score by quarters:

Wapak` 20` 6` 17` 16`–`59

Bath` 5` 9` 12` 11`–`37

3-point goals: Wapak – Schoonover 4, Good, Huffman; Bath – Gossard.

Records: Wapak 13-1 (4-0 WBL); Bath 3-9 (0-4 WBL).

JV score: Bath – 43, Wapak – 37.

Perry 80, Lehman Catholic 51

At Perry

Lehman Catholic

Kameron Lee 22, Dylan Arnold 9, Jared Rourke 8, Elliott Gilardi 4, Seth Sargent 4, Logan Richard 2, Bryce Kennedy 2. Totals: 14–2–51.

Perry

Kobe Glover 25, Plummie Gardner 19, Jakoby Lane-Harvey 14, Jamal Whiteside 8, Lamonte’ Nichols 8, Orion Monford 6, Louis Hoersten 5, Logan Dray 2. Totals: 32–5–80.

Score by quarters:

Lehman Catholic` 11` 14` 18` 8`–`51

Perry` 25` 29` 21` 12`–`80

3-point goals: Perry – Gardner 5, Hoersten; Lehman Catholic – Lee 4, Rourke 2, Arnold.

Records: Perry 10-3 (4-0 NWCC); Lehman Catholic 4-7 (2-2 NWCC).

Ottawa-Glandorf 72,

Shawnee 59

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Shawnee

Sean McDonald 13, Ray Manley 13, Johnny Caprella 10, Zayne Wilkerson 8, Zarian Graves 6, Riley Rosado 4, Sheridan O’Neal 3, Jared Thomas 2. Totals: 23–10–59.

Ottawa-Glandorf

Bryce Schroeder 17, Jake Dible 16, Owen Heigel 14, Jay Kaufman 13, Ethan White 5, Chad Duling 3, Connor Niese 2, Trevor Siefker 2. Totals: 24–18–72.

Score by quarters:

Shawnee` 8` 11` 19` 21`–`59

OG` 20` 11` 23` 18`–`72

3-point goals: OG – Schroeder 4, Duling, White; Shawnee – McDonald 2, Manley.

Records: OG 16-1 (4-0 WBL); Shawnee 8-5 (2-2 WBL).

JV score: OG – 57, Shawnee – 55.

Lima Senior 78, Oregon Clay 68

At Oregon Clay

Lima Senior

Javier Quinnenos 22, Jarius Ward 19, Marquis Coleman 12, Bryan Miller 8, Keaton Upshaw 5, D’Niyae Morris 5, Amihr Curtis 4, Deandre Williams 3, . Totals: 27–15–78.

Oregon Clay

Clark 15, Aiton 15, Kiss 14, Novak 10, Wamer 9, Calkins 5. Totals: 24–13–68.

Score by quarters:

Lima Senior` 18` 29` 14` 17`–`78

Oregon Clay` 16` 17` 18` 17`–`68

3-point goals: Lima Senior – Quinnenos 6, Coleman 2, Ward; Oregon Clay – Clark 3, Aiton 2, Wamer, Novak.

Records: Lima Senior 6-5 (4-3 TRAC); Oregon Clay1-12 (0-4).

JV score: Lima Senior – 67, Oregon Clay – 60.

Temple Christian 73, Ridgemont 56

At Temple Christian

Ridgemont

Stover 21, Sparks 14, Jenkins 6, Smith 6, McKinley 5, Salinas 2, Bennett 2. Totals: 24–3–54.

Temple Christian

Brody Bowman 32, Noah Howell 15, Ty Callahan 12, Taran Zwiebel 6, DJ Clay 3, Adrian Williams 3, Oscar Rojo 2. Totals: 20–22–43.

Score by quarters:

Ridgemont` 16` 13` 13` 14`–`56

Temple Christian` 16` 12` 20` 25`–`73

3-point goals: Temple Christian – Bowman 5, Howell 3, Zwiebel 2, Williams; Ridgemont – Stover 2, Sparks 2, McKinley.

Records: Temple Christian 6-6 (3-1 NWCC); Ridgemont 3-10.

JV score: Ridgemont – 54, Temple Christian – 43.

Versailles 55, Fort Recovery 48

At Fort Recovery

Versailles

AJ Ahrens 18, Keaton McEldowney 16, Justin Ahrens 9, Connor Custenborder 5, Alex Wendel 3, Austin Knaoke 2, Cole Niekamp 2. Totals: 23–8–55.

Fort Recovery

Caleb Martin 13, Payton Juttle 11, Matt Bihn 7, Micaiah Cox 7, Jason Roessner 5, Cade Wendel 3, Ryan Braun 2. Totals: 16–10–48.

Score by quarters:

Versailles` 10` 12` 13` 20`–`55

Fort Recovery` 10` 15` 14` 9`–`48

3-point goals: Versailles – Wendel; Fort Recovery – Juttle 2, Wendel, Cox, Bihn, Martin.

Records: Versailles 13-1 (5-0 MAC); Fort Recovery 9-2 (3-1 MAC).

JV score: Versailles – 53, Fort Recovery – 23.

Leipsic 66, Vanlue 45

At Leipsic

Vanlue

Troy Ward 17, Caleb Bonham 10, Lake Saunderhaus 7, Treg Price 7, Jacob Kloepfer 4. Totals: 16–3–45.

Leipsic

Grant Schroeder 15, Grant Rader 12, Cole Rieman 8, Hunter Meyer 8, Chase Dunham 5, Dylan Schroeder 5, Jordan Berger 5, Alec Schroeder 4, Hunter Morman 2, Reese Mangas 2. Totals: 28–6–66.

Score by quarters:

Vanlue` 9` 7` 17` 12`–`45

Leipsic` 19` 14` 15` 18`–`66

3-point goals: Leipsic – G. Schroeder 3, Dunham; Vanlue – Ward 5, Saunderhaus 2, Price 2, Kloepfer.

Records: Leipsic 8-4 (5-1 BVC), Vanlue 1-11 (0-6 BVC).

Fort Loramie 53, Botkins 34

At Fort Loramie

Botkins

Luke Bergman 21, Elliot Goubeaux 3, Spencer Heuker 3, Ethan Butcher 3, Byce Metz 2, Alex Bergman 2. Totals: 3–34.

Fort Loramie

Dillon Braun 16, Tyler Siegel 14, Austin Siegel 7, Evan Berning 6, Cody Gasson 5, Nick Brandewie 3, Devin Wehrman 2. Totals: 7–53.

Score by quarters:

Botkins` 8` 9` 8` 9`–`34

Fort Loramie` 12` 14` 16` 11`–`53

3-point goals: Fort Loramie – Braun 4, Gasson, Brandewie; Botkins – L. Bergman 4, Goubeaux, Heuker, Butcher.

Records: Fort Loramie 11-2; Botkins 4-10.

JV score: Fort Loramie – 51, Botkins – 10.

Kenton 51, Van Wert 43

At Van Wert

Kenton

Thomas Phillips 17, Hunter Phillips 14, Jaron Sharp 11, Trent Hites 6, Brady Donnelly 2, Tye Sherman 1. Totals: 17–12–51.

Van Wert

Nate Place 17, Dylan Lautzenheiser 12, Drew Bagley 9, Blake Henry 3, Nick Gutierrez 2. Totals: 17–9–43.

Score by quarters:

Kenton` 9` 11` 14` 17`–`51

Van Wert` 11` 12` 10` 10`–`43

3-point goals: Kenton – Sharp 2, Hites 2, T. Phillips; Team B – Name x.

Records: Kenton 6-5; Van Wert 6-6.

JV score: Van Wert – 50, Kenton – 26.

Minster 48, New Bremen 37

At Minster

New Bremen

Tate Myers 12, Nolan Bornhorst 9, Luke Vonderhaar 5, Koby Paul 4, Eric Bowers 3, Garrett Doherty 2, Andrew Bowers 2. Totals: 15–5–37.

Minster

Aaron Ernst 12, Jared Huelsman 11, Isaac Schmiesing 9, Jarod Schulze 7, Cody Frericks 4, Bryce Schmiesing 2, Isaac Dorsten 2, Mike Ketner 1. Totals: 12–21–48.

Score by quarters:

New Bremen` 5` 8` 9` 15`–`37

Minster` 12` 12` 5` 19`–`48

3-point goals: Minster – Ernst, Huelsman, I. Schmiesing; New Bremen – Bornhorst, Bowers.

Records: Minster 6-5 (2-2 MAC); New Bremen 0-11 (0-4 MAC).

JV score: Minster – 34, New Bremen – 27.

Delphos St John’s 56, Coldwater 41

at Delphos St John’s

Coldwater

Cole Frilling 13, Derek Albers 8, Marcus Bruns 7, Dylan Thobe 6, Neal Muhlenkamp 3, Nathan Grunden 2, Jacob Wenning 2 Totals: 16–7–41

Delphos St John’s

Kreeger 18, Rode 11, Saine 10, Wurst 8, Warnecke 6, Cocuzza 3 Totals: 19–11–56

Score by quarters:

Coldwater `7`6`11`17`—`41

DSJ `12`17`14`13`—`56

3-point goals: Coldwater – Muhlenkamp 1, Frilling 1 ; Delphos St Johns – Saine 3, Wurst 1, Cocuzza 1, Warnecke 1, Rode 1

Records: Delphos St Johns 8-3 (3-2 MAC) Coldwater 5-6 (2-2 MAC)

JV score: Delphos St John’s 44, Coldwater 32

Upper Scioto Valley 60,

Hardin Northern 44

at Upper Scioto Valley

Hardin Northern

Zachary Wilhelm 19, Shawn Weihrauch 12, Bradlee Watts 7, Logan Lease 6 Totals: 17–5–44.

Upper Scioto Valley

Chase Rose 23, Trevor Dotson 14, Wyatt Daniels 12, Brady Hipsher 6, Wayne Lowery 3, Quinn Sanders 2 Totals: 31–3–60

Score by quarters:

HN `6`16`15`7`—`44

USV `28`8`10`14`—`60

3-point goals: Hardin Nothern – Wilhelm 3, Weihrauch 2 ; Upper Scioto Valley – Daniels 4, Lowery 1,

Records: Upper Scioto Valley 10-3 (3-1)

Lincolnview 51, Columbus Grove 41

at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove

Roney 13, Grothaus 10, Tabler 6, Clymer 4, Schroeder 3, Malsam 3, Selby 2 Totals: 16–6–41

Lincolnview

Chayten Overholt 14, Caden Ringwald 12, Tristian Miller 8, Ryan Rager 7, Ethan Kemler 6, Zane Miller 2, Isiac Bowersock Totals: 19–6–51.

Score by quarters:

CG `12`8`9`12`—`41

Lincolnview `12`18`9`12`—`51

3-point goals: Columbus Grove – Grothaus 1, Schroeder 1, Clymer 1 ; Lincolnview – Overholt 3,T. Miller 2, Ringwald 2

Miller City 72, Ottoville 62

at Miller City

Ottoville

N. Moorman 31, L. Kemper 15, A. Schimmoeller 6, Z. Martin 6, D. Fisher 4 Totals: 20–15–62

Miller City

M. Kuhlman 26, Schimmoeller 12, J. Kuhlman 10, N. Otto 9, M. Gable 7, J. Snyder 4, L. Lammers 4 Totals: 26–13–72

Score by quarters:

Ottoville `17`17`18`10`—`62

Miller City `21`17`17`17`—`72

3-point goals: Ottoville – Kemper 2, Moorman 2, Martin 2, Schimmoeller 1 ; Miller City – M. Kuhlman 5, Gable 1, Otto 1

Records: Ottoville 7-6 (1-2 PCL), 9-3 (4-0 PCL)

Elida 52, St. Marys 42

at St Marys

Elida

Daniel Unruh 18, Baylen Stinson 13, Donte Johnson 9, Isaac McAdams 7, Drew Sarno 3, Calan Henderson 2 Totals: 19–9–52

St Marys

Sam Young 13, Austin Wilker 13, Derek Jay 7, Jacob Grannan 4, Colin Clements 3, Braeden Dunlap 2 Totals: 15–4–42

Score by quarters:

Elida `10`17`7`18`—`52

St Marys `7`12`18`5`—`42

3-point goals: Elida – Unruh 4, Sarno 1 ; St Marys – Wilker 3, Young 3, Clements 1, Jay 1

Continental 59, Fort Jennings 41

at Fort Jennings

Continental

Wade Stauffer 25, Trevor Williamson 9, Jacob Williams 8, Caleb Olds 6, Tyler Brecht 4, Chris Potts 3, Nick States 2, C. Mason 2 Totals: 21–15–59

Fort Jennings

Ian Finn 15, Horstman 12, Wehri 6, Austin Luebrecht 3, Luke Trentman 2, Connor Stechschulte 2, Logan Hardeman 1 Totals: 13–11–41

Score by quarters:

Continental `15`16`9`19`—`59

FJ `12`9`10`10`—`41

3-point goals: Continental – Potts 1, Stauffer 1 ; Fort Jennings – Finn 2, Luebrecht 1 Wehri 1

Records: Continental 7-5

JV score: Fort Jennings 50, Continental 41

Marion Local 73, Parkway 40

at Marion Local

Parkway

Caleb Kinney 13, Mason Baxter 11, Nick Hawk 6, Jack Wehe 5, Logan Huff 2, Justin Barna 2, Jeremy Feldes 1 Totals: 12–13–40

Marion Local

Kyle Koenig 19, Nathan Bruns 9, Tyler Prenger 8, Tyler Mescher 8, Jack Buening 7, Matt Kahlig 5, Ryan Thobe 5, Colin Everman 4, Trent Bohman 2, Nick Tangeman 2, Matt Rethman 2, Sam Huelsman 2 Totals: 27–12–73

Score by quarters:

Parkway `8`12`8`12`—`40

ML `19`15`21`18`—`73

3-point goals: Parkway – Baxter 3 ; Marion Local – Koenig 3, Prenger 2, Buening 1, Kahlig 1

Bluffton 66, Paulding 47

at Paulding

Bluffton

Luke Denecker 15, Gabe Denecker 14, Kaleb Jefferson 12, Zane Myers 8, Trevor Bassitt 7, Dakota Bricker 5, Colin Phillips 3, Cole Fruchey 2 Totals: 24–12–66

Paulding

Marcus Miller 8, Jaret Miller 7, Griffin Harder 6, Flechter Cook 6, Cameron Doster 5, Ethan Rhonehouse 4, Preston Ingol 4, Carson Shull 3, Kameron Echols 2, Logan Bradford 2 Totals: 19–5–47

Score by quarters:

Bluffton `14`15`15`22`—`66

Paulding `11`5`17`14`—`47

3-point goals: Bluffton – G. Denecker 2, L. Denecker 2, Bricker 1, Bassitt 1 ; Paulding – Cook 2, Shull 1, Miller 1

Records: Bluffton 6-6 (2-1 NWC), Paulding 4-9 ( 2-2 NWC)

JV score: Paulding 46, Bluffton 40

St Henry 61, New Knoxville 51

at New Knoxville

St Henry

Tyler Schlarman 21, Parker Link 10, Mitch Schwiterman 9, Ryan Luttmer 9, Ryan Bruening 5, Blake Hoying 4, Curtis Uhlenhake 3 Totals: 24–18–61

New Knoxville

Nick Topp 19, Jonah Lageman 11, Nathan Tinnerman 9, Nick Thobe 6, Jack Bartholomew 4, Nathan Merges 2 Totals: 23–11–51

Score by quarters:

SH `15`15`13`18`—`61

NK `3`13`11`24`—`51

3-point goals: St Henry – Schlarman 1, Link 1, Schwiterman 1, Luttmer 1, Uhlenhake 1 ; New Knoxville – Topp 3, Lageman 3

From Thursday

High Schools

Girls Basketball

Riverdale 65, Leipsic 47

at Leipsic

Riverdale

J. Taylor 19, S. Holderman 18, R. Frey 10, L. Wright 10, B. Vandenbo 8 Totals: 32–3–65

Leipsic

K. Meyer 17, B. Gerderman 8, H. Lammers 7, C. Rigel 6. A Haselman 4, P.Henry 3, M.Niese 2 Totals: 20–9–47

Score by quarters:

Riverdale `16`16`18`15`—`65

Leipsic `16`6`10`15`—`47

3-point goals: Riverdale – Taylor 1, Frey 1 ; Leipsic – Meyer 1, Lammers 1

comments powered by Disqus