Bearcats stay atop NWC

SPENCERVILLE — It turned into a battle of wills.

And Spencerville’s 6-foot-6 Bailey Croft made sure the Bearcats came out on top.

Croft took over down the stretch with nine fourth-quarter points to lift Spencerville to a defensive-minded 41-32 boys basketball victory Friday over Allen East.

Croft finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. His 3-pointer gave Spencerville the lead to stay, 31-28, with 4:19 to go.

Croft’s offense was needed with the team’s leading scorer Dak Prichard bottled up and held to nine points.

“We know he (Prichard) can’t hit his shots every game so we have enough experience with the starting five and the guys who come off the bench,” Croft said. “He’ll have a bad game every once in a while and we have to pick up the slack and tonight we did.’’

Spencerville is 10-3, 4-0 in the Northwest Conference. Allen East is 6-5, 0-3 in the NWC.

“I told our guys, ‘They were trying to play as physical as they could play, so if they win the physical battle, they’re going to win,’ ’’ Spencerville coach Kevin Sensabaugh said. “If we win the physical battle, then we’re going to win. They did a great job of defending us and that’s the best we’ve been defended in a long time. They were physical with our guards and it kind of wore on us a little bit. And we didn’t shoot it well because they defended us well.”

Caleb Smelcer had 13 points to lead the Mustangs.

Spencerville’s Prichard is averaging 19 per game and recently scored his 1,000th career point. But Smelcer was physical and all over Prichard and held him to only two field goals on the night.

“Kevin (Sensabaugh) is known for his defense, obviously, and you kind of want to have a good defensive showing against one of his teams,” Allen East coach Brad Clum said. “The kids stepped up and that was the best defensive game I’ve seen them play this year. … And Croft, what a game he had. He’s underrated.”

Neither team shot well, as both teams banged heads with plenty of man defense.

Spencerville shot 30 percent from the field and was 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Allen East also shot 30 percent from the field and was of 14 on 3-pointers.

“We shot it pretty bad and it was a slow game for us,” Croft said. “It was a different pace than we’re used to playing in.’’

Sensabaugh said, “We defended pretty well, too. We only gave up 32 points and got a lot of rebounds, so I was proud of our effort.”

But while the shots weren’t falling, Spencerville ended up winning the boards and the battle of loose balls, including all the big men sliding across the floor for a ball.

Spencerville won the boards, 36-28 overall and 14-8 on the offensive end.

Spencerville led 21-9 late in the first quarter. Allen East rallied and got within 21-14 at the half.

Smelcer scored 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter, including hitting two 3-pointers to get the Mustangs within 27-24 after three quarters.

Allen East tied the game at 28 with 5:16 to play.

That’s when Croft stepped out and hit his key 3-pointer to give the Bearcats a 31-28 lead.

“That three he hit late in the game was just huge,” Sensabaugh said. “He played outstanding.”

Spencerville’s Jacob Propst then hit his only shot of the game, a 15-footer, and Croft scored on a driving reverse layup.

Suddenly, the Bearcats were on a 7-0 run and pulled out to a 35-28 lead with 2:50 to go.

Croft hit four straight free throws and Prichard hit 3 out of 4 to prevent Allen East from getting close in the final minutes.

“It came down to mental toughness,” Croft said. “Our goal tonight was to play a full 32 minutes, not to get outrebounded and dive on every loose ball. We accomplished that goal.”

