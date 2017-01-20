Wapakoneta defeats Bath to stay unblemished in WBL

BATH — Another fast start led to another big win for Wapakoneta.

The Redskins, who opened the game with a 14-0 run, cruised to a 57-39 victory over Bath in a Western Buckeye League showdown Friday night.

Wapakoneta, which has won nine straight games, remains unbeaten in the WBL at 4-0 and improves to 13-1 for the season. Bath falls to 0-4 in the league and slips to 3-9 overall.

“We got out to a hot start and we have done that several games this year,” said Redskin head coach Doug Davis. “I like to have gotten a little more of a lead but they came out and played defense on us hard and we stopped shooting the ball as well.”

Bath head coach Shawn Allen said if his team had hit some early shots the game might have gone in a different direction.

“They did jump on us early but we didn’t help our cause because we missed several shots around the basket,” Allen said. “They did what they were supposed to do by getting out to a great start but if you can trade baskets early you kind of stem the tide and we couldn’t do that.”

With Wapakoneta’s trademark smothering defense firing on all cylinders and some inconsistent shooting from the Wildcats, the Redskins jumped out to the early double-digit lead in the first four minutes of play. On offense, Redskins’ Kyle Huffman and Aaron Scott provided the points and the Redskin defense forced four turnovers.

By the end of the first quarter, Wapakoneta owned a 20-5 advantage.

In order to stem the Redskins’ offense, Bath switched to a zone defense and the move paid off as Wapakoneta found points hard to come by in the second quarter. However, Bath’s shooting woes continued and even though the Redskins mustered six points in the second quarter, Bath scored nine and cut the lead by only three points, 26-14, going into halftime.

“I thought at that time, for whatever reason, we weren’t making shots,” Davis said. “We had several good looks but they weren’t falling. Just making that zone change sometimes changes up the offense.”

With some slight adjustments of their own on offense to open the second half, the Redskins’ offense began to click again especially for Nick Schoonover. The junior guard drained four 3-pointers in the third quarter to not only keep Bath from making a serious run but pretty much putting the game out of reach.

At the onset of the fourth quarter, Wapakoneta owned a comfortable 43-26 lead, and with the type of defense the Redskins were playing, coupled with Bath’s poor shooting, there was little chance of a Wildcat comeback.

“You can’t take anything away from their defense because they are hard-nosed kids who play well and play tough but I still thought we got to the rim and we got shots close and if you make them early do they make some of those shots in the third quarter?”

Schoonover and Huffman led Wapakoneta’s well-balanced scoring attack with 12 points each. Scott added 10 points.

“I told them at the end of the game that they did a really good job of guys finding him (Schoonover) when he made one and other guys were looking to get him the ball,” Davis said. “They looked for the guy with the hot hand.”

Offensively, Frey was the lone bright spot for Bath, The junior guard notched 16 points but no other Wildcat had more than five points.

This marks the second straight game the Redskins have limited an opponent to 40 points or less.

While Wapakoneta is playing consistent, well-balanced basketball, Bath is not and Allen said his team is still a work in progress.

“We are still trying to find consistency from more than one guy,” Allen said. “If we could get consistency out of two or three guys we would be a lot better off. We can’t put three or four pieces together right now. We have one piece and the rest of them are on the table but we are trying to find the corners of the puzzle.”

Wapakoneta’s Aaron Good puts up a shot against Bath’s Jeremiah Bolon during Friday night’s game at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bath-vs-Wapak-RP-005-1.jpg Wapakoneta’s Aaron Good puts up a shot against Bath’s Jeremiah Bolon during Friday night’s game at Bath High School. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Bath’s Chad Frey puts up a shot during Friday night’s home game against Wapakoneta. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bath-vs-Wapak-RP-006-1.jpg Bath’s Chad Frey puts up a shot during Friday night’s home game against Wapakoneta. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Noguera at 567-242-0468 or on Twitter at @JoseNogueras1.

