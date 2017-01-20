Delphos St. John’s wins fifth straight

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s, winners of five straight games, got 18 points from Tim Kreeger, 11 from Owen Rode and 10 from Robby Saine in defeating Coldwater 56-41 on Friday night. For Coldwater Cole Frilling pumped in 13 points.

Delphos improves to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the Midwest Athletic Conference. Coldwater evens its MAC record at 2-2 and falls to 5-6 for the season.

Delphos Jefferson 64, Ada 44

DELPHOS — Jace Stockwell scored 16 points and Alex Rode added 15 points. For Ada, Owen Conley, who grabbed six rebounds, notched 14 points and Jordan Bailey scored 10 points. Ethan Swaney recorded two steals and dished out four assists.

Jefferson moves to 5-8 on the year and 3-1 in the Northwest Conference. Ada falls to 3-10 overall and remains winless at 0-4 in the league.

Bluffton 66, Paulding 47

PAULDING —Bluffton’s Luke Denecker scored 15 points and Gabe Denecker added 14 points. Kaleb Jefferson chipped in 12 points. Bluffton shot 56 percent from the floor and Paulding hit 39 percent of its shots.

Bluffton evens its overall record at 6-6 and improves to 2-1 in the NWC. Paulding falls to 4-9 and dips to 2-2 in conference play.

Lincolnview 51, Columbus Grove 41

VAN WERT — Lincolnview’s Chayten Overholt scored 14 points and dished out seven assists and Caden Ringwald added 12 points. For Columbus Grove, Logan Ridenour scored 13 and Caiden Grothaus chipped in 10 points.

Continental 59, Fort Jennings 41,

FORT JENNINGS — Continental’s Wade Stauffer dropped in a game-high 25 points and Jacob Williams scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Ian Finn had 15 points to lead Ft. Jennings and Cole Horstman added 12 points.

Crestview 40, Lima Central Catholic 30

LIMA — No oher information was reported about this game at deadline.

Defiance 59, Celina 45

CELINA — No other information was reported about this game at deadline.

Elida 52, St. Marys 42

ST. MARYS — Elida’s Daniel Unruh scored 18 points and Baylor Stinson added 13 points. For St. Marys, Austin Walker and Sam Young each scored 13 points.

Elida improves to 3-1 in the WBL and 6-5 overall. St. Marys drops to 1-3 in league play and 6-7 overall.

Upper Scioto Valley 60,

Hardin Northern 44

MCGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley’s Chase Rose scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded seven assists. Trevor Dotson added 14 points and Wyatt Daniels, who had five assists, scored 12 points. For Hardin Northern, Zachary Wilhelm scored 19 points and Sahwn Weihmuch added 12 points.

USV improves to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the Northwest Central Conference. Hardin Northern goes to 2-10 for the season and 1-3 in league action.

Kenton 50, Van Wert 43

VAN WERT — Kenton’s Thomas Phillips scored 17 points and Hunter Phillips added 14 points. Jaron Sharp chipped in 11 points. For Van Wert, Nate Placed scored 17 points and Dylan Lautzenheiser added 12 points.

Both teams go to 6-6 on the season and 1-3 in the WBL.

Lima Senior 78, Oregon Clay 68

OREGON — Lima Senior’s Javier Quinenos, who had six 3-pointers, scored a game-high 22 points and Jarius Ward added 19 points. Marquis Coleman chipped in 12 pooints. For Oregon Clay, Keshawn Clark and Dustin Aiten both had 15 points. Josh Kills added 15 and Jacob Novak slipped in 10.

The Spartans improve to 6-5 for the year and 4-3 in the Three Rivers Athletic League. Oregon Clay falls to 1-12 and 0-4 in league action.

Minster 48, New Bremen 37

MINSTER — Minster’s Aaron Ernst scored 12 points and Jared Huelsman added 11 points. For New Bremen, Tate Myers scored 12 points.

With the win, the Wildcats go to 6-5 overall and 2-2 in the MAC.

Miller City 72, Ottoville 62

MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Mark Kuhlman grabbed eight rebounds, scored 26 points and dished out four assists and teammate Jacob Schimmoeller added 12 points. Jacob Kuhlman, who grabbed eight rebounds, pumped in 10 points. For Ottoville, Nick Moorman scored a game-high 31 points and Logan Kemper added 15 points. Zane Martin grabbed seven rebounds.

Miller City improves to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in Putnam County League action and Ottoville falls to 7-6 and 1-2 in league play.

Versailles 55, Fort Recovery48

FORT RECOVERY — Versallies’ A.J. Ahrens, who grabbed seven rebounds, scored 18 points and Keaton McEldowney added 16 points. Justin Ahrens grabbed nine rebounds and scored nine points. For Ft. Recovery, Caleb Martin, who had seven rebounds, scored 13 points and Payton Jutte added 11 points.

Versailles shot 60 percent from the field in the second half and Ft. Recovery hit only 30 percent of its shots.

Versailles owns the top spot in the MAC with a 5-0 mark and improves to 13-1 on the season. Fort Recovery falls to 3-1 in the conference and 9-2 for the year.

Temple Christian 73, Ridgemont 56

LIMA — Brody Bowman pumped in a game-high 32 points and recorded five assists and five steals. Noah Howell added 15 points and grabbed six rebounds and Ty Callahan, who pulled down eight caroms, scored 12 points. Temple Christian hit 50 percent of its shots from behind the 3-point arc. For Ridgemont, Trevor Stover scored 21 points and Trenton Sparks added 14.

Temple Christian evens its overall at 6-6 and improves to 3-1 in the NWCC.

Perry 80, Lehman Catholic 51

PERRY TOWNSHIP —Perry’s Kobe Glover scored 25 points, Plummie Gardner knocked down 19 points and Jakoby Lane Harvey added 14 points. Kameron Lee scored 22 points for Lehman.

Perry improves to 10-3 overall and remains unbeaten in the Northwest Central Conference at 4-0. Lehman drops to 4-7 and 2-2 in NWCC action.

St. Henry 61, New Knoxville 51

NEW KNOXVILLE — St. Henry’s Tyler Schlarman scored a game-high 21 points and Parker Link added 10 points.Nick Topp led New Knoxville in scoring with 19 points and Joan Lageman added 11 points.

Leipsic 66, Vanlue 45

LEIPSIC —Leipsic’s Grant Schroeder scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Grant Rader scored 12 points. Vanlue’s Troy Ward scored 17 points and Caleb Bonham added 10 points.

Leipsic ups its record to 8-4 and Vanlue falls to 1-11.

Area roundup

